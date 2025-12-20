ETV Bharat / bharat

Yearender 2025: Delhi Continues To Grapple With The Problem Of Solid Waste Management

New Delhi: As yet another year comes to an end, the country’s national capital continues to grapple with solid waste management. The landfill sites of Ghazipur, Bhalswa, and Okhla continue to grow as mountains of waste posing a significant threat to the environment, public health and quality of life. The question that remains to be answered is whether the Delhiites will get some respite in 2026 or the situation will worsen further.

In 2025, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the state and the central governments claimed to have made waste management a top priority. Delhi's Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa recently said, "Earlier, the disposal of garbage used to be 20,000 metric tonnes per day, but now it has been increased to 35,000 metric tonnes. Now it will be eliminated through biomining."

The deadline for eliminating the garbage heaps underwent several changes in 2025, reflecting the complexity and slow pace of disposal. Now, the target of completely disposing off the waste from the three landfill sites has been fixed for December 2028, as reflected in the affidavits filed by the authorities before the Supreme Court and the public announcements made.

Ragpickers scavenge through the garbage at the Ghazipur Landfill Site. (ANI)

Recently, at an event organised by the Delhi government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also announced that these mountains of garbage would be cleared by January 1, 2028.

The BJP is now in power in Delhi, at the centre and the MCD. It replaced the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from the MCD as well as the state government. The AAP’s tenure was marked by a consistent tussle with the office of the Lieutenant Governor (LG). But now, the LG Vinay Kumar Saxena is monitoring the situation. The MCD, now under the BJP, is directly responsible for the work on the ground. Its claims on accelerating the pace of garbage removal have failed to meet its targets.

An expert on MCD affairs, Jagdish Mamgain, pointed out that while the waste disposal became an election issue, the political tug of war has hindered the implementation of the plans. He explained that the MCD wants to remove legacy waste through scientific methods like bio-mining and bioremediation, which involves sorting large piles of garbage using trommel machines to separate recyclable materials like soil, Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) and plastic.