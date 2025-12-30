ETV Bharat / bharat

Yearender 2025: How Digital Governance Fared In India Amid Debate On Power And Free Speech

By Afsal Rahman

The year 2025 was a moment of crisis for India's digital governance. Content regulation was increasingly finding itself in the middle of a rapidly polarised debate between the state's need to handle the narrative and its clash with the platforms’ claim over their free speech rights.

One of the primary areas of conflict that continues is between the state and the digital platforms on who should decide what should be allowed to be viewed in India. The state is setting up mechanisms to remove content which is vehemently opposed by digital platforms as 'increased digital censorship’.

The contentious point in 2025 has been the launch of the Sahyog portal, which has reshaped the content removal framework of India. Started as a COVID support platform, the portal has since been modified by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) as a mass content removal platform that bypasses the already existing safeguards.

During October 2024 through April 2025, 130 notifications were sent for content removal through the Sahyog platform. There are 65 online intermediaries and representatives of all the states and union territories connected to the platform.

Under the portal, removal notices for takedown are issued by the government officials or Police directly to social media platforms such as X, WhatsApp, or LinkedIn, in accordance with Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act, conveniently sidestepping the more rigorous checks of Section 69A, which specifically required documented justification, pre-decision hearings, and post-decision review.

While the former ensured the optimal utilisation of content removal to safeguard national security or prevent public disorder, the Sahyog platform functions with very little oversight, with takedown notices issued for removals on a mass scale without individual judicial determination.

It's particularly problematic as it gives a great deal of latitude to lower-level officials in the government agencies. According to data gathered through Right to Information (RTI) requests submitted by a digital rights group, a 'preponderant majority' of these requests are from Superintendents of Police or state officials who did not have this level of removal ability prior to this but needed a way to remove 'dangerous' content quickly. This was seen by watchdog groups and even X as creating an 'atmosphere of fear' as platforms are removing too much content protected by copyright in an effort to protect their safe harbour status.

The X Versus India Showdown

The year 2025 also saw the biggest direct judicial battle between the state and a foreign technology giant regarding content censorship in India. In March 2025, X (Twitter) moved a writ petition before the Karnataka High Court challenging the constitutional validity of Sahyog and the increased powers of the government for content takedown.

The case came in response to the growing needs of the government in New Delhi wherein by May 2025, the government had asked X to remove more than 8,000 user accounts, including the accounts of leading international groups such as Reuters News, TRT World and Global Times in the country.

X contended that such an imposition ran contrary to the basic provision for the guarantee of freedom of speech enshrined in Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution, where the government used the pretence of content regulation as a cover to gag opposition and censor news content.

The company showed how the removal notice covered satirical political cartoons, news articles about a stampede at the Delhi Railway Station that proved fatal and news content criticising governmental policies, all of which fell well within the remit of the provision for the guarantee of the freedom of speech under the Constitution.

The Karnataka High Court dismissed X’s case in September, stating that the site is bound to follow Indian law. The government, in October, reacted to mounting public and international pressure and introduced changes to regulations to ensure that a site is taken down only by senior officials, namely Secretaries and above in the administration and Deputy Inspector Generals of Police and above in law enforcement.