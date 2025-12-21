Yearender 2025: Big Attacks, But Jammu Kashmir Logs Lowest Violence In 25 Years
Despite Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor and Nowgam blast briefly disrupting calm in Jammu Kashmir, police say 2025 ended as the least violent year in decades.
Published : December 21, 2025 at 10:00 AM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is set to end 2025 as its least violent year in more than two decades, according to police data. But despite the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, the subsequent counter-terror operation, ‘Operation Sindoor,’ and a tragic 'accidental blast' inside Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar, police say these incidents did not reverse the broader decline in terror-related violence seen across the Union Territory through the year.
According to Jammu and Kashmir Police data, 118 people were killed in terror-related incidents in the Union Territory during 2025, while zero killings have been reported so far in December. The numbers cap a year in which long stretches of calm were interrupted by a few high-impact incidents that briefly reversed the sense of normalcy in the region.
Among those killed are 44 terrorists, 20 security forces personnel, 53 civilians, and one unidentified person. With two killings each, October and November were the calmest months of 2025, while May and April were the most violent, with 43 and 37 killings reported, respectively.
The most devastating episode came on April 22, when terrorists opened fire on tourists at Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow in south Kashmir, killing 25, including a local horseman. The attack sent shockwaves across the country, triggered widespread condemnation, and severely impacted Kashmir's tourism sector. Both foreign and domestic visitors started cancelling trips in large numbers in the weeks that followed. The administration also closed 48 tourist destinations and sites to revamp security arrangements.
April went on to become the deadliest month in Kashmir since 2020, with civilian deaths reaching a 15-year high, according to official figures accessed by ETV Bharat. The spike followed a noticeable rise in terrorism-related incidents in March, when security agencies recorded increased encounters and targeted attacks, particularly in parts of south and central Kashmir.
In retaliation for the Pahalgam attack, the central government intensified counter-terror operations, culminating in 'Operation Sindoor.' According to the defence ministry, the Operation targeted terror infrastructure and leadership, including strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) facilities across the border. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation on May 12, also asserted that 'Operation Sindoor' is not just a name but is a reflection of the feelings of millions of people in the country and an unbroken pledge of justice.
“We remain committed to taking strong steps to safeguard India and its people. On the battlefield, we have always defeated Pakistan, and this time. Operation Sindoor has added a new dimension,” he had said.
While officials said the operations were aimed at dismantling terror networks, the period also saw heightened security alerts and tensions along the Line of Control (LoC).
Yet even as the spring months recorded violence, official data showed a dramatic turnaround as the year progressed. February remained one of the most peaceful months in 25 years with just three killings, while January was described as the calmest opening month in over two decades. By June, Jammu and Kashmir recorded only two deaths, making it one of the most peaceful months in 25 years, an interesting contrast to earlier years when monthly death tolls routinely crossed double digits.
The trend of calm deepened in the second half of the year. September emerged as the most peaceful September in over two decades, with no civilian deaths reported. October followed with an interesting record, witnessing zero civilian casualties for the first time in a quarter century.
November, too, remained largely calm, with only two terror-related killings reported across the Union Territory, despite the shock caused by a powerful explosion on November 14 in Nowgam Police Station, where seized explosives were being examined by forensic teams. The 'accidental blast' killed nine people, including police personnel and civilians, and injured several others. Authorities ruled out terrorist involvement, describing the incident as a tragic ‘accident’ rather than an act of terrorism.
Security officials say the overall decline in violence reflects sustained counter-insurgency operations, improved intelligence gathering, and a significant reduction in local terrorist recruitment. They also credit better coordination between the Jammu and Kashmir Police and central forces for preventing large-scale attacks during major parts of the year.
“Local recruitment is at an all-time low...in fact, the presence of foreign terrorists has also declined. Infiltration bids have reduced, and there is calm, but security forces are alert for any eventuality,” a senior police official said while wishing anonymity.
Also Read