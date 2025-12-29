ETV Bharat / bharat

Yearender 2025: GST And Tax Disputes Renewed Centre-State Tussles

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference on 'GST Bachat Utsav 2025' at the National Media Centre, in New Delhi on Oct 18, 2025. ( ANI )

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan

New Delhi: The year 2025 remained the most controversial phase in Centre–state relations vis-à-vis fiscal disputes, especially over the Goods and Services Tax (GST). The year witnessed open verbal confrontations over revenue shares, fuel taxation and welfare financing.

The major triggers for the conflict were the Union government's auto-sector tax overhaul and broader consumption tax reforms, exposing the long-standing fault lines between the Centre and several states amid uneven economic recovery.

GST tensions resurface in 2025

Among the states vocal in criticising the Centre's current GST compensation system were Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Punjab. Tamil Nadu finance officials warned of widening deficits, citing far slower GST receipts than projected. They estimated the state lost over Rs 14,000 crore in potential revenue since the end of the compensation period in 2022.

File photo of book and notebook traders (ANI)

Kerala raised similar concerns, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accusing the Centre of "delayed or selective" disbursal of integrated GST settlement dues in multiple letters to the Union Finance Ministry this year. Officials stated that the state faced continuous fiscal strain due to slower consumption growth, higher welfare obligations and natural disaster–related spending.

Punjab has also been struggling with huge debt and farm distress, and argued that it was unable to sustain subsidies and crop-procurement support in the absence of proper revenue flow. State officials demanded that the GST Council implement a temporary three-year compensation facility for cash-strained states. But the Centre rejected the proposal. Some states, currently ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), also voiced concerns over the new GST system but more cautiously.

The major contributors to GST, Gujarat and Maharashtra, suggested compliance-driven reforms to strike a balance between ease of doing business and stable revenue generation. They also advocated fast refunds for exporters and small manufacturers.

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman chairs the 56th meeting of the GST Council, in New Delhi on Sept 03, 2025. (ANI)

Auto tax reform becomes a flashpoint