ETV Bharat / bharat

Yearender 2025: India Positions Itself As Global South Voice Amid Global Realignments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for a photograph with South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva during the India-Brazil-South Africa Dialogue Forum (IBSA) Leaders’ meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, in Johannesburg on Nov 23, 2025. ( ANI )

New Delhi: As 2025 draws to a close, India’s diplomatic map reveals a year of sustained and purposeful engagement with the Global South.

From Africa and Latin America to Southeast Asia and the Caribbean, New Delhi stepped up political outreach, development cooperation and strategic partnerships, positioning itself as a key interlocutor for developing countries seeking alternatives in a shifting global order.

"The Global South is writing its own destiny," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing the Ethiopian parliament on December 17. "And, India and Ethiopia share a vision for it. Our vision is of a world where the Global South rises not against anyone, but for everyone."

Earlier, during his meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Modi underlined that it was a singular honour for India to welcome the African Union (AU) as a G20 member during its presidency of the intergovernmental forum in 2023. Given that the headquarters of the AU are located in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, Modi’s state visit to Ethiopia in mid-December – his final foreign trip of the year – served as a symbolic capstone to India’s expanding Global South footprint.

PM Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with Speaker of Parliament of the Republic of Ghana Alban Bagbin on Jul 03, 2025. (ANI)

Modi's 2025 itinerary reads like a roadmap of the Global South. In July, he embarked on a five-nation tour – Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, Brazil and Namibia – that combined first-ever bilateral visits, BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Summit participation and parliamentary addresses aimed at raising India’s footprint in Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean. The government framed that tour as an explicit effort to “deepen Global South ties”.