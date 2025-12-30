Yearender 2025 | How Digital Reforms And AI Reshaped India’s Governance
Minister Singh said 2025 would focus on simplifying governance, improving ease of living and working, and using technology to enhance transparency and efficiency.
Published : December 30, 2025 at 5:52 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: The Union government on Monday presented a comprehensive picture of governance reforms undertaken during 2025, highlighting a decisive shift towards technology-driven administration, faster service delivery, and greater ease of living for citizens. Addressing the media, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr Jitendra Singh, said the year had been consciously dedicated to governance reforms, drawing on lessons from the past decade to simplify processes and make administration more responsive and efficient.
“The year 2025 was dedicated to governance reforms, with a clear focus on ease of living and ease of working,” the minister said. “Alongside citizen-centric initiatives, we made a conscious effort to create a work-friendly environment for officials across ministries. Drawing from the experience of the past decade, we simplified unnecessary regulations and adopted a more practical, efficient approach aligned with the needs of the present time.”
According to the minister, technology played a critical role in this transformation, but it was equally supported by innovation in thinking. Significant growth has been achieved through outreach by facilitating greater involvement across different communities and geographic locations. In addition, the use of multi-channel platforms for feedback, award⁄recognition systems, and the utilization of technology for monitoring has visible and objective means to provide a level of clear evaluation of all outreach efforts.
Recruitment Reforms And Empowerment Of Youth
Recruitment and reducing the large number of pending open vacancies across all ministries were one of the primary focus areas of the year. In an effort to support rapid recruitment, a series of large-scale recruitment events (Rozgar Melas) took place since 2022, resulting in a total of 17 events, with approximately 1.1 million appointment letters issued, three of which were held in 2025 to enable the rapid onboarding of new hires and give them a direct opportunity to be involved in building a better nation.
Structural reforms in recruitment agencies also contributed to shorter hiring timelines. The Union Public Service Commission introduced Aadhaar-enabled one-time registration to simplify applications, while also launching a portal that makes profiles of candidates who reached the civil services interview stage available to organisations beyond the final merit list. The initiative has allowed ministries and public sector employers to identify new talent that is not limited to only examination rankings but to look at capability and suitability versus other systemic indicators. In addition, the process of identifying talent for vacant positions has been made far more transparent and has enabled the public sector to fill positions with individuals that possess a skill set (or combination of skills) that is not always indicated by examination results alone.
The Staff Selection Commission has implemented fully digitised job applications, the use of Aadhaar and facial recognition for identity verification for exam takers, as well as a fully online feedback system and a quicker timeline for Turnaround Time for processing results. The sum of these efforts drastically reduces the total recruitment TAT from 1-2 years previously to 8-9 months.
“These efforts have improved transparency, helped fill vacancies, strengthened departmental efficiency, and created enabling platforms where individuals and institutions can connect based on skills and requirements,” Dr Singh said.
Lifecycle-Based Personnel Management
The government also moved towards a lifecycle-based personnel policy, anchored by the e-Human Resource Management System (e-HRMS). The platform now covers over seven lakh employees across 290 organisations and offers end-to-end digital services such as leave management, reimbursements and official permissions.
Integrating e-HRMS with Bhavishya's Pension Portal and the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) has allowed for the direct flow of retirement benefits and claims directly into the e-HRMS. The upgraded e-HRMS mobile app, version 2.0, is a major improvement in the way employees will be able to electronically access and process their retirement benefits and claims.
In addition to the improvements made by the e-HRMS mobile app version 2.0, the following initiatives have also been implemented in order to provide employees with more timely access to their retirement benefits:
- AI-assisted recruitment rules generator for expedited approvals
- Consolidated instructions and guidelines related to service in one place, via Master Circulars
- Created e-Civil List 2025 for IAS Officers, which contains a user-friendly link-based interface for both users and internet browsers.
- The iGOT-Karmayogi platform now has more than 1.45 crore government employees onboarded, with over 4,100 high-quality e-learning courses available in 23 languages.
