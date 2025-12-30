ETV Bharat / bharat

Yearender 2025: India Bids Farewell To Eminent Personalities

By Nafisa Parween

The year 2025 proved to be a difficult one for the nation as India lost several noted personalities from politics, cinema, administration and public life. These figures shaped public discourse, governance and culture in their own ways, leaving behind legacies that will be remembered for years.

As news of their deaths emerged, tributes poured in from across the country throughout the year. Leaders, artists and citizens alike remembered their contributions, dedication and impact, marking 2025 as a year of significant loss for India.

Vijay Rupani

Vijay Rupani (IANS)

Vijay Rupani was a senior political leader and former chief minister of Gujarat, known for his disciplined approach to governance and long association with public service. He played an important role in state politics and party organisation over several decades.

Rupani was killed in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025. The ill-fated London-bound Air India Boeing plane crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport. Following his demise, leaders across party lines paid tribute to him.

Dharmendra

Legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra (IANS)

Legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra was one of India's most loved film stars. He began acting in the 1960s and went on to become famous for his strong, charismatic roles in over 300 movies. People called him the "He-Man of Bollywood" because of his action roles, charm, and screen presence. His movies namely 'Sholay', 'Phool Aur Patthar', 'Chupke Chupke', and many others are remembered as classics.

Beyond acting, he also served as a Member of Parliament and inspired generations of actors in India. Dharmendra passed away in Mumbai at the age of 89 on November 24, 2025, following health issues. His death was widely mourned across the film industry and by fans all over the world.

Shibu Soren