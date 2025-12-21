Yearender 2025: India On Verge Of Wiping Out Naxalism
Reflecting the Centre's decisive strategy against Left Wing Extremism, significant progress was made in 2025 in reducing Naxal-affected regions across the country.
Published : December 21, 2025 at 7:58 PM IST
By Nikhil Bapat
Hyderabad: The year 2025 proved to be significant as India covered major ground in wiping out Naxalism from the country, for which the Narendra Modi government has set March 2026 as a deadline.
Throughout the year, security forces carried out numerous operations, killing some of the top rebel commanders and dealing a body blow to Left Wing Extremism (LWE).
Pushed back by persistent anti-Naxal operations on ground zero, a huge number of Naxalites surrendered, most of the time in hordes, and joined the mainstream, realising the fallacy of their past actions.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on multiple occasions in 2025, reiterated that Naxalism will be eliminated from India before March 2026. Shah also announced the same in the Parliament.
In 2025, the number of surrenders and arrests exceeded the number of those neutralised. The high number of surrenders indicates that the time left for Naxalites is now very limited. In October 2025, as many as 258 Naxalites surrendered in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, which was a landmark in the battle against Naxalism.
In a major success, 170 Naxalites surrendered in Chhattisgarh in the second week of October 2025. In the same week, 27 and 61 Naxals laid down their arms in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, respectively. These surrenders reflected the perseverance of the security forces in dealing with LWE.
In another significant landmark achieved in 2025, Abujhmarh and North Bastar in Chhattisgarh, which were once terror bases, were declared free from Naxal terror.
Since January 2024, when the BJP government was formed in Chhattisgarh, 2100 Naxalites have surrendered, 1785 have been arrested, and 477 have been eliminated.
In 2013, 126 districts from different states reported Naxal-related violence. Cut to December 2025, in Chhattisgarh, the number of districts most affected by Naxalism has been brought down to 3. Now, only Bijapur, Sukma and Narayanpur in Chhattisgarh are the most affected districts by Left Wing Extremism (LWE).
In the category of LWE-affected districts, the number has also been further brought down to just 11 from 18. Now, only 11 districts in India are affected by Left Wing Extremism.
According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, till October 15, the operational successes surpassed all previous records in 2025, wherein 312 LWE cadres were eliminated, including CPI (Maoist) General Secretary and 08 other Polit Bureau/ Central Committee Members.
It said that 836 LWE cadres were arrested, and 1,639 surrendered and joined the mainstream. The surrendered Naxalites include one Polit Bureau Member and a Central Committee Member.
Rigorous And Planned Effort
The Centre also claimed unprecedented success was achieved in combating the Naxal menace through rigorous implementation of the National Action Plan and Policy, which envisages a multi-pronged approach.
The National Action Plan and Policy include precise intelligence-based and people-friendly counter Left Wing Extremism (LWE) operations. These steps were accompanied by swift domination of areas with a security vacuum, targeting of top leaders as well as overground workers, countering the nefarious ideology, rapid development of infrastructure and saturation of welfare schemes, choking of finances, enhanced coordination between states and centre governments, and accelerated investigation and prosecution of Maoist-related cases.
Some of the prominent Naxals who laid down their Arms this year included Satish alias T Vasudeo Rao (CCM), Ranita (SZCM, Secretary of Maad DVC), Bhaskar (DVCM, PL 32), Nila alias Nande (DVCM, IC and Secretary of Nelnar AC), Deepak Palo (DVCM, IC and Secretary of Indravati AC). Vasudeo Rao carried a reward of Rs. 1 crore on his head.
Operatives of SZCM rank had rewards of Rs 25 lakhs, DVCMs Rs 10 to Rs 15 lakh and ACMs had rewards worth Rs 5 Lakh.
Shah, while addressing a programme titled Naxal Mukt Bharat in New Delhi on September 28, 2025, had said that instead of a scattered approach, the Modi government has adopted a unified and ruthless approach.
He added that the policy of the government is to roll out the red carpet and welcome those who wish to surrender by laying down their arms, but if anyone takes up arms to kill innocent tribals, the government's duty is to protect the innocent tribals and to confront the armed Naxalites.
Joint Ops
The DRG, STF, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and COBRA units now carry out operations together, and their chain of command is now clear. Integrated training has made a big difference to India’s success against Naxalism.
Not only this, but forensic investigations were started by the government and a location-tracking system was made available, mobile-phone activity was shared with state police, scientific call-log analysis software was developed, and social-media analysis was used to uncover hidden supporters of the Naxals. This also led to the success against the Naxal movement, which started in the 1960s and 1970s.
All these efforts also made the anti-Naxal campaign more successful and result-oriented.
One of the major successes achieved in 2025 was the destruction of a large Naxal camp at the Karregutaa Hills on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border, which housed a significant stockpile of weapons, two years' worth of rations, and factories for manufacturing weapons and IEDs. On May 23, 2025, this camp, which was very difficult to access, was destroyed in Operation Black Forest, and 27 hardcore Naxalites were killed.
Development in Naxal-Affected Regions
Shah, while speaking at the same event in New Delhi, stated that from 2014 and 2024, 12,000 kilometres of roads have been constructed in Left-Wing Extremism–affected states, budgets have been approved for 17,500 roads, and 5,000 mobile towers have been installed at a cost of Rs 6,300 crore.
Moreover, 1,060 bank branches have been opened, 937 ATMs installed, 37,850 banking correspondents appointed, 5,899 post offices opened, 850 schools established, and 186 well-equipped health centres set up in the Naxal-affected areas.
Under the NiyadNellanar scheme, the Chhattisgarh government is working on approving Ayushman Bharat cards, Aadhaar cards, voter cards, the construction of schools, ration shops, and Anganwadi centres in the Naxal-affected area. The government has promised that in another three months, Naxalism will be wiped out, and Indians hope that the Centre keeps its promise.
Read More: