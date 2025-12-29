ETV Bharat / bharat

Yearender 2025 | Pahalgam Terror Attack: 26 Victims, A Bloodbath And Shattered 'Normalcy' Narrative In Kashmir

The group operated under The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar‑linked outfit that has often been used as a "shadow brand" to mask Pakistan‑based terror leadership. Red flags inside the security grid had already been raised days before terrorists gunned down the tourists in Pahalgam. Intelligence agencies had sounded the alarm about a possible attack on visitors staying near Srinagar's scenic foothills, according to a report by PTI citing official sources. ​

The foreign militants were named by intelligence sources as Asif Fauji alias Moosa, Suleman Shah alias Yunus, and Abu Talha, while the locals were said to be Adil Guri from Bijbehara and Ahsan from Pulwama.

Within 24 hours, central agencies and Jammu & Kashmir Police said they had a broad picture of who had mounted the attack and how. Investigators identified five core terrorists-–three Pakistani nationals and two local recruits from south Kashmir-–backed by at least 15 over‑ground workers who had helped them with logistics, phones and reconnaissance.

Survivors later told investigators that the gunmen separated men from women, demanded that some recite the kalima , and shot those they identified as non‑Muslims at point‑blank range. Among the dead were newlyweds on their first trip to Kashmir, a father and his young son, and a 32‑year‑old Muslim ponywala who lunged at a rifle and paid with his life.

By the time they were done, 26 civilians were dead, 25 of them tourists and one a local pony operator, in the Kashmir's deadliest assault on visitors since 2000. Armed with M4 carbines and AK‑47s, the terrorists picked their way through terrain they clearly knew well, skirting regular Army posts and using gaps in the grid to reach a spot teeming with families from states across the country.

On the afternoon of April 22, 2025, as tourists packed the meadows around Pahalgam, three terrorists stepped out of the pines near Baisaran and turned one of Kashmir's busiest holiday trails into a killing field.

The full list of 26 victims read like a cross‑section of middle‑class India's travel dreams: small traders from Uttar Pradesh, a teacher from Maharashtra, a family from Gujarat, and a Christian tourist whose name forced a correction in the early Hindu‑only description. Many of the men were killed in front of their wives and children; one woman told police that the gunmen waved her away after shooting her husband, saying women were not their target.​

ETV Bharat's Ground Report From Baisaran Two Days After The Attack: Blood On The Meadow: 'He Is Still Breathing...' But He Was Gone

In Kashmir, the shock cut across religious lines. Locals who had spent the last few years rebuilding tourism after the pandemic and the 2019 constitutional changes suddenly saw old images return: deserted hotel lobbies, cancellations piling up, and fearful phone calls from guests’ families.

The Immediate Security Response

Hours after the attack, Union Home Ministry officials were in touch with Srinagar as New Delhi termed the terror attack as an "act of war" backed from across the border. The very next day, Home Minister Amit Shah visited Baisaran and took stock of the investigation and the situation developing because of it.

Army officials brief Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Pahalgam terrorist attack as he arrives at Baisaran meadow, the site of the attack on tourists, in Pahalgam on Apr 23, 2025. (ANI)

At the same time, multi‑agency teams fanned out across south Kashmir, detaining dozens of suspected over‑ground workers and combing phone records, CCTV feeds and tourist videos from the scene. Over the next fortnight, at least 90 local facilitators were detained or questioned in connection with the attack, even as questions were raised about how a heavily guarded tourist belt had been breached so easily in a calculated way.

The National Investigation Agency's early findings pointed to cross‑border financing, encrypted communications and a deliberate choice of soft targets aimed at derailing the government’s tourism‑driven "normalcy narrative" in Kashmir. The attack was widely condemned across the globe with reactions from the Quad foreign ministers and Western capitals, even as Islamabad rejected any role.​

Operation Mahadev: Tracking Down The Terrorists

Three months after the Pahalgam terror attack, security forces were finally able to track and eliminate three of the attackers in the forest on the Harwan-Dachigam belt on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Security agencies had already put together a map of the group's movements from digital intercepts, human sources and analysis of their escape route. The breakthrough came in late July, when one of the phones linked to the network made an "unusual call" that tripped surveillance alarms and led intelligence teams to the spot.​

Mortal remains of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack in Srinagar on Apr 23, 2025. (ANI)

On 28 July, under a joint crackdown codenamed Operation Mahadev, the Army, CRPF and J&K Police closed in on a jungle hideout near Mahadev Ridge in Dachigam. In a fierce engagement, three key terrorists--identified as Suleman Shah alias Faizal Jatt, Abu Hamza and Yasir--were killed, with officials later describing them as central to the Pahalgam operation. Government briefings claimed that, along with subsequent encounters, at least 125 terrorists were eliminated and nine terror bases linked to the Pahalgam plot were destroyed over the following weeks.​

The Politics Of A Massacre

Months after it happened, the Pahalgam terror attack seeped into the country's already polarised politics. The government and ruling party cited it as proof that Islamabad had not changed its "terror as statecraft" playbook, using the incident to justify a hardline posture at the Line of Control and in diplomatic forums.

The Opposition, while endorsing strong action against terror, pressed uncomfortable questions, including how the security grid missed multiple warnings, why tourist flows were not better protected, and had the post‑2019 intelligence structure become too centralised to catch local cues.​

For people in Kashmir, the debate was more basic: would tourism collapse again? Would crackdowns undo fragile local gains? Through the summer and autumn, footfalls did dip, but they did not vanish, thanks in part to aggressive campaigns by both the Union government and the J&K administration to reassure visitors and put out images of a "safe" Kashmir. Yet, each tourist who visited Pahalgam after the attack carried, more than the beauty of the place, a memory of the massacre with them.