Yearender 2025: How 2025 Saw The Use Of Welfare, Cash Transfers And Food Schemes As Electoral Tools Against Demands For Jobs And Skilling
Welfare won elections by arriving on time and in full, while job creation, tied to markets and investment, struggled to compete.
Published : December 30, 2025 at 4:59 PM IST
By Atonu Choudhurri
Hyderabad: As states leaned on cash and food support to win votes, deeper questions on employment, skills and fiscal sustainability were deferred, reshaping both electoral politics and economic priorities.
In the year 2025, several state elections took place within India that represented predominantly political behaviour whereby direct benefit transfer systems or DBTs for women have become a major strategy for winning electoral mandates and overcoming anti-incumbency.
There have been some assembly elections in India in 2025, which have reflected a political trend. Cash transfers, free food grain schemes, and income support to women emerged as go-to electoral strategies, putting debates on job creation, skill development, and long-term economic reform on the back burner.
Across the political divide, parties made unconditional cash transfers to women the leitmotif of their campaigns in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Bihar. These schemes, made possible by Direct Benefit Transfer technologies, promised certainty and speed.
The projected annual spend on cash-and-kind transfers rose sharply to more than Rs 2.46 lakh crore by the end of the year. This became the recurring beat across towns and villages. Cash payments arrived in phones with reassuring regularity, food grain entitlements rose, and welfare schemes multiplied.
Governments called it aid. Families called it succour, but politicians projected it as supply. But when the youth asked for jobs, voices fell softer, doled out quick training camps, online courses and skilling missions. Not placements, just certificates were issued. Welfare had faces and numbers in poll speeches. Job prospects fell flat, and the future looked bleak. Direct cash transfers brought tangible relief into an economy, which is characterised by uneven development, rising living costs and informal employment.
Cash transfers helped meet current consumption, and food systems ensured food security at the household level. For voters, these benefits were clear, reliable and easily traceable to the ruling party. By contrast, promises of creating employment and skilling reportedly did not result in the same electoral success. For the simple reason that it relies on private investment and general economic conditions, job generation is slower.
Welfare As An Electoral Tool
As many as 15 states were running cash-transfer schemes specifically targeting women, with annual outlays rivalling major social sector commitments. Examples included:
Maharashtra: Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana (Rs 1,500/month).
Delhi: Mahila Samriddhi Yojana (Rs 2,500/month) and competing promises of Rs 2,100-Rs 2,500/month by various parties.
Jharkhand: Maiya Samman Yojana.
Targeting voter behaviour: These initiatives are increasingly viewed as a form of "vote-buying" designed to influence economically disadvantaged households immediately, with 69% of beneficiaries in some regions acknowledging the manipulative timing of these transfers.
Impact On Voter Turnout
This focus resulted in historic voter participation, such as in the 2025 Delhi assembly election, where female turnout (60.92%) exceeded male turnout for the first time.
Skilling initiatives often deliver certificates faster than placements, weakening public confidence in their outcomes. Political parties which adopted welfare measures increasingly dominated political messaging while structural reforms receded into the background.
This shift had fiscal costs. Several state governments doled out benefits, though their revenues remained under strain, with revenue deficits continuing to widen. According to trends, the budget allocations showed trade-offs.
For states, higher expenditure on cash and food schemes puts pressure by providing less fiscal space. The sectors such as healthcare facilities, school infrastructure, nutrition programmes, and urban services were hit.
According to economists, while welfare alleviates distress, sustained development needs capital formation and productive employment. But this was also in line with a major policy shift. The demand-driven employment guarantees with a statutory right to work, of the MGNREGA variety, continued their slide in importance.
Policy Shift
Supply-driven, budget-capped schemes like the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025, were given precedence. To its proponents, such schemes were more effective and financially better controlled; to its critics, they represented a loss of livelihood security and a dilution of the right to work guarantee.
Surveys conducted during the election cycle suggested that voters were often aware of the electoral timing and intent behind welfare announcements. Yet, immediate delivery mattered for them. In conditions of economic uncertainty, immediate benefits outweighed long-term promises.
Cash Transfers Can’t Replace Job Creation
Surveys indicate that while voters may be aware of the political intent behind the timing of such pre-election schemes, they still recognise and often vote for the parties that effectively deliver these benefits.
Experts emphasise that cash transfers should supplement, not replace, job creation, skill development, and robust economic institutions for sustained, long-term economic development and social progress.
This problem has a generational aspect to it. Younger voters, who are now coming into the workforce in large numbers, are in a situation where support measures alleviate financial stress but do not provide routes to secure employment, and thus their dreams are not realised but rather postponed, which is very likely to create a situation where the frustration under the surface of calm that welfare provides is a concern.
The issue of fiscal sustainability complicates the situation even more. As transfer payments increase, they restrict the areas of future referral for policies. Therefore, any rolling back or merging of schemes would cause a political uproar, and this would be the case even if the economic situation required it.
The future challenge is not to cut down on welfare but to redistribute it. Without policies on jobs, skilling, and productive investment backed by a renewed political focus, then welfare-led electoral success may become durable in the short term but weak in the long term.