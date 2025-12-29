Yearender 2025: Trump’s H1-B Visa Restrictions Leave India In Chaos
The Trump administration's recent decisions on tightening norms of H1-B visa has acted as the gateway to the dream work destination for young Indians.
Published : December 29, 2025 at 3:56 PM IST
By Arunima Ghosh
US President Donald Trump’s hardline anti-immigrant policies and actions have always drawn significant attention but the latest one has left several Indian H1-B applicants with sleepless nights as their interviews have been delayed and jobs hanging in balance. After announcing a massive H1-B visa fee hike of $100,000 in September, the Trump administration went ahead with a new social media vetting process this month, sending shockwaves across India. Here’s the whole story.
The US Department of State has expanded the mandatory online presence review for all H1-B applicants and their dependents during consular processing. Under this, applicants have been asked to change their social media profiles to ‘public’. Starting December 15, US Consular Officers have been asked to review the resume and social media profiles of applicants and their family members, who would travel with them, to investigate whether they have worked in areas such as misinformation, disinformation, fact checking and online safety. If any evidence is found that the applicant was responsible for censorship then the person is ineligible under the US Immigration and Nationality Act.
An immediate impact was seen in the pre-scheduled visa interviews as several applicants saw a last minute rescheduling by three to five months. With interviews getting delayed, several applicants had to immediately put their travel plans on hold.
Why such scrutiny?
As per the US administration, the move is linked to a national security decision. The order stated that the US must be vigilant during the visa issuance process to ensure that those applying for admission into the country do not intend to harm America or its national interest.
H1-B visa, a temporary work permit for skilled foreign professionals, is reserved for those with specialised knowledge, skills in technology, medicine and AI being in huge demand. This visa is valid for three years after which it expires and the person needs to come to his home country for renewal and attend interviews at US missions.
For years, this visa has been an American dream gateway for skilled young Indians. Now, the high $100,000 fee announced by the US administration in September will create an additional burden on companies, which now pay only $2000 to $5000.
The Trump administration later clarified that the existing H1-B visa holders and those who applied prior September 21 were excluded from the new fee. The fee will also not be applicable for amendments, change of status or extension. However, for new applicants the blow will be huge, particularly their employees, who usually sponsor their visa.
What led to the H1-B fee hike?
White House has justified the fee hike saying it is a move to protect domestic jobs and ensure employers don't abuse H1-B visa programs. Several pro-Trump CEOs, who have hailed the move, have alleged that young Indian engineers have been stealing jobs of senior more experienced Americans. Critics say the H1-B visa has long been used by companies as a ploy to replace expensive American workers by skilled foreign workers, who perform the same work at a much lesser cost. In a way, this visa had also been addressing the shortage of skilled American workers.
Keeping all logics aside, the major push behind the decision is definitely money since a $100,000 fee means bringing in more money for the US government. For wealthy foreigners who can pay at least $ one million there is an option for ‘Gold Card’, which is the Trump administration’s fast-tracked US visas. This means bringing more money to the US coffers. However, due to lack of clarity on permanent residency and citizenship, this ‘Gold Card’ visa has failed to attract Indians much.
Has H1-B Visa Benefited Indians Alone?
Undoubtedly, the H1-B visa still remains the most sought after option among young skilled Indians. The US Department of State had mentioned that a US visa is a privilege not a right. But, statistics show that both India and the US have equally benefited from H1-B visa programmes.
According to a study conducted by Daniel Di Martino, a researcher of Manhattan University, on an average Indian migrants and their descendants will save the federal government $1.7 million over 30 years.
Data released by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) states Indians hold over 70 percent of H1 visas issued by the US. Thus, the changed visa regulations have impacted the Indians the most.
The Indian government too has reacted sharply against the high visa fees. Commerce minister Piyush Goyal said the visa fee hike will affect not only Indian IT exports but US economic growth along with hitting sectors like AI, cloud computing and cyber security.
Since employers pay most of the H1-B visa fee it will be beyond reach for smaller businesses while for the rest it will mean an additional expenditure on that company. Again, some USA-based companies may opt for engaging employees in India to operate in a work-from-home model and support projects in US-timings. In the education sector, this may hit global collaborations, resulting in a talented workforce, especially in technology and science, to shift focus to Canada and the UK.
Companies that have a maximum work force of foreign workers are in sectors of science technology and healthcare. The US has so long been the leading destination for skilled workers and the high visa fee may encourage professionals to focus their career elsewhere, which will impact the US in the long term.
Read More: