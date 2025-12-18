Yearender 2025: Dual Power Play Challenges Governance In Jammu Kashmir
The dual power structure in Jammu Kashmir puts governance to the test, with elected leaders and the Lieutenant Governor clashing over authority and administrative control.
Published : December 18, 2025 at 8:33 PM IST
Srinagar: On October 16, 2024, when Omar Abdullah was sworn in by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha as the first elected chief minister of the Jammu and Kashmir union territory, the two greeted each other with a cautious smile on the dais at SKICC in Srinagar.
“It is a crown of thorns,” remarked Farooq Abdullah, National Conference President, when asked for his comments, knowing that his son will have an uphill task to run the government in a UT. He also appealed to people to help Omar “fulfil their hopes”.
The NC patron’s metaphor was seemingly drawn from the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019 that replaced the powers of the J&K legislature after the erstwhile state was divided into two union territories on August 5, 2019, when the BJP-led government abrogated Articles 370 and 35A.
Soon after his swearing in, the elected government headed by Omar entered into a tussle with LG Sinha's administration. While the elected government began asserting its authority in the Civil Secretariat as Omar chaired meeting after meeting with the bureaucrats, the real authority lay in Raj Bhavan, now renamed Lok Bhavan, five kilometres away from the secretariat, where Sinha asserted his authority from the Reorganisation Act.
The routine and daily disagreements quickly ballooned into headline-making confrontations, with the CM and his five ministers repeatedly blaming “dual control” for slowing decisions and stifling their mandate to govern.
The first confrontation began when the cabinet sub-committee set up by the chief minister drafted business rules to demarcate powers between the LG and the CM and his ministers. When the rules reached the Lok Bhavan, LG reportedly sent them back with some queries that prompted Tanvir Sadiq, a close aide of Omar and NC chief spokesperson, to say that the draft rules were re-sent with queries replied to and there will be “clarity soon”. However, since May this year, the rules have been lingering with the LG office.
Following this was the transfer of 48 Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Officers, of magisterial level, by the LG in April, a prerogative of the elected government. This turned into a major flashpoint, with the elected government calling it “interference”. A legislature party meeting was held in Srinagar; NC’s ally Congress was also present. Two resolutions were passed, which called for “respecting people's mandate” and restoration of statehood.
The April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalagam, in which 25 tourists and local ponywallas were killed, also unravelled the rift between the government and the LG. Omar, while condemning the attack, blamed the LG for lapses, as he has the authority over security and heads the unified command, which comprises all the security forces and agencies.
The delay in the restoration of December 5, the birthday of NC founder Sheikh Adullah, as a public holiday by the LG, also became a point of contention between the ruling party and Lok Bhavan. NC leaders have reiterated that the LG has not responded to the proposal of declaring it a holiday, as was in vogue before August 5, 2019. The ruling party had also promised during the 2024 polls that July 13, Martyr’s Day, would be a holiday, but have been unsuccessful.
Omar has also said in his interviews that the LG has not responded to the proposal for appointing his close aide and NC leader Nasir Aslam Wani as his advisor. He has said Wani is working without a salary as his advisor.
In his interview after becoming the first CM of the UT, Omar had said the two power centres are a “recipe for disaster”. The ruling party legislators have also blamed the LG for not allowing the government to function smoothly and demanded restoration of the statehood so that the elected government gets back its authority. But the LG has, in his statements, tried to reassure the government that he works within his boundary as drawn by the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act.
In one of his statements, he suggested that the Omar-led government should not use the excuse of statehood for not working for the welfare of the people. “The government has all the powers, and I want to convey forcefully that people shouldn't be fooled. Use your authority for the welfare of the people,” Sinha had said.
While the Omar-led government completed its first year in office, the controversies between LG and the elected government grew every day and do not seem to be ending in the upcoming four years.
