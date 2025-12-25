ETV Bharat / bharat

Yearender 2025: A Historic Milestone As Rail Links Kashmir Valley With Rest Of India

The 110 km long stretch from Katra to Banihal on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla-Railway-Line (USBRL) has 97 per cent tunnels and bridges. Travelling on this axis gives insight into how difficult it would have been for the engineers and workers to overcome all the challenges.

Abdullah’s words portrayed how difficult and cumbersome the whole process was, as many times the construction agencies had given up the work when they faced unimaginable hurdles while carving out tunnels and constructing bridges.

The emotional expressions of the people of the Valley were rightly presented by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during the inauguration. “The work on this railway line started when I was in school, and now my children have also passed college,” he said.

The milestone was also a major boost for the Kashmir Valley, as locals and the business community were only dreaming of getting connected to the direct rail network, passing through ecologically fragile mountain ranges and over the mighty Chenab River.

The direct rail link to Kashmir, which was a dream of nine prime ministers of India, from the Iron Lady Indira Gandhi to the economic genius Manmohan Singh, was finally accomplished during PM Modi’s third term.

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a landmark moment in 2025 with the inauguration of the first direct train connecting the Kashmir Valley to the rest of India. Flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Katra on June 6, the first-ever Vande Bharat train from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Railway Station in Katra towards Srinagar fulfils a decades-long dream of providing seamless connectivity to the region after overcoming challenging terrain.

Apart from this historic milestone by Indian Railways, the central government gave another significant boost to Jammu and Kashmir by creating a separate railway division. On January 6, Prime Minister Modi virtually inaugurated the Jammu Division, which was carved out from the Firozpur Division.

Since the establishment of the new railway division, infrastructure development has witnessed newer heights, starting from the upgrade of the Jammu Tawi Railway Station from three platforms to seven platforms. New trains are also being introduced, and proposals for new railway lines are being moved so that areas which are out of the railway map of India are also connected by train. This also opened new employment opportunities for educated youth of the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the Vande Bharat Express, connecting Katra and Srinagar, from Katra Railway Station, in Katra on June 6, 2025. (File/ANI)

The Jammu division has been able to generate funds through e-auctioning of food stalls at different railway stations across Jammu and Kashmir and also through increased ticket checking and penalising illegal travellers.

In addition to passenger trains, the Northern Railway introduced freight trains, which brought cement and other things from other states to the valley. This also helped fruit growers and traders of Kashmir, as tonnes of their produce, especially cherries and apples, were transported to different destinations across India, which otherwise were ferried in trucks.

Amid the pathbreaking developments, the railways faced a tough situation due to unprecedented rainfall and floods, which damaged the railway line at several places. The train services were also disrupted for a couple of months, and the authorities had to arrange special trains to ease the passenger rush.

However, despite a brief disruption, the year 2025 has been etched in the history of Indian Railways as a year for Jammu and Kashmir.

'A Century-old Dream'

Linking Kashmir with the Indian Railway network was a dream more than a century old. The first idea for building a narrow gauge rail link to the Kashmir Valley was mooted over a century ago, when the foundation stone was laid for the Jammu–Srinagar rail link by Maharaja Pratap Singh on March 1, 1892, and later in 1898 by Maharaja Ranbir Singh.

Four viable routes were found to link Punjab with Srinagar and the Kashmir Valley: the Banihal route from Jammu, the Poonch route via the Jhelum Valley, the Panjar route from Rawalpindi also via the Jhelum Valley and the Abbottabad route from Kalako Serai through Hazara in the upper Jhelum Valley. Detailed surveys were conducted for a mix of metre and broad gauge tracks. However, the inhospitable climate, the tricky terrain, restricted resources and history confined this idea to survey reports and drawing boards.

Key