Yearender 2025: How Rift In RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's Family Split Out In The Open

File photo of Lalu Prasad Yadav with his wife Rabri Devi and other leaders during RJD's national convention ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: The Bihar Assembly poll results were a debacle for former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the main opposition party in the state and a part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), also known as the Mahagathbandhan. It notched the worst performance since 2010, when the party had managed to win just 22 seats. This time it bagged 25 seats under the leadership of his youngest son, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, to whom he has passed on the mantle. The results not only broke the confidence of party leaders and workers, but also brought out the rift within the RJD's first family out in the open before the people, with Lalu's Singapore-based daughter Rohini Acharya challenging the leadership of Tejashwi and his team, talking about owing responsibility for the devastating defeat, and leaving her parents' home in a huff after alleging verbal abuse and physical assault. File photo of Lalu Prasad Yadav with his wife Rabri Devi and youngest son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav (ETV Bharat) The incident grabbed much attention and placed various pulls and pressures among Lalu's children under the public gaze. It hinted at a possibility of ruptures in the party, especially when elder son Tej Pratap Yadav already stands estranged from the family. Lalu and his wife Rabri Devi, a former Bihar Chief Minister, got married in 1973 and raised nine children – seven daughters and two sons. All of them have carved out their separate personal and political identities. The Lalu – Rabri Family 1. Misa Bharti – The eldest daughter. She is an MBBS and is married to Shailesh Kumar, a software engineer who runs his own company. She entered politics early and was sent to the Rajya Sabha twice after losing from the Patliputra Lok Sabha seat in 2014 and 2019. She clinched the seat in 2024 by defeating former Union minister Ram Kripal Yadav (now a minister in Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s cabinet). She has two daughters and a son. File photo of Misa Bharti (ETV Bharat) 2. Rohini Acharya – She is also a doctor and came to the limelight after donating a kidney to Lalu, who underwent a transplant at a Singapore hospital. She is married to Samaresh Singh, a computer engineer and entrepreneur, hailing from Aurangabad in Bihar. The couple is based in Singapore along with their daughter and two sons. She contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election from the Saran constituency, but lost to former Union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy. File photo of Rohini Acharya (ETV Bharat) 3. Chanda Yadav – She has studied law and is married to commercial pilot Vikram Singh. She stays away from public attention but remains active on social media in support of her family. 4. Ragini Yadav – An engineering graduate, she is the fourth daughter in the Lalu family. She is married to Rahul Yadav, a Samajwadi Party leader from Sarfabad in Noida in Uttar Pradesh. 5. Hema Yadav – She is also an engineer and is married to Vineet Yadav, a member of a political family connected to the Samajwadi Party. The couple stays in Delhi, and the husband is active in politics, while she keeps a low profile, focusing on her family. 6. Anushka ‘Dhannu’ Rao – She has studied interior design and is married to Chiranjeev Rao, son of former Haryana minister Ajay Yadav. Chiranjeev is an MLA from Rewari in Haryana. 7. Raj Lakshmi Yadav – The youngest daughter of Lalu–Rabri is married to Tej Pratap Singh Yadav, a Samajwadi Party MLA and a grandson of late Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. She also holds an MBBS degree. 8. Tej Pratap Yadav – Lalu-Rabri's eldest son. A former MLA, he is active in politics. Lalu expelled him from the RJD and the family over an extramarital affair with a girl despite being married to former Bihar Chief Minister Daroga Prasad Rai's daughter Aishwarya Rai. He formed Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD), which contested several seats in the recent Bihar Assembly elections, but lost in all. File photo of Tej Pratap Yadav (ETV Bharat)