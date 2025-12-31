ETV Bharat / bharat

Yearender 2025: Countless Lives Lost In Stampedes; Crowd Management Still Remains A Challenge In India

A devotee breaks down after a stampede broke out before the 'Amrit Snan' on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya during the Maha Kumbh 2025, in Prayagraj ( ANI )

By Devbrat Patnaik

Over the years, stampedes at temples and other public events in India have resulted in numerous casualties. The year 2025 also brought with it chapters, where it seemed joy and sorrow always co-existed. Between January and December, India witnessed over half a dozen tragic mishaps, when countless lives were cut short in the blink of an eye. Millions of people, least anticipating any disastrous outcomes, turned up at temples, religious events, political programmes and stadiums, to create memories. Alas, many themselves became memories after meeting with a fatal fate.

Stampedes and crowd-related mishaps left many families grieving and devastated, with serious concerns raised over safety issues at such public gatherings. Here's a look at some of the deadly mishaps that unfolded across states in the year that was.

Tirupati Temple Stampede - Andhra Pradesh (January 8, 2025)

Hardly a week into 2025, India saw its first big tragedy of the year when thousands of devotees gathered to collect tokens/tickets for the auspicious Vaikuntha Ekadasi darshan (Jan 10). A stampede broke out near one of the token issuing counters after gates were opened for the crowd waiting since wee hours of January 8. At least six persons died and nearly 40 were hospitalised after suffering critical injuries in the mishap.

Stampede at Vishnu Nivasam during the distribution of Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan tokens, in Tirupati (ANI)

Following the incident, videos from the mishap site showed devotees struggling to stay upright in the chock-a-block space. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) authorities met injured people and families of victims shortly after. Subsequently, an investigation was launched to review the token distribution and queue management at the counters. After authorities and temple officials acknowledged that there were lapses in crowd planning, CM Naidu directed action against TTD employees found guilty. The state government also announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to the family members of the devotees who were killed in the stampede.

Maha Kumbh Mela Stampede - Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh (January 29, 2025)

The same month, on January 29, at least 37 people were confirmed dead and 60 others injured in a stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. Crores of devotees had congregated for the Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya, considered one of the most significant rituals of the Maha Kumbh. The event drew around 10 crore pilgrims because of the spiritual significance the day carried due to a rare celestial event 'Triveni Yog', which occurred after 144 years.

Officials said the incident happened near the crowded Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, during the Mauni Amavasya holy dip. The Triveni Sangam is considered the holiest by Hindus, with a belief that taking a dip in it during Maha Kumbh and particularly on special bathing dates like Mauni Amavasya washes away people's sins and provides them 'Moksha' or salvation. Before Brahma Muhurta, between 1 AM and 2 AM, a huge crowd gathered on the Akhara Marg. One of the barricades broke and the crowd ran over the devotees waiting to take a holy dip during Brahma Muhurta. Around 100 people were taken to the hospital with the help of ambulances but unfortunately, dozens of devotees died.

Devotees near the barricades following a stampede at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj (ANI)

Following the tragedy, eyewitnesses told ETV Bharat that devotees were asleep when the stampede occurred. They said that the devotees who were asleep did not wake up despite repeated announcements by the Uttar Pradesh Police and this led to a stampede. It was further alleged that since it was night, even the officials who claimed to be monitoring with AI cameras could not realise that the situation around Sangam could go out of control. This apart, as only one route was open, devotees did not get a chance to escape after the stampede. Also, VIP movement was suspected to affect the crowd management. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described the incident as heart-wrenching and announced an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh each to the bereaved families.

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede (February 15, 2025)

In mid-February, a tragic stampede occurred on a footbridge above platforms 14 and 15 at New Delhi railway station. At least 18 persons lost their lives, while 18 others sustained injuries. SItuation spiralled out of control due to overcrowding for journey to the Kumbh and inordinate train delays. The incident occurred late at night as large numbers of passengers, many headed for the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, tried to board trains amid delays and confusing platform movements. Some passengers slipped on the crowded stairs and some fell and got trampled in minutes. Indian Railways announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for families of the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakh for the seriously injured, and Rs one lakh for those with minor injuries. Subsequently, a high-level committee was formed to investigate alleged failure in crowd management, and Railways too implemented new holding areas and crowd-control protocols at major stations to prevent similar tragedies.