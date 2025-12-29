Yearender 2025: GST And Tax Disputes Renewed Centre-State Tussles
Fuel taxation remained an annual flashpoint, with many states accusing the Centre of frequently changing special excise duties and cesses on petrol and diesel.
Published : December 29, 2025 at 2:26 PM IST
By Manzoor-ul-Hassan
New Delhi: The year 2025 remained the most controversial phase in Centre–state relations vis-à-vis fiscal disputes, especially over the Goods and Services Tax (GST). The year witnessed open verbal confrontations over revenue shares, fuel taxation and welfare financing.
The major triggers for the conflict were the Union government's auto-sector tax overhaul and broader consumption tax reforms, exposing the long-standing fault lines between the Centre and several states amid uneven economic recovery.
GST tensions resurface in 2025
Among the states vocal in criticising the Centre's current GST compensation system were Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Punjab. Tamil Nadu finance officials warned of widening deficits, citing far slower GST receipts than projected. They estimated the state lost over Rs 14,000 crore in potential revenue since the end of the compensation period in 2022.
Kerala raised similar concerns, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accusing the Centre of "delayed or selective" disbursal of integrated GST settlement dues in multiple letters to the Union Finance Ministry this year. Officials stated that the state faced continuous fiscal strain due to slower consumption growth, higher welfare obligations and natural disaster–related spending.
Punjab has also been struggling with huge debt and farm distress, and argued that it was unable to sustain subsidies and crop-procurement support in the absence of proper revenue flow. State officials demanded that the GST Council implement a temporary three-year compensation facility for cash-strained states. But the Centre rejected the proposal. Some states, currently ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), also voiced concerns over the new GST system but more cautiously.
The major contributors to GST, Gujarat and Maharashtra, suggested compliance-driven reforms to strike a balance between ease of doing business and stable revenue generation. They also advocated fast refunds for exporters and small manufacturers.
Auto tax reform becomes a flashpoint
Centre-state fiscal relations also nosedived over the auto-sector tax restructuring. The new regime increased central cesses on certain vehicles and reduced GST rates, inviting sharp responses from several states.
Karnataka, which is home to one of India's largest auto manufacturing hubs, said that the shift would reduce its revenue expectations and deprive states of their fair share. The state finance minister also accused the GST Council of approving the proposal without adequate consultation.
Maharashtra viewed similar concerns, warning that the auto-tax reforms could disrupt already strained municipal finances and reduce its compensation for its spending. The two major cities, Pune and Mumbai, serve as a major auto market in India.
The Centre justified the lower GST rates, arguing that they would boost demand and eventually raise state-level sales tax collections on fuel and road-use fees.
Disagreements over consumption tax simplification
The Centre's consumption tax reforms, including rate rationalisation and a common e-invoicing for retailers, got mixed reactions. Some states supported "simplification" of the system, but some argued that the new central cesses to balance lower GST rates may shift more revenue to the Centre.
Kerala warned it would push "centralisation", while Tamil Nadu cautioned that stricter compliance without support could hurt district-level revenue flows. But Gujarat urged a phased rollout and stronger transition support for micro-businesses.
States push back against fuel taxation cesses
Unlike other sectors, fuel taxation remained an annual flashpoint, with many states accusing the Centre of frequently changing special excise duties and cesses on petrol and diesel, making it difficult for them to plan budgets. States like Punjab and Kerala said they were losing thousands of crores in annual revenue since cesses are not shared.
Tamil Nadu is also contending that the Centre's use of duties had narrowed the fiscal room for spending. Karnataka, on the other hand, called for a national framework to stabilise fuel taxation. Similarly, Maharashtra pitched for bringing petroleum products under GST, which the Centre said needs uniform verification of revenue.
Despite the public disagreements, both sides continued negotiations, with the GST Council meeting more frequently and approving limited rate rationalisation and compliance improvements. Committees on fuel taxation and compensation alternatives held discussions, though no breakthrough solutions emerged.
As 2025 was coming to a close, the tensions remained unresolved but unavoidable. However, this reaffirmed that the growth and economic trajectory of India depend as much on cooperation between the Union and states as on reforms themselves.
