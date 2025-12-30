Yearender 2025: How Digital Governance Fared In India Amid Debate On Power And Free Speech
Content regulation found itself amidst a rapidly polarised debate between the state's need to handle the narrative and the platforms’ claim over free speech rights
Published : December 30, 2025 at 5:23 PM IST
By Afsal Rahman
The year 2025 was a moment of crisis for India's digital governance. Content regulation was increasingly finding itself in the middle of a rapidly polarised debate between the state's need to handle the narrative and its clash with the platforms’ claim over their free speech rights.
One of the primary areas of conflict that continues is between the state and the digital platforms on who should decide what should be allowed to be viewed in India. The state is setting up mechanisms to remove content which is vehemently opposed by digital platforms as 'increased digital censorship’.
The contentious point in 2025 has been the launch of the Sahyog portal, which has reshaped the content removal framework of India. Started as a COVID support platform, the portal has since been modified by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) as a mass content removal platform that bypasses the already existing safeguards.
During October 2024 through April 2025, 130 notifications were sent for content removal through the Sahyog platform. There are 65 online intermediaries and representatives of all the states and union territories connected to the platform.
Under the portal, removal notices for takedown are issued by the government officials or Police directly to social media platforms such as X, WhatsApp, or LinkedIn, in accordance with Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act, conveniently sidestepping the more rigorous checks of Section 69A, which specifically required documented justification, pre-decision hearings, and post-decision review.
While the former ensured the optimal utilisation of content removal to safeguard national security or prevent public disorder, the Sahyog platform functions with very little oversight, with takedown notices issued for removals on a mass scale without individual judicial determination.
It's particularly problematic as it gives a great deal of latitude to lower-level officials in the government agencies. According to data gathered through Right to Information (RTI) requests submitted by a digital rights group, a 'preponderant majority' of these requests are from Superintendents of Police or state officials who did not have this level of removal ability prior to this but needed a way to remove 'dangerous' content quickly. This was seen by watchdog groups and even X as creating an 'atmosphere of fear' as platforms are removing too much content protected by copyright in an effort to protect their safe harbour status.
The X Versus India Showdown
The year 2025 also saw the biggest direct judicial battle between the state and a foreign technology giant regarding content censorship in India. In March 2025, X (Twitter) moved a writ petition before the Karnataka High Court challenging the constitutional validity of Sahyog and the increased powers of the government for content takedown.
The case came in response to the growing needs of the government in New Delhi wherein by May 2025, the government had asked X to remove more than 8,000 user accounts, including the accounts of leading international groups such as Reuters News, TRT World and Global Times in the country.
X contended that such an imposition ran contrary to the basic provision for the guarantee of freedom of speech enshrined in Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution, where the government used the pretence of content regulation as a cover to gag opposition and censor news content.
The company showed how the removal notice covered satirical political cartoons, news articles about a stampede at the Delhi Railway Station that proved fatal and news content criticising governmental policies, all of which fell well within the remit of the provision for the guarantee of the freedom of speech under the Constitution.
The Karnataka High Court dismissed X’s case in September, stating that the site is bound to follow Indian law. The government, in October, reacted to mounting public and international pressure and introduced changes to regulations to ensure that a site is taken down only by senior officials, namely Secretaries and above in the administration and Deputy Inspector Generals of Police and above in law enforcement.
Despite being hailed as a triumph for due process, this move was quickly argued to maintain the design of the Sahyog Act and result in 'a default, opaque route for government takedowns, which will encompass greater secrecy and numbers'.
The other contentious area was related to the government’s Fact Check Unit (FCU), created through the Press Information Bureau (PIB) for checking the accuracy of government-related news. Under the 2023 IT Rules, the government’s FCU was accorded the status to tag government-related content as 'misleading and false', and the respective online intermediaries were required to delete the content marked false, failing which the intermediaries could lose their safe harbour protection.
In 2024, the PIB FCU handled 21,404 queries and 583 were identified as fake news. As of the first half of 2025, the same unit handled 5,200 queries and 97 were identified as misinformation.
Nevertheless, the FCU’s provision also gave rise to a contentious debate on the constitutionality of the provision. In September 2024, the Bombay High Court gave a historical decision in the Case of Kunal Kamra vs. Union of India. It struck down the FCU’s amendment requiring intermediaries to delete content identified as false by the government. In the split decision, the judge declared that the FCU’s amendment violated Article 14 of the Constitution as it failed to create reasonable grounds under which the government-linked information would be the lone focus.
Most importantly, the Court asserted the government has no authority in deciding the ‘truth’ about anything. It cannot require intermediaries to authenticate the veracity of the content.
This judgment revealed a pressing conflict. Whereas the right to truthful government information is a constitutional guarantee, the government cannot abuse said right to repress dissent or monopolise the concept of ‘truth’. The opacity of the FCU process, questions surrounding who was a fact checker and whether it was a politically neutral process, also presented a problem. The Supreme Court later stayed the original amendment of the FCU from 2023.
As 2025 rolled into the latter half, a new legal landscape came into view in the form of artificial content. In October, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology proposed an overhaul of the Information Technology (IT) Rules, which would require the tagging of synthetic, AI and deepfake content with labels comprising at least 10% of the visual or audio elements.
This would apply to Significant Social Media Intermediaries with over 5 million followers. Users would have to verify their synthetic content assertions and Automated Detection Systems would have to be used.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has released a set of parallel guidelines which include removing deepfakes within three hours of their being put out in the election season and marking all AI-generated content clearly. There was a valid reason because deepfakes were being utilised to generate non-consensual intimate images and election-related disinformation.
It must, however, be noted that the legislation has also raised some concerns with regard to proportionality. The task set for the intermediate parties to check, identify and flag synthetic material on a scale constituting billions on a daily basis may result in the creation of new enforcement tools with the potential for abuse on a large scale. Additionally, the broad definition encompassed by the 'synthetically generated information' category may include material such as parody, satire and political commentary, as well.
However, these proposals have also led to a controversy as media houses can be mandated by legislation to carry out fact-checking, thus undermining the promotion of editorial freedom. The biggest dilemma that India faces is balancing appropriate government regulations regarding combating deepfakes, misinformation and harmful content with the constitutional provisions of free speech, due process and well-structured governance.
The government feels that in a divided and turbulent society like India, it is necessary that immediate steps should be taken to contain the dangers of misinformation, which can lead to violence.
The tech giants feel that, without proper measures, this leads to censorship. As 2025 comes to a close, this is the state of tension that India is still left in. The Sahyog portal is still running without adequate regulation, the role of the FCU is still being contested under the Indian Constitution, and the rules on AI content are still at the draft stage.
The question is whether India will move towards more balanced content regulation that safeguards its populace while still leaving it free to speak, or whether it will continue down its current path, where the state assumes more control over cyberspace.
