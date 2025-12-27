Yearender 2025 | From Waqf To Presidential Reference, 10 Big Rulings By Supreme Court In 2025
The Supreme Court delivered crucial verdicts in 2025 involving environment, society and governance. As the year ends, here's a look at 10 such major rulings.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : December 27, 2025 at 1:42 PM IST
New Delhi: In 2025, the Supreme Court of India delivered crucial rulings that echoed far beyond the courtroom. The apex court deliberated on questions with profound legal, environmental, and societal ramifications, addressing issues ranging from constitutional authority to environmental safeguards.
The court’s decisions set the tone for legal debates and public discourse nationwide. Together, these verdicts stand as milestones in the evolving narrative of the country's jurisprudence.
Here is a look at the 10 significant rulings of the apex court in 2025.
Presidential Reference
In November, the apex court unanimously held that it has no jurisdiction or power to set a timeline either for a governor or the president to take a decision on bills, which were passed by state assemblies.
A constitution bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai (now retired) and comprising Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, P S Narasimha, and A S Chandurkar, delivered its opinion on the presidential reference, which asked if a constitutional court can impose timelines for governors and the president to give assent to bills passed by state legislatures.
The CJI, pronouncing the opinion, on questions regarding the time limit on the governor and the president for exercising their discretion in Article 200 and Article 201, said: "The text of Articles 200 and 201, has been framed in such a manner, so as to provide a sense of elasticity, for constitutional authorities to perform their functions, keeping in mind the diverse contexts and situations, and by consequence the need for balancing that might arise in the process of lawmaking in a federal, and democratic country like ours. The imposition of timelines would be strictly contrary to this elasticity that the Constitution so carefully preserves".
Central Law On Eviction Overrides State Rent Laws
In December, in a significant judgment, the apex court held that the 1971 Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act prevails over state rent control laws.
A three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N V Anjaria said, “the PP Act 1971 and the Rent Control Acts, the provisions of the PP Act 1971 shall override the provisions in the Rent Control Legislations”.
The judgment delivered by a three-judge bench may help public sector undertakings (PSUs) reclaim their properties.
The bench said that the provisions of the PP Act apply retrospectively, meaning tenants who have occupied premises belonging to government corporations like the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), other insurance companies and nationalised banks even prior to 1958 or 1971 can be evicted under the central law.
Provisions Of 2021 Tribunal Reforms Act Struck Down
In November, the apex court struck down provisions of the Tribunal Reforms Act of 2021. The judgment was delivered by a bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai (now retired) and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran. The bench decided to quash the provisions of the 2021 Act, on appointment and tenure of tribunal members.
The CJI, pronouncing the judgment on behalf of the bench, said: “We have compared the provisions of the Tribunal Reforms, Ordinance, 2021, and the Tribunal Reforms Act, 2021. The comparison would show that all provisions which were struck down by this court, with minor tweaking have been reproduced in the enactment”.
The 2021 law was designed to give the Centre an essential role in appointments and functioning --fixing the salaries regarding chairperson and members.
“They violate the constitutional principle of separation of powers and judicial independence, which are firmly embedded in the text structure and spirit of the Constitution”, said the CJI, striking down the provisions.
SC Accepts Centre's Definition Of Aravalli Hills
In November, the apex court accepted a uniform definition of the Aravalli Hills and Ranges, and banned grant of fresh mining leases inside its areas spanning Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat until experts' reports are out.
The apex court asked Centre to prepare a comprehensive management plan for sustainable mining (MPSM) before allowing any new mining activity in the ecologically fragile region of Aravalli Hills and Ranges. The judgment was delivered by a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai (now retired) and comprising Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria.
The bench said: “We are of the considered view that it may not be in the interest of ecology and environment if further mining activities are permitted to be carried out without a body of experts, such as ICFRE, examining the issue of protection of the conservation areas”.
“The MPSM will provide adequate data on the basis of geo-referenced ecological assessment and identify the areas which have wildlife and other high eco-sensitive areas, which are required to be conserved. The MPSM will also provide data as to how sustainable mining is to be conducted”, said the bench.
SC On Blockchain And Land Registration
In November, the apex court said property laws have long sustained a dichotomy between registration and ownership, and suggested adoption of blockchain technology, which has garnered particular attention for its potential to transform land registration into a more secure, transparent and tamper-proof system.
The apex court directed the law commission to examine the usage of blockchain technology for restructuring the property registration process.
A bench led by Justice P S Narasimha, in context of reformation of land registration processes and to eschew fraudulent/ multiple registration, said blockchain technology has garnered particular attention for its potential to transform land registration into a more secure, transparent and tamper-proof system.
SC Recalls Judgment Striking Down Retrospective Environmental Clearances
On November 18, the apex court, in a 2:1 majority decision, recalled its May 16 judgment against retrospective environmental clearances. The apex court’s verdict paved the way for the grant of such approvals by Centre and other authorities to projects found violating environmental norms on payment of heavy penalties.
The apex court said that numerous vital public projects will be stalled or demolished and thousands of crores of rupees would go to waste if the May 16 verdict, which barred the Centre from granting retrospective environmental clearances (ECs) to projects, is not recalled.
The May 16 verdict by a bench of Justice A S Oka, since retired, and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan had barred the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and the authorities concerned from granting retrospective ECs to projects which are found in violation of environmental norms.
On Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025
In September, the apex court declined to suspend the entire Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, but decided to put on hold certain provisions of the law. A bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai (now retired) and Justice A G Masih pronounced the order.
The CJI, pronouncing the judgment on behalf of the bench, said that the bench has found that no case was made out to stay the entire provisions of statute.
Nithari Killings
In November, the apex court, acquitted Nithari killings convict Surendra Koli in the sole case in which his conviction still stands, and ordered for his immediate release if not wanted in any other case.
The apex court said: Criminal law does not permit conviction on conjecture or on a hunch. Suspicion, however grave, cannot replace proof beyond reasonable doubt. Courts cannot prefer expediency over legality. The presumption of innocence endures until guilt is proved through admissible and reliable evidence, and when the proof fails the only lawful outcome is to set aside the conviction even in a case involving horrific crimes”.
The apex court set aside the conviction of Surendra Koli in a case of rape and murder of a teenage girl, one of the many cases that arose out of the Nithari serial killings two decades ago.
Reservation For Women In Bar Councils
In December, the Supreme Court directed that 30 per cent seats in state bar councils, where the election process has not been set in motion, should be kept for women advocates. The direction was issued by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench said for the current year, the state bar councils where elections are yet to be held should fill 20 per cent seats with women candidates and 10 per cent by co-option if there are not many lawyers to contest.
Stray Dogs
On August 22, the apex court modified its earlier suo motu directive requiring civic authorities in Delhi and four adjoining districts to capture all stray dogs and confine them in shelters within six to eight weeks. The apex court said the direction given in the order dated 11th August, 2025, prohibiting the release of the treated and vaccinated dogs seems to be too harsh.
Modifying its order passed on August 11, the apex court said the dogs that are picked up will be sterilized, dewormed, vaccinated, and released back to the same area from which they were picked up. However, the apex court clarified that this relocation shall not apply to the dogs infected with rabies or suspected to be infected with rabies and those that display aggressive behaviour.
