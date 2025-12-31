Yearender 2025: Countless Lives Lost In Stampedes; Crowd Management Still Remains A Challenge In India
As usual, people thronged temples, festival venues, political events and stadiums, not knowing what was in store. While most returned home safely, many did not.
December 31, 2025
By Devbrat Patnaik
Over the years, stampedes at temples and other public events in India have resulted in numerous casualties. The year 2025 also brought with it chapters, where it seemed joy and sorrow always co-existed. Between January and December, India witnessed over half a dozen tragic mishaps, when countless lives were cut short in the blink of an eye. Millions of people, least anticipating any disastrous outcomes, turned up at temples, religious events, political programmes and stadiums, to create memories. Alas, many themselves became memories after meeting with a fatal fate.
Stampedes and crowd-related mishaps left many families grieving and devastated, with serious concerns raised over safety issues at such public gatherings. Here's a look at some of the deadly mishaps that unfolded across states in the year that was.
Tirupati Temple Stampede - Andhra Pradesh (January 8, 2025)
Hardly a week into 2025, India saw its first big tragedy of the year when thousands of devotees gathered to collect tokens/tickets for the auspicious Vaikuntha Ekadasi darshan (Jan 10). A stampede broke out near one of the token issuing counters after gates were opened for the crowd waiting since wee hours of January 8. At least six persons died and nearly 40 were hospitalised after suffering critical injuries in the mishap.
Following the incident, videos from the mishap site showed devotees struggling to stay upright in the chock-a-block space. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) authorities met injured people and families of victims shortly after. Subsequently, an investigation was launched to review the token distribution and queue management at the counters. After authorities and temple officials acknowledged that there were lapses in crowd planning, CM Naidu directed action against TTD employees found guilty. The state government also announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to the family members of the devotees who were killed in the stampede.
Maha Kumbh Mela Stampede - Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh (January 29, 2025)
The same month, on January 29, at least 37 people were confirmed dead and 60 others injured in a stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. Crores of devotees had congregated for the Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya, considered one of the most significant rituals of the Maha Kumbh. The event drew around 10 crore pilgrims because of the spiritual significance the day carried due to a rare celestial event 'Triveni Yog', which occurred after 144 years.
Officials said the incident happened near the crowded Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, during the Mauni Amavasya holy dip. The Triveni Sangam is considered the holiest by Hindus, with a belief that taking a dip in it during Maha Kumbh and particularly on special bathing dates like Mauni Amavasya washes away people's sins and provides them 'Moksha' or salvation. Before Brahma Muhurta, between 1 AM and 2 AM, a huge crowd gathered on the Akhara Marg. One of the barricades broke and the crowd ran over the devotees waiting to take a holy dip during Brahma Muhurta. Around 100 people were taken to the hospital with the help of ambulances but unfortunately, dozens of devotees died.
Following the tragedy, eyewitnesses told ETV Bharat that devotees were asleep when the stampede occurred. They said that the devotees who were asleep did not wake up despite repeated announcements by the Uttar Pradesh Police and this led to a stampede. It was further alleged that since it was night, even the officials who claimed to be monitoring with AI cameras could not realise that the situation around Sangam could go out of control. This apart, as only one route was open, devotees did not get a chance to escape after the stampede. Also, VIP movement was suspected to affect the crowd management. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described the incident as heart-wrenching and announced an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh each to the bereaved families.
New Delhi Railway Station Stampede (February 15, 2025)
In mid-February, a tragic stampede occurred on a footbridge above platforms 14 and 15 at New Delhi railway station. At least 18 persons lost their lives, while 18 others sustained injuries. SItuation spiralled out of control due to overcrowding for journey to the Kumbh and inordinate train delays. The incident occurred late at night as large numbers of passengers, many headed for the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, tried to board trains amid delays and confusing platform movements. Some passengers slipped on the crowded stairs and some fell and got trampled in minutes. Indian Railways announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for families of the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakh for the seriously injured, and Rs one lakh for those with minor injuries. Subsequently, a high-level committee was formed to investigate alleged failure in crowd management, and Railways too implemented new holding areas and crowd-control protocols at major stations to prevent similar tragedies.
Lairai Devi Temple Stampede - Shirgaon, Goa (May 3, 2025)
It was that time of the year when the Shirgaon temple in North Goa gets packed with devotees from across Goa, Maharashtra, and Karnataka for the annual Lairai Devi jatra, the procession of Goddess Lairai and her siblings. While midnight visuals showed a crowd of devotees gathering around a huge fire at the temple for a custom, at around 4-4:30 AM, a sudden rush was seen, killing at least seven person and injuring 80 others. Initial reports suggest overcrowding and lack of crowd control measures led to the stampede. Later, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said a sudden electric shock may have triggered panic in the crowd and ordered a magisterial inquiry.
RCB Victory Parade Stampede - Bengaluru, Karnataka (June 4, 2025)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had won their first ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title and excitement for the fans reached its zenith when officials announced the team would hold a victory parade at their home-ground Chinnaswamy. However, celebrations ended in tragedy on June 4, as at least 11 persons died and more than 30 were injured in a stampede outside the stadium after thousands of RCB fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the team.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the stadium could only accommodate 35,000 spectators, but more than 2-3 lakh people came as no specific arrangements were made for tickets. The CM ordered a magisterial inquiry and announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the kin of the deceased.
The stampede took place when thousands of fans attempted to enter the stadium from various gates. Meanwhile, the felicitation of the players went ahead nonetheless as the stadium was packed to the rafters despite the chaos outside the stadium. The BCCI said the turn of events was shocking and the organisers should have been better-prepared.
Mansa Devi Temple Stampede - Haridwar, Uttarakhand (July 27, 2025)
In the last week of July, a stampede at the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar resulted in deaths of at least eight persons and injuries to dozens of devotees. Rumours of an electric current where the stairs to the temple begin triggered panic among people, leading to the stampede. The district administration held a meeting with the managements of Mansa Devi and Chandi Devi temples, both situated on hilltops, to discuss crowd management and safety measures. One-way traffic of devotees, and limited and staggered entry and exit were a few of the suggestions mooted on during the meeting, even as officials ruled out electrocution as the cause of the mishap. Police ordered a magisterial probe, and Uttarakhand government announced ex-gratia for the families of the deceased and the injured.
Karur Rally Stampede - Tamil Nadu (September 27, 2025)
What happened in Karur on September 27 was indeed a great tragedy. At least 41 people including 16 women were killed and over 60 sustained injuries, in what is being said as the deadly crowd disaster of 2025 in Veluswamypuram, Karur district, during a political rally of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay. According to officials, the stampede broke out in the evening, just as actor-politician Vijay was addressing supporters who had gathered in huge numbers since afternoon and were waiting for hours to get a glimpse of the TVK leader.
Vijay, who was addressing the massive gathering from atop his campaign vehicle, halted his speech mid-way when many workers raised an alarm after noticing that people were fainting and falling. Many who fainted and were crushed included women and children. President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others condoled the tragic incident. In October, the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into the Karur stampede, saying that the incident has shaken the national conscience and deserves a fair and impartial investigation.
Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple Stampede - Kasibugga, Andhra Pradesh (November 1, 2025)
The last of the tragedies occurred on first of November, when nine devotees, eight women and a boy, died in a stampede at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kasibugga town of Andhra Pradesh during Ekadashi celebrations. State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha said when devotees were climbing, the temple railing broke, resulting in the people standing at a corner falling on one another. Expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu ordered a full-fledged inquiry. He also blamed the organisers for not informing the police in advance, due to which adequate security measures could not be arranged at the temple, which is private and does not fall under the ambit of under the Endowments Department. As per Naidu's instructions, kin of each deceased received an ex-gratia of Rs 15 lakh, while the injured received Rs 3 lakh each from the state government.
Crowd Management In India
More than 120 lives were lost and many more were injured in major stampedes in 2025. This has been a recurring phenomena every single year. But why has it been so hard to fix? One of the major reasons, experts have cited, is India's population and the size of public gatherings. For religious events like Kumbh Mela, which draw millions of people, it is almost impossible for the administration to anticipate the devotee turnout, which is why even best of arrangements does not yield fruitful results.
Another challenge is planning and coordination. Many events, like the one in Karur and Chinnaswamy, happen with short notice or without sufficient time for authorities to map logistics, deploy safety measures and adequate staff to manage crowd. Also, there have been instances when involvement of too many agencies have allegedly jeopardised event organisation, possibly due to coordination break down.
India also is grappling with infrastructure gaps, which worsen the problem. Narrow pathways, inadequate signage, lack of real-time monitoring (like drones or cameras), and weak communication systems have turned even small surges into deadly mishaps over the years. When emotions run high, be it for festivals, sports or politics, even well-drafted plans fail if the crowd doesn't abide by the guidelines and instructions of the administration, which is considered one of the major reasons behind such stampedes.
