Yearender 2025: India Bids Farewell To Eminent Personalities
As 2025 draws to a close, ETV Bharat pays tribute to some of the pioneering personalities the country lost this year.
Published : December 30, 2025 at 2:30 PM IST
By Nafisa Parween
The year 2025 proved to be a difficult one for the nation as India lost several noted personalities from politics, cinema, administration and public life. These figures shaped public discourse, governance and culture in their own ways, leaving behind legacies that will be remembered for years.
As news of their deaths emerged, tributes poured in from across the country throughout the year. Leaders, artists and citizens alike remembered their contributions, dedication and impact, marking 2025 as a year of significant loss for India.
Vijay Rupani
Vijay Rupani was a senior political leader and former chief minister of Gujarat, known for his disciplined approach to governance and long association with public service. He played an important role in state politics and party organisation over several decades.
Rupani was killed in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025. The ill-fated London-bound Air India Boeing plane crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport. Following his demise, leaders across party lines paid tribute to him.
Dharmendra
Legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra was one of India's most loved film stars. He began acting in the 1960s and went on to become famous for his strong, charismatic roles in over 300 movies. People called him the "He-Man of Bollywood" because of his action roles, charm, and screen presence. His movies namely 'Sholay', 'Phool Aur Patthar', 'Chupke Chupke', and many others are remembered as classics.
Beyond acting, he also served as a Member of Parliament and inspired generations of actors in India. Dharmendra passed away in Mumbai at the age of 89 on November 24, 2025, following health issues. His death was widely mourned across the film industry and by fans all over the world.
Shibu Soren
Shibu Soren was a towering figure in Jharkhand politics and a prominent tribal leader. He was known for his role in advocating tribal rights and for being at the forefront of the movement that led to the formation of Jharkhand.
He died at Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on August 4, 2025. He was 81. The former three-time Chief Minister of Jharkhand and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) patriarch had been undergoing treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, for prolonged illness.
Satya Pal Malik
Former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satyapal Malik passed away on August 5, 2025, at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in New Delhi.
In his long political career, Malik also served as the Governor of Bihar, the Governor of Goa and the Governor of Meghalaya. He also served as the Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism from April 2, 1990, to November 10, 1990.
Asrani
Renowned comic actor and Bollywood veteran Govardhan Asrani, known by his stage name Asrani, breathed his last in the hospital after a brief illness on October 20, 2025. He was 84.
With a career spanning decades, he became a household name through his performances in classic films. He was fondly remembered for his impeccable comic timing and contribution to Indian cinema. Fans recalled how his characters brought laughter and joy across generations.
Piyush Pandey
Advertising guru Piyush Pandey passed away in the early hours of October 23, 2025. He was 70.
Pandey started his advertising journey in 1982 with Ogilvy & Mather India (now Ogilvy India), beginning as a trainee account executive before transitioning to the creative side. With his talent, he literally changed the face of Indian advertising. He's the mastermind behind iconic ad campaigns like Asian Paints' "Har khushi mein rang laaye", Cadbury's "Kuch Khaas Hai", and Fevicol's iconic "Egg" film.
Looking Back
The passing of these eminent personalities in 2025 marked the end of important chapters in India’s political, cultural and public life. While the nation mourned their loss, it also celebrated their lasting contributions, achievements and values. Their legacies continue to live on through their work, inspiring future generations and reminding the country of the impact one life can have on society.
Also Read