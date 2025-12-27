ETV Bharat / bharat

Yearender 2025 | From Waqf To Presidential Reference, 10 Big Rulings By Supreme Court In 2025

New Delhi: In 2025, the Supreme Court of India delivered crucial rulings that echoed far beyond the courtroom. The apex court deliberated on questions with profound legal, environmental, and societal ramifications, addressing issues ranging from constitutional authority to environmental safeguards.

The court’s decisions set the tone for legal debates and public discourse nationwide. Together, these verdicts stand as milestones in the evolving narrative of the country's jurisprudence.

Here is a look at the 10 significant rulings of the apex court in 2025.

Presidential Reference

In November, the apex court unanimously held that it has no jurisdiction or power to set a timeline either for a governor or the president to take a decision on bills, which were passed by state assemblies.

A constitution bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai (now retired) and comprising Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, P S Narasimha, and A S Chandurkar, delivered its opinion on the presidential reference, which asked if a constitutional court can impose timelines for governors and the president to give assent to bills passed by state legislatures.

The CJI, pronouncing the opinion, on questions regarding the time limit on the governor and the president for exercising their discretion in Article 200 and Article 201, said: "The text of Articles 200 and 201, has been framed in such a manner, so as to provide a sense of elasticity, for constitutional authorities to perform their functions, keeping in mind the diverse contexts and situations, and by consequence the need for balancing that might arise in the process of lawmaking in a federal, and democratic country like ours. The imposition of timelines would be strictly contrary to this elasticity that the Constitution so carefully preserves".

Central Law On Eviction Overrides State Rent Laws

In December, in a significant judgment, the apex court held that the 1971 Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act prevails over state rent control laws.

A three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N V Anjaria said, “the PP Act 1971 and the Rent Control Acts, the provisions of the PP Act 1971 shall override the provisions in the Rent Control Legislations”.

The judgment delivered by a three-judge bench may help public sector undertakings (PSUs) reclaim their properties.

The bench said that the provisions of the PP Act apply retrospectively, meaning tenants who have occupied premises belonging to government corporations like the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), other insurance companies and nationalised banks even prior to 1958 or 1971 can be evicted under the central law.

Provisions Of 2021 Tribunal Reforms Act Struck Down

In November, the apex court struck down provisions of the Tribunal Reforms Act of 2021. The judgment was delivered by a bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai (now retired) and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran. The bench decided to quash the provisions of the 2021 Act, on appointment and tenure of tribunal members.

The CJI, pronouncing the judgment on behalf of the bench, said: “We have compared the provisions of the Tribunal Reforms, Ordinance, 2021, and the Tribunal Reforms Act, 2021. The comparison would show that all provisions which were struck down by this court, with minor tweaking have been reproduced in the enactment”.

The 2021 law was designed to give the Centre an essential role in appointments and functioning --fixing the salaries regarding chairperson and members.

“They violate the constitutional principle of separation of powers and judicial independence, which are firmly embedded in the text structure and spirit of the Constitution”, said the CJI, striking down the provisions.

SC Accepts Centre's Definition Of Aravalli Hills

In November, the apex court accepted a uniform definition of the Aravalli Hills and Ranges, and banned grant of fresh mining leases inside its areas spanning Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat until experts' reports are out.

The apex court asked Centre to prepare a comprehensive management plan for sustainable mining (MPSM) before allowing any new mining activity in the ecologically fragile region of Aravalli Hills and Ranges. The judgment was delivered by a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai (now retired) and comprising Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria.

The bench said: “We are of the considered view that it may not be in the interest of ecology and environment if further mining activities are permitted to be carried out without a body of experts, such as ICFRE, examining the issue of protection of the conservation areas”.