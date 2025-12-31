ETV Bharat / bharat

Yearender 2025: India's Stand at COP30 And Climate And Clean Air Challenges At Home

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the session on ‘Environment, COP30, and Global Health’ at the 17th BRICS Summit, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 07, 2025. ( ANI )

By Prudhviraj Rupavath

India wrapped up the COP30 climate negotiations in the Brazilian city of Belém by reaffirming its commitment to reiterating "equity, climate justice and multilateralism." COP30 is the United Nations Climate Change Conference that took place in Belém from 10 to 21 November 2025.

In the official statement, the government said that climate finance remains the key barrier to higher ambition and that adaptation is an immediate priority for vulnerable populations.

New Delhi outlined its growing renewable energy capacity, green hydrogen and green ammonia projects, and the rollout of its first National Adaptation Plan. It also backed a "transition away from fossil fuels" that reflects the country's realities.

But, back home, Delhi's recurring "very poor" winter air, continued reliance on coal for power, diversion of natural forests for mining and infrastructure, and the large workforce dependent on the coal economy keep India's domestic climate challenges in sharp focus. Together, these strands frame India's 2025 climate story as one of active global engagement on finance and justice, alongside ongoing internal adjustments on energy, air quality and land use.

At the COP30 plenary, India joined the G77 and China in calling for implementation of Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement and a globally accepted definition of climate finance. It also sought adaptation, supported a global move to triple adaptation funding, and endorsed both the UAE–Belém work programme and the Baku Adaptation Roadmap under the Global Goal on Adaptation. Its message: no country or community should be left behind. India further stressed that developing nations need reliable, affordable access to climate technologies, warning against unilateral green trade measures.

India endorsed COP30 language on a just, orderly and equitable transition away from fossil fuels, consistent with its position that coal phase-down must be aligned with developmental needs and energy security. Coal continues to supply the bulk of India’s electricity, and government data show coal production approaching the one‑billion‑tonne mark, supported by a large workforce in coal mining and associated activities.

On the other side, natural forests are shrinking. Consider this. According to official data, between 2021 and 2025, more than 78,000 hectares of forest land were approved for diversion for projects including mining, roads and transmission, with significant shares located in coal-bearing and infrastructure-intensive states.