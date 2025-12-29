Yearender 2025 | Crucial State Bypoll Results Across India
This article reviews key state by-elections in India, highlighting winners, party performances, and voter trends across six states and one union territory.
Published : December 29, 2025 at 5:21 PM IST
By Shruti Kanth
Hyderabad: In 2025, India conducted bypolls across six states and one union territory: Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Telangana. These elections were held to fill vacant legislative seats caused by the death, resignation, or disqualification of sitting members.
Bypolls, or by-elections, are usually held between general elections, a nationwide election held every five years in India. The campaign duration of bypolls is shorter compared to the General Election, as it takes a few weeks, whereas the latter goes on for several months. Once the by-election results are declared, the elected member holds the office until the next general elections.
Let’s see the list of the 2025 Assembly by-election winners, based on the official Election Commission of India (ECI) results.
Jammu Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir, one of the eight union territories in India, witnessed bypolls in two constituencies, Budgam and Nagrota, this year.
Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi from the Peoples Democratic Party won in the Budgam constituency with 21,576 votes, beating National Conference candidate Aga Syed Mahmood Al-Mosavi by a margin of 4478 votes.
Similarly, Devyani Rana of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was declared victorious from the Nagrota seat with 42,350 votes, defeating Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party (India)’s Harsh Dev Singh by a margin of 24,647 votes.
|Winner
|Seat
|Party
|Votes
|Margin
|Budgam J&K
|PDP
|21,576
|4,478
Jharkhand
Jharkhand witnessed bypolls in the Ghatsila seat, where Somesh Chandra Soren of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) polled 104,936 votes, beating the BJP’s Babu Lal Soren by 38,601 votes.
Mizoram
Mizoram witnessed bypolls in the Dampa constituency, where R Lal Thangliana from the Mizo National Front party won with 6,981 votes. He defeated Vanlalsailova of the Zoram People’s Movement by a victory margin of 562 votes.
Odisha
Odisha witnessed a by-election in the Nuapada constituency, where Jay Dholakia of the BJP polled 123,869 votes, outshining the Congress’s Ghasi Ram Majhi with a margin of 83,748 votes.
|Winner
|Seat
|Party
|Votes
|Margin
|Nuapada
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|1,23,869
|83,748
Punjab
Punjab witnessed bypolls in the Tarn Taran constituency, where Harmeet Singh Sandhu of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won with 42,649 votes, beating Shiromani Akali Dal’s Sukhwinder Kaur with a margin of 12,091 votes.
Rajasthan
Rajasthan witnessed by-elections in the Anta constituency, where Pramod Jain ‘Bhaya’ won from the Indian National Congress (INC) party with 69,571 votes, defeating the BJP’s Morpal Suman with a victory margin of 15,612 votes.
Telangana
Telangana witnessed by-elections in the Jubilee Hills constituency, where Naveen Yadav V secured 98,988 votes and won from the INC party, beating Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)’s Maganti Sunitha Gopinath, with a victory margin of 24,729 votes.
|Winner
|Seat
|Party
|Votes
|Margin
|Jubilee Hills
|Congress
|98,988
|24,729
According to the ECI’s data, we get to know that in J&K’s Budgam constituency, regional parties such as the Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (NC) still have their dominance compared to independent candidates and national parties such as the BJP. As people have voted and elected Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi as their representative.
Meanwhile, in Nagrota, people chose to go with the BJP, making Devyani Rana win in this constituency.
On the other hand, in Jharkhand, we observed that the BJP lost to the Jharkhand Mukhti Morcha (JMM)’s Somesh Chandra, who won with a victory margin of 38,601 votes.
The northeastern state of Mizoram showcased Vanlalsailova from the Zoram People's Movement, John Rotluangliana from the Indian National Congress and Lalmhingthanga from the Bharatiya Janata Party as leading candidates.
In Odisha, the BJP party won, as the winning candidate, Jay Dholakia, secured 123,869 votes. While in Punjab, we can see AAP taking the lead, highlighting the defeat of the Independent candidates, INC, and BJP entities.
INC secured its clear win in Rajasthan and Telangana, defeating the BJP and BRS parties, respectively.
