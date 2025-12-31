ETV Bharat / bharat

Yearender 2025: India's Big Push In Data Protection, Deepfakes And AI

By Afsal Rahman

As 2025 approaches its end, India has found itself right in the middle of what could be termed the country’s largest battle on the issues of digital rights and artificial intelligence. The parliament witnessed fiery debates, the making of new laws, and a series of struggles between privacy groups, tech corporations, and the government, and what it is all about is keeping the country’s digital world moving while safeguarding Indians from the risks of AI.

The Data Protection Law

A significant development in 2025 emerged in November, with the government finally bringing into effect the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Rules of 2025. This was major news for several reasons. One was that the major data protection legislation of India, known as the DPDP Act, was passed back in 2023; no one actually had a clear idea of how this would operate.

A good way to think of it would be this: when it comes to your personal information, the DPDP Act would be the blueprint, and the new guidelines would be the user manual. Now, according to the guidelines, organisations are required to explicitly tell you the information they want, the reason why they need it, and how long they will retain it. Good riddance to the technical terms. All these have to be written in a manner that a layman can easily read and understand.

The Rules also require companies to obtain your actual consent before using your information, rather than trying to hide consent terms within terms and conditions no one reads. But here’s what really matters: If a firm is hacked and your information is compromised, they’re required to notify you within 72 hours. This is a small window of time, but it is to help protect individuals.

The process of implementation will be gradual. From November 2025, some simple norms have come into effect. However, organisations have been given till May 2027 to abide by the strict norms.

The Deepfake Crisis

If data protection were about personal data, deepfakes are about an even scarier thing – videos and audio recordings of real people. In October 2025, the first-ever targeted rules to combat deepfakes were announced by the government to amend the IT Rules.

It is a serious concern. Scammers are using deepfake technology to prepare fake videos of celebrities requesting that people send them money. It has even reached the extent that people are using voices to commit fraud. It has even happened in cases that are meant to humiliate people in deepfake videos without consent.

The norms regarding this are very clear: any individual who produces AI content must mark this content, and this watermark must take a minimum of 10% of the screen. The content mark can’t be removed. The platforms where deepfake content is hosted, for example, YouTube and Instagram, have to ensure that it is removed, preferably within 36 hours.