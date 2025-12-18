ETV Bharat / bharat

Yearender 2025: Dual Power Play Challenges Governance In Jammu Kashmir

Srinagar: On October 16, 2024, when Omar Abdullah was sworn in by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha as the first elected chief minister of the Jammu and Kashmir union territory, the two greeted each other with a cautious smile on the dais at SKICC in Srinagar.

“It is a crown of thorns,” remarked Farooq Abdullah, National Conference President, when asked for his comments, knowing that his son will have an uphill task to run the government in a UT. He also appealed to people to help Omar “fulfil their hopes”.

The NC patron’s metaphor was seemingly drawn from the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019 that replaced the powers of the J&K legislature after the erstwhile state was divided into two union territories on August 5, 2019, when the BJP-led government abrogated Articles 370 and 35A.

Soon after his swearing in, the elected government headed by Omar entered into a tussle with LG Sinha's administration. While the elected government began asserting its authority in the Civil Secretariat as Omar chaired meeting after meeting with the bureaucrats, the real authority lay in Raj Bhavan, now renamed Lok Bhavan, five kilometres away from the secretariat, where Sinha asserted his authority from the Reorganisation Act.

The routine and daily disagreements quickly ballooned into headline-making confrontations, with the CM and his five ministers repeatedly blaming “dual control” for slowing decisions and stifling their mandate to govern.

The first confrontation began when the cabinet sub-committee set up by the chief minister drafted business rules to demarcate powers between the LG and the CM and his ministers. When the rules reached the Lok Bhavan, LG reportedly sent them back with some queries that prompted Tanvir Sadiq, a close aide of Omar and NC chief spokesperson, to say that the draft rules were re-sent with queries replied to and there will be “clarity soon”. However, since May this year, the rules have been lingering with the LG office.

Following this was the transfer of 48 Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Officers, of magisterial level, by the LG in April, a prerogative of the elected government. This turned into a major flashpoint, with the elected government calling it “interference”. A legislature party meeting was held in Srinagar; NC’s ally Congress was also present. Two resolutions were passed, which called for “respecting people's mandate” and restoration of statehood.