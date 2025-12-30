ETV Bharat / bharat

Yearender 2025: How 2025 Saw The Use Of Welfare, Cash Transfers And Food Schemes As Electoral Tools Against Demands For Jobs And Skilling

Voters stand in a queue holding their voter ID cards to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections. ( Representational Image/IANS )

By Atonu Choudhurri

Hyderabad: As states leaned on cash and food support to win votes, deeper questions on employment, skills and fiscal sustainability were deferred, reshaping both electoral politics and economic priorities.

In the year 2025, several state elections took place within India that represented predominantly political behaviour whereby direct benefit transfer systems or DBTs for women have become a major strategy for winning electoral mandates and overcoming anti-incumbency.

There have been some assembly elections in India in 2025, which have reflected a political trend. Cash transfers, free food grain schemes, and income support to women emerged as go-to electoral strategies, putting debates on job creation, skill development, and long-term economic reform on the back burner.

Across the political divide, parties made unconditional cash transfers to women the leitmotif of their campaigns in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Bihar. These schemes, made possible by Direct Benefit Transfer technologies, promised certainty and speed.

The projected annual spend on cash-and-kind transfers rose sharply to more than Rs 2.46 lakh crore by the end of the year. This became the recurring beat across towns and villages. Cash payments arrived in phones with reassuring regularity, food grain entitlements rose, and welfare schemes multiplied.

Governments called it aid. Families called it succour, but politicians projected it as supply. But when the youth asked for jobs, voices fell softer, doled out quick training camps, online courses and skilling missions. Not placements, just certificates were issued. Welfare had faces and numbers in poll speeches. Job prospects fell flat, and the future looked bleak. Direct cash transfers brought tangible relief into an economy, which is characterised by uneven development, rising living costs and informal employment.

Cash transfers helped meet current consumption, and food systems ensured food security at the household level. For voters, these benefits were clear, reliable and easily traceable to the ruling party. By contrast, promises of creating employment and skilling reportedly did not result in the same electoral success. For the simple reason that it relies on private investment and general economic conditions, job generation is slower.

Welfare As An Electoral Tool

As many as 15 states were running cash-transfer schemes specifically targeting women, with annual outlays rivalling major social sector commitments. Examples included:

Maharashtra: Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana (Rs 1,500/month).

Delhi: Mahila Samriddhi Yojana (Rs 2,500/month) and competing promises of Rs 2,100-Rs 2,500/month by various parties.

Jharkhand: Maiya Samman Yojana.

Targeting voter behaviour: These initiatives are increasingly viewed as a form of "vote-buying" designed to influence economically disadvantaged households immediately, with 69% of beneficiaries in some regions acknowledging the manipulative timing of these transfers.