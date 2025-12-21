ETV Bharat / bharat

Yearender 2025: India On Verge Of Wiping Out Naxalism

Two hundred and ten Maoists, including a Central Committee member of the Maoist organization, surrendered before the police and paramilitary forces in Chhattisgarh’s Jagdalpur, on Oct 17, 2025 | File photo ( ANI )

By Nikhil Bapat

Hyderabad: The year 2025 proved to be significant as India covered major ground in wiping out Naxalism from the country, for which the Narendra Modi government has set March 2026 as a deadline.

Throughout the year, security forces carried out numerous operations, killing some of the top rebel commanders and dealing a body blow to Left Wing Extremism (LWE).

Pushed back by persistent anti-Naxal operations on ground zero, a huge number of Naxalites surrendered, most of the time in hordes, and joined the mainstream, realising the fallacy of their past actions.

103 Maoists surrender to authorities in Bijapur, on Oct 02, 2025 | File photo (ANI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on multiple occasions in 2025, reiterated that Naxalism will be eliminated from India before March 2026. Shah also announced the same in the Parliament.

In 2025, the number of surrenders and arrests exceeded the number of those neutralised. The high number of surrenders indicates that the time left for Naxalites is now very limited. In October 2025, as many as 258 Naxalites surrendered in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, which was a landmark in the battle against Naxalism.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | File photo (ANI)

In a major success, 170 Naxalites surrendered in Chhattisgarh in the second week of October 2025. In the same week, 27 and 61 Naxals laid down their arms in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, respectively. These surrenders reflected the perseverance of the security forces in dealing with LWE.

Surrender Naxalites | File photo (ANI)

In another significant landmark achieved in 2025, Abujhmarh and North Bastar in Chhattisgarh, which were once terror bases, were declared free from Naxal terror.

Since January 2024, when the BJP government was formed in Chhattisgarh, 2100 Naxalites have surrendered, 1785 have been arrested, and 477 have been eliminated.

In 2013, 126 districts from different states reported Naxal-related violence. Cut to December 2025, in Chhattisgarh, the number of districts most affected by Naxalism has been brought down to 3. Now, only Bijapur, Sukma and Narayanpur in Chhattisgarh are the most affected districts by Left Wing Extremism (LWE).

In the category of LWE-affected districts, the number has also been further brought down to just 11 from 18. Now, only 11 districts in India are affected by Left Wing Extremism.