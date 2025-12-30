ETV Bharat / bharat

Yearender 2025: Operation Sindoor, India's Answer To Pahalgam Terror Attack

(L-R) Air Marshal AK Bharti, DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Vice Admiral AN Pramod and Major General SS Sharda during the press conference on Operation Sindoor, in New Delhi on May 11, 2025. ( ANI )

In the early hours of May 7, 2025, barely two weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack, a wave of long‑range Indian missiles and loitering munitions lit up the skies over Bahawalpur, Muzaffarabad, Sialkot and half a dozen other locations inside Pakistan and Pakistan‑occupied Kashmir.

The strikes, codenamed Operation Sindoor, marked India's most ambitious cross‑border use of force against terror infrastructure since 1971. They also signalled New Delhi's resolve to treat the killing of 26 tourists in the April 22 terror attack at Pahalgam as a red line.

For years, India had threatened but largely stopped short of sustained action beyond the 2016 surgical strikes and the 2019 Balakot air raid. Pahalgam changed the calculus. Primarily, because the targets were not soldiers or policemen but families on holiday. Also, because the intelligence trail led, once again, to familiar names, Lashkar‑e‑Taiba, the Pakistan-based terror organisation.

Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor (ETV Bharat Graphics)

The government had to respond, not just for avenging the attack in Pahalgam, but also to reassure a seething domestic public, and, more importantly, to send a message that such acts of terrorism would not go unpunished.

During the first press briefing on May 7, India clarified its response as focused, measured and non-escalatory. It was specifically mentioned that Pakistani military establishments had not been targeted. It was also reiterated that any attack on military targets in India will invite a suitable response. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, across multiple press briefings on May 8, 9, and 10, laid bare India’s plan of action and the full extent of Pakistan’s designs.

After carrying out Operation Sindoor, India also made it clear that any future act of terrorism would be considered an "act of war" against the country.

Planning A '22‑Minute War'

Work on the Sindoor playbook began almost as soon as the first briefings from Pahalgam reached South Block. The military brass and intelligence community were asked to produce a menu of options that would: strike deep, keep pilots and ground troops out of enemy capture range, and hit facilities directly tied to anti‑India groups. Over the next fortnight, satellite imagery, human intelligence and electronic intercepts were fused into a shortlist of nine targets, including camps and headquarters associated with LeT and JeM in Bahawalpur, Sialkot and Muzaffarabad.

When the operation was finally authorised, it leaned heavily on air‑launched stand‑off weapons and loitering munitions that could be fired from within Indian airspace. According to subsequent briefings in Parliament, the active kinetic phase of Sindoor lasted just 22 minutes, during which Indian assets hit all nine designated sites. Senior ministers later underlined two metrics: no Indian personnel were lost, and Pakistan’s most important terror hubs had been forced to disperse or go to ground, at least temporarily.