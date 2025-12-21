ETV Bharat / bharat

Yearender 2025: Big Attacks, But Jammu Kashmir Logs Lowest Violence In 25 Years

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is set to end 2025 as its least violent year in more than two decades, according to police data. But despite the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, the subsequent counter-terror operation, ‘Operation Sindoor,’ and a tragic 'accidental blast' inside Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar, police say these incidents did not reverse the broader decline in terror-related violence seen across the Union Territory through the year.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police data, 118 people were killed in terror-related incidents in the Union Territory during 2025, while zero killings have been reported so far in December. The numbers cap a year in which long stretches of calm were interrupted by a few high-impact incidents that briefly reversed the sense of normalcy in the region.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paying tributes to deceased killed in Pahalgam Attack (JK Police)

Among those killed are 44 terrorists, 20 security forces personnel, 53 civilians, and one unidentified person. With two killings each, October and November were the calmest months of 2025, while May and April were the most violent, with 43 and 37 killings reported, respectively.

The most devastating episode came on April 22, when terrorists opened fire on tourists at Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow in south Kashmir, killing 25, including a local horseman. The attack sent shockwaves across the country, triggered widespread condemnation, and severely impacted Kashmir's tourism sector. Both foreign and domestic visitors started cancelling trips in large numbers in the weeks that followed. The administration also closed 48 tourist destinations and sites to revamp security arrangements.

April went on to become the deadliest month in Kashmir since 2020, with civilian deaths reaching a 15-year high, according to official figures accessed by ETV Bharat. The spike followed a noticeable rise in terrorism-related incidents in March, when security agencies recorded increased encounters and targeted attacks, particularly in parts of south and central Kashmir.