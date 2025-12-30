ETV Bharat / bharat

Yearender 2025 | How Digital Reforms And AI Reshaped India’s Governance

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: The Union government on Monday presented a comprehensive picture of governance reforms undertaken during 2025, highlighting a decisive shift towards technology-driven administration, faster service delivery, and greater ease of living for citizens. Addressing the media, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr Jitendra Singh, said the year had been consciously dedicated to governance reforms, drawing on lessons from the past decade to simplify processes and make administration more responsive and efficient.

“The year 2025 was dedicated to governance reforms, with a clear focus on ease of living and ease of working,” the minister said. “Alongside citizen-centric initiatives, we made a conscious effort to create a work-friendly environment for officials across ministries. Drawing from the experience of the past decade, we simplified unnecessary regulations and adopted a more practical, efficient approach aligned with the needs of the present time.”

According to the minister, technology played a critical role in this transformation, but it was equally supported by innovation in thinking. Significant growth has been achieved through outreach by facilitating greater involvement across different communities and geographic locations. In addition, the use of multi-channel platforms for feedback, award⁄recognition systems, and the utilization of technology for monitoring has visible and objective means to provide a level of clear evaluation of all outreach efforts.

Recruitment Reforms And Empowerment Of Youth

Recruitment and reducing the large number of pending open vacancies across all ministries were one of the primary focus areas of the year. In an effort to support rapid recruitment, a series of large-scale recruitment events (Rozgar Melas) took place since 2022, resulting in a total of 17 events, with approximately 1.1 million appointment letters issued, three of which were held in 2025 to enable the rapid onboarding of new hires and give them a direct opportunity to be involved in building a better nation.

Structural reforms in recruitment agencies also contributed to shorter hiring timelines. The Union Public Service Commission introduced Aadhaar-enabled one-time registration to simplify applications, while also launching a portal that makes profiles of candidates who reached the civil services interview stage available to organisations beyond the final merit list. The initiative has allowed ministries and public sector employers to identify new talent that is not limited to only examination rankings but to look at capability and suitability versus other systemic indicators. In addition, the process of identifying talent for vacant positions has been made far more transparent and has enabled the public sector to fill positions with individuals that possess a skill set (or combination of skills) that is not always indicated by examination results alone.

The Staff Selection Commission has implemented fully digitised job applications, the use of Aadhaar and facial recognition for identity verification for exam takers, as well as a fully online feedback system and a quicker timeline for Turnaround Time for processing results. The sum of these efforts drastically reduces the total recruitment TAT from 1-2 years previously to 8-9 months.

“These efforts have improved transparency, helped fill vacancies, strengthened departmental efficiency, and created enabling platforms where individuals and institutions can connect based on skills and requirements,” Dr Singh said.

Lifecycle-Based Personnel Management

The government also moved towards a lifecycle-based personnel policy, anchored by the e-Human Resource Management System (e-HRMS). The platform now covers over seven lakh employees across 290 organisations and offers end-to-end digital services such as leave management, reimbursements and official permissions.

Integrating e-HRMS with Bhavishya's Pension Portal and the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) has allowed for the direct flow of retirement benefits and claims directly into the e-HRMS. The upgraded e-HRMS mobile app, version 2.0, is a major improvement in the way employees will be able to electronically access and process their retirement benefits and claims.

In addition to the improvements made by the e-HRMS mobile app version 2.0, the following initiatives have also been implemented in order to provide employees with more timely access to their retirement benefits:

AI-assisted recruitment rules generator for expedited approvals

Consolidated instructions and guidelines related to service in one place, via Master Circulars

Created e-Civil List 2025 for IAS Officers, which contains a user-friendly link-based interface for both users and internet browsers.

The iGOT-Karmayogi platform now has more than 1.45 crore government employees onboarded, with over 4,100 high-quality e-learning courses available in 23 languages.

In a major technological upgrade, the platform introduced AI-driven features such as AI Sarthi, a smart course discovery assistant; AI Tutor, a personalised conversational learning tool embedded within courses; and AI-enabled capacity building planning tools for ministries and states. These tools are designed to align training with real-world competencies and organisational requirements.