Yearender 2025: Delhi Continues To Grapple With The Problem Of Solid Waste Management
Authorities in the national capital have now set a deadline of December 2028 to totally dispose of the garbage heaps in existing landfill sites.
Published : December 20, 2025 at 2:29 PM IST
New Delhi: As yet another year comes to an end, the country’s national capital continues to grapple with solid waste management. The landfill sites of Ghazipur, Bhalswa, and Okhla continue to grow as mountains of waste posing a significant threat to the environment, public health and quality of life. The question that remains to be answered is whether the Delhiites will get some respite in 2026 or the situation will worsen further.
In 2025, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the state and the central governments claimed to have made waste management a top priority. Delhi's Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa recently said, "Earlier, the disposal of garbage used to be 20,000 metric tonnes per day, but now it has been increased to 35,000 metric tonnes. Now it will be eliminated through biomining."
The deadline for eliminating the garbage heaps underwent several changes in 2025, reflecting the complexity and slow pace of disposal. Now, the target of completely disposing off the waste from the three landfill sites has been fixed for December 2028, as reflected in the affidavits filed by the authorities before the Supreme Court and the public announcements made.
Recently, at an event organised by the Delhi government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also announced that these mountains of garbage would be cleared by January 1, 2028.
The BJP is now in power in Delhi, at the centre and the MCD. It replaced the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from the MCD as well as the state government. The AAP’s tenure was marked by a consistent tussle with the office of the Lieutenant Governor (LG). But now, the LG Vinay Kumar Saxena is monitoring the situation. The MCD, now under the BJP, is directly responsible for the work on the ground. Its claims on accelerating the pace of garbage removal have failed to meet its targets.
An expert on MCD affairs, Jagdish Mamgain, pointed out that while the waste disposal became an election issue, the political tug of war has hindered the implementation of the plans. He explained that the MCD wants to remove legacy waste through scientific methods like bio-mining and bioremediation, which involves sorting large piles of garbage using trommel machines to separate recyclable materials like soil, Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) and plastic.
Meanwhile, the BJP on coming back to power after 27 years, has been claiming that the work has picked up pace and the height of the Okhla landfill site has reduced from 60 meters to 20 meters. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Environment Minister Sirsa have been claiming that millions of metric tonnes of waste have been disposed of from all three sites.
A new plant for the disposal of fresh waste and sorted RDF has been commissioned in Tehkhand with a capacity of 2,000 metric tonnes per day, and electricity is being generated from the waste. The MCD also plans to engage new agencies to speed up the work.
There are several reasons why garbage removal plans have repeatedly failed to meet the deadlines. The constant addition of new waste poses the biggest challenge. Until the daily dumping of new waste into landfill sites is completely stopped, removing the old waste will remain a constant problem. Waste generation in Delhi continues to grow, and there is a lack of adequate resources to sort and process this fresh waste.
There are plans to increase the number of trommel machines from 80 to 100, but it has not been implemented optimally. Then there is the lack of public participation. Solid waste management requires people to separate dry and wet waste at home.
Experts point out that until the public sorts the waste, the process of bio-mining will remain very slow and expensive. This is a major social and administrative task.
The MCD has set a goal of getting rid of the garbage heaps by December 2028. But this requires concrete action on several fronts. The current pace of waste disposal, which is approximately 25,000 metric tonnes per day, must be increased to 40,000 to 45,000 metric tonnes.
The daily influx of new waste to the existing landfill sites must be stopped immediately by establishing new waste-to-energy or recycling plants. Small waste disposal plants must be established in every area to prevent waste from reaching the landfills. The land that gets vacated by the MCD must be used for developing parks or community use.
While 2025 marked a year of progress toward clearing Delhi's garbage heaps, this progress was slow and hampered by frequently changing deadlines. Political wrangling, technical and financial hurdles hampered the momentum. The new deadline of December 2028 can only be achieved if there is political will, speed of implementation of the plans on the ground and, most importantly, the MCD’s important decision to stop the supply of new garbage to the existing landfill sites.
Chairman of the Department of Environmental Management Services of the MCD, Sandeep Kapoor, said, "The MCD has come out with a plan to establish four new solid waste processing plants with a capacity of 5,100 metric tonnes per day at Bhalswa, Singhola, Narela-Bawana, and Okhla. They will cost approximately Rs 361.42 crore. Once operational, the fresh waste generated daily will no longer be dumped at the existing landfill sites."
Presently, the MCD has four large solid waste management plants with a total capacity of 6,550 tonnes per day, while Delhi generates approximately 11,000 tonnes of waste daily. The establishment of these new plants is expected to completely prevent the accumulation of new waste at landfill sites. Plants with a capacity of 1,800 tonnes per day will be installed in Bhalswa, 700 tonnes in Singhola, 1,400 tonnes in Okhla and 1,200 tonnes in Narela-Bawana.
