Yearender 2025: India's Stand at COP30 And Climate And Clean Air Challenges At Home
At the COP30 plenary, India called for implementation of Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement and a globally accepted definition of climate finance.
Published : December 31, 2025 at 9:01 AM IST
By Prudhviraj Rupavath
India wrapped up the COP30 climate negotiations in the Brazilian city of Belém by reaffirming its commitment to reiterating "equity, climate justice and multilateralism." COP30 is the United Nations Climate Change Conference that took place in Belém from 10 to 21 November 2025.
In the official statement, the government said that climate finance remains the key barrier to higher ambition and that adaptation is an immediate priority for vulnerable populations.
New Delhi outlined its growing renewable energy capacity, green hydrogen and green ammonia projects, and the rollout of its first National Adaptation Plan. It also backed a "transition away from fossil fuels" that reflects the country's realities.
But, back home, Delhi's recurring "very poor" winter air, continued reliance on coal for power, diversion of natural forests for mining and infrastructure, and the large workforce dependent on the coal economy keep India's domestic climate challenges in sharp focus. Together, these strands frame India's 2025 climate story as one of active global engagement on finance and justice, alongside ongoing internal adjustments on energy, air quality and land use.
At the COP30 plenary, India joined the G77 and China in calling for implementation of Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement and a globally accepted definition of climate finance. It also sought adaptation, supported a global move to triple adaptation funding, and endorsed both the UAE–Belém work programme and the Baku Adaptation Roadmap under the Global Goal on Adaptation. Its message: no country or community should be left behind. India further stressed that developing nations need reliable, affordable access to climate technologies, warning against unilateral green trade measures.
India endorsed COP30 language on a just, orderly and equitable transition away from fossil fuels, consistent with its position that coal phase-down must be aligned with developmental needs and energy security. Coal continues to supply the bulk of India’s electricity, and government data show coal production approaching the one‑billion‑tonne mark, supported by a large workforce in coal mining and associated activities.
On the other side, natural forests are shrinking. Consider this. According to official data, between 2021 and 2025, more than 78,000 hectares of forest land were approved for diversion for projects including mining, roads and transmission, with significant shares located in coal-bearing and infrastructure-intensive states.
Delhi’s December Air
Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality continues to deteriorate, with AQI levels oscillating around or above 300 in multiple parts of the city in December 2025, placing it in the "very poor" to "dangerous" category. Experts say stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana has eased somewhat compared to previous years, but crop-residue fires still spike at times and worsen the smog.
Closer to the city, emissions from vehicles, industry, construction dust, and waste burning remain major culprits. These trends have renewed debate over the need for tighter regional coordination and stricter enforcement of graded action plans in the National Capital Region. These developments coincide with ongoing discussions on regional coordination for air-quality management and enforcement of graded action plans in the National Capital Region.
Workforce In Coal Regions And Transition Planning
According to coal ministry data, the coal sector employs over 3.6 lakh people and supports additional indirect employment in mining regions across Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and other states. Recruitment and expansion in coal companies through 2024–25 — including new technical and managerial roles — highlight that the sector is still attracting investment, even as policies on renewables and green hydrogen pick up pace. India has linked these realities to the UNFCCC’s Just Transitions Work Programme, arguing that the process must narrow the development gap between the Global North and South and ensure no community is left behind.
India’s position in the Global South
Within the UN climate regime, India has consistently underscored principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities, and at COP30, it again stressed that finance remains the largest constraint on stronger global climate action. At the same time, 2025 has seen continued expansion of renewable capacity, the rollout of a domestic carbon credit trading scheme and renewed attention to air pollution and land-use changes, placing India’s domestic energy and environmental policies alongside its multilateral stance.
For many Global South observers, India’s role at COP30 and in related forums is viewed in the context of its development needs, fiscal situation and high exposure to climate impacts, as well as its participation in broader coalitions seeking more predictable climate finance and technology flows.