In a major technological upgrade, the platform introduced AI-driven features such as AI Sarthi, a smart course discovery assistant; AI Tutor, a personalised conversational learning tool embedded within courses; and AI-enabled capacity building planning tools for ministries and states. These tools are designed to align training with real-world competencies and organisational requirements.
Grievance Redressal And Speedier Justice
Significant improvements were also recorded in grievance redressal and dispute resolution mechanisms. The central theme of the Mission Karmayogi in the area of capacity building for civil servants, through the approach of capacity building of civil servants pertaining to governance reforms, has transitioned from a rules-based to a role-based training model.
As of September 2025, the Central Administrative Tribunal has closed approximately 93% of the 9 lakh cases previously heard, using digitisation, e-filing, and new advanced information systems to enhance case accessibility, reduce case processing times, and improve the accountability of all matters processed. By using the CPGRAMS portal to register and process more than 20 lakh complaints during the preceding twelve-month period, the CPGRAMS Portal has successfully digitised more than 30 lakh total users by the end of the same period.
The average resolution time in central ministries was reduced to 15 days, aided by new review modules that allow senior officials to track grievances in real time.
The Sevottam Scheme was developed in 2015 by the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution as a pilot project to implement the recommendations of the "Right to Service" legislation passed by the Government of India.
During the past three years (2017 - 2019), over 15 million (1.5 crore) requests for services have been received through the Sevottam Scheme. Approximately 1.28 million (1.28 crore) complaints were resolved, equating to around 60 per cent resolution for all complaint types. An average of 1.0 million (10 lakh) service requests were received per month during the first period (February 2017 - April 2019).
Governance Reforms Across All Levels
The Citizen Centric Services II (CCS II) Programme, launched by the Union Government in 2020, aims to transform citizen-centred service delivery by implementing processes that will create an entirely electronic service delivery system. The programme has been designed as a model for all ministries and departments to follow. The CCS II Programme consists of multiple components that promote better governance/accountability, through increased citizen participation/engagement, and many more.
Global Leadership And e-Governance Promotion
India's increased involvement in global government reform efforts is demonstrated by its hosting of the International Institute of Administrative Sciences conference in February 2025, where representatives from 58 countries attended, which was a record attendance at the time for this organization. India was elected as the President of the Institute at that same time, confirming its status as a leader in governing innovation.
Domestically, the National Awards for e-Governance and the National e-Service Delivery Assessment encouraged improvements in e-Governance quality on digital platforms; the overall number of e-Services has now grown to around 24000; 13 States and Union Territories reached their goal of 100% saturation of all compulsory services.
Digital Life Certificates And Pension Reform
The "Digital Life Certificates Campaign 4.0," which took place in November 2025, registered the highest number (1.68 Crore) of Digital Life Certificates filed by beneficiaries. More than 1 Crore of them were submitted with the aid of facial recognition technology. Three-fourths of the certificates submitted are from pensioners who are age 80+.
The Bhavishya Portal is currently connected with 99 Ministries and over 90% of pensioners in India. It has enabled the complete digitising of the process from applying for pensions to receiving their pension payments. Pension Adalats and CPENGRAMS together resolved tens of thousands of pension-related grievances, reducing average resolution time significantly.
How to Submit A Digital Life Certificate
- Online Method:
Pensioners can submit their Life Certificate online by visiting the Jeevanpramaan site or using the UMANG app. After entering Aadhaar number, PPO number, bank details and pension type, biometric verification using a fingerprint or iris scan is required. Once verified, the digital Life Certificate is generated automatically and sent electronically to the pension authority, eliminating the need for physical submission.
- Offline Method:
Those preferring offline options can visit their bank branch, post office or a Common Service Centre (CSC) with their Aadhaar and PPO details. Officials complete biometric verification and submit the Jeevan Pramaan on the pensioner’s behalf. Several banks also offer doorstep banking services for senior citizens and disabled pensioners.