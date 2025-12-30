Yearender 2025: Operation Sindoor, India's Answer To Pahalgam Terror Attack
As 2025 bids adieu, ETV Bharat revisits Operation Sindoor that India carried out to avenge Pahalgam and to send a message.
Published : December 30, 2025 at 10:25 AM IST
In the early hours of May 7, 2025, barely two weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack, a wave of long‑range Indian missiles and loitering munitions lit up the skies over Bahawalpur, Muzaffarabad, Sialkot and half a dozen other locations inside Pakistan and Pakistan‑occupied Kashmir.
The strikes, codenamed Operation Sindoor, marked India's most ambitious cross‑border use of force against terror infrastructure since 1971. They also signalled New Delhi's resolve to treat the killing of 26 tourists in the April 22 terror attack at Pahalgam as a red line.
For years, India had threatened but largely stopped short of sustained action beyond the 2016 surgical strikes and the 2019 Balakot air raid. Pahalgam changed the calculus. Primarily, because the targets were not soldiers or policemen but families on holiday. Also, because the intelligence trail led, once again, to familiar names, Lashkar‑e‑Taiba, the Pakistan-based terror organisation.
The government had to respond, not just for avenging the attack in Pahalgam, but also to reassure a seething domestic public, and, more importantly, to send a message that such acts of terrorism would not go unpunished.
During the first press briefing on May 7, India clarified its response as focused, measured and non-escalatory. It was specifically mentioned that Pakistani military establishments had not been targeted. It was also reiterated that any attack on military targets in India will invite a suitable response. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, across multiple press briefings on May 8, 9, and 10, laid bare India’s plan of action and the full extent of Pakistan’s designs.
After carrying out Operation Sindoor, India also made it clear that any future act of terrorism would be considered an "act of war" against the country.
Planning A '22‑Minute War'
Work on the Sindoor playbook began almost as soon as the first briefings from Pahalgam reached South Block. The military brass and intelligence community were asked to produce a menu of options that would: strike deep, keep pilots and ground troops out of enemy capture range, and hit facilities directly tied to anti‑India groups. Over the next fortnight, satellite imagery, human intelligence and electronic intercepts were fused into a shortlist of nine targets, including camps and headquarters associated with LeT and JeM in Bahawalpur, Sialkot and Muzaffarabad.
When the operation was finally authorised, it leaned heavily on air‑launched stand‑off weapons and loitering munitions that could be fired from within Indian airspace. According to subsequent briefings in Parliament, the active kinetic phase of Sindoor lasted just 22 minutes, during which Indian assets hit all nine designated sites. Senior ministers later underlined two metrics: no Indian personnel were lost, and Pakistan’s most important terror hubs had been forced to disperse or go to ground, at least temporarily.
"Nine Terror Camps Eliminated: India successfully destroyed nine major terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), targeting Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen facilities. Over 100 terrorists were killed in action," read a statement released by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) on May 14.
Pakistan's Retaliation And The Limited War That Followed
Islamabad condemned Operation Sindoor as an "unprovoked violation of sovereignty" and vowed to respond "at a time and place of its choosing". Within days, Pakistan launched its own package of drone and missile strikes aimed at military areas around Kashmir, triggering exchanges of fire and a brief but intense round of cross‑LoC shelling. Residents on both sides of the Line reported civilian casualties and damage to homes as artillery duels lit up border districts.
Military analysts tracking the conflict described it as a short, sharp, and limited war, spanning from May 6 to 10, in which both sides tested new technologies and doctrines but ultimately reverted to an uneasy deterrence. For India, the key takeaway was that calibrated, stand‑off strikes could impose costs on Pakistan’s terror infrastructure without automatically spiralling into a 1971‑style conflict.
Purpose, Target Selection And Restraint
The purpose of Operation SINDOOR, as per the I&B ministry statement, was one, to punish perpetrators and planners of terror and two, to destroy the terror infrastructure across the border. As far as intelligence and target selection were concerned, the government said it carried out a "microscopic scan of the terror landscape and identified numerous terror camps and training sites". India, it said, operated under a "self-imposed restraint" to avoid collateral damage, and only terrorist targets were to be neutralised, avoiding civilian harm.
Operation Mahadev
Operation Sindoor was only one half of New Delhi's answer to Pahalgam. The other half played out in the forests of Jammu and Kashmir under Operation Mahadev. While missiles hit camps across the border, Army, CRPF and J&K Police units were tasked with hunting down those who had physically executed the Pahalgam terror attack and the network that sustained them. The crackdown involved a mix of targeted encounters and an aggressive campaign against over‑ground workers. By the time Mahadev's main phase ended, officials claimed that the masterminds of the Pahalgam assault and their local support structure had been “neutralised”.
Political Messaging And Diplomatic Fallout
Domestically, Operation Sindoor quickly became a political touchstone. The BJP government invoked it multiple times in rallies and briefings as evidence that India would no longer absorb mass‑casualty attacks without imposing visible punishment. In televised speeches and election campaigns, BJP leaders contrasted Sindoor's 22‑minute strikes and Operation Mahadev as examples of the government's rallying call of 'ghar me ghuske marenge'.
Abroad, reactions tracked familiar lines. Western capitals and Quad partners reiterated their condemnation of the Pahalgam killings and called on Pakistan to act against terror groups on its soil, even as they urged both sides to de‑escalate and avoid missteps between two nuclear‑armed neighbours. China criticised the cross‑border strike and framed Sindoor as a threat to regional stability. Meanwhile, Gulf states adopted a more cautious balancing act, quietly backing counter‑terror goals but publicly stressing dialogue.
What Sindoor Changed And What It Did Not
As 2025 bids adieu, defence think‑tanks and retired officers are treating Operation Sindoor as a case study in India's evolving Pakistan strategy. They say the operation signified the value of integrated planning across air, space, cyber and land domains while also offering a real-life understanding of how drone warfare was going to be the future of armed conflicts.
The bigger question, however, remains unanswered: would this actually stop the next Pahalgam? Terrorist activity in Jammu and Kashmir has already shown an ability to adapt, including shifting to fidayeen attacks (example: Delhi blast). While Sindoor and Mahadev certainly dented such networks, can such operations on their own end a decades‑old conflict rooted in politics, ideology and geography?
