Yearender 2025 | Crucial State Bypoll Results Across India

PDP supporters celebrate party candidate Aga Muntazir Mehdi's victory in Budgam bypoll and carry posters with pictures of NC dissident Aga Ruhullah Mehdi. ( ETV Bharat )

By Shruti Kanth

Hyderabad: In 2025, India conducted bypolls across six states and one union territory: Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Telangana. These elections were held to fill vacant legislative seats caused by the death, resignation, or disqualification of sitting members.

Bypolls, or by-elections, are usually held between general elections, a nationwide election held every five years in India. The campaign duration of bypolls is shorter compared to the General Election, as it takes a few weeks, whereas the latter goes on for several months. Once the by-election results are declared, the elected member holds the office until the next general elections.

Let’s see the list of the 2025 Assembly by-election winners, based on the official Election Commission of India (ECI) results.

Jammu Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir, one of the eight union territories in India, witnessed bypolls in two constituencies, Budgam and Nagrota, this year.

BJP's winning candidate Devyani Rana from Nagrota Jammu Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi from the Peoples Democratic Party won in the Budgam constituency with 21,576 votes, beating National Conference candidate Aga Syed Mahmood Al-Mosavi by a margin of 4478 votes.

Similarly, Devyani Rana of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was declared victorious from the Nagrota seat with 42,350 votes, defeating Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party (India)’s Harsh Dev Singh by a margin of 24,647 votes.

Jharkhand

Jharkhand witnessed bypolls in the Ghatsila seat, where Somesh Chandra Soren of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) polled 104,936 votes, beating the BJP’s Babu Lal Soren by 38,601 votes.

Mizoram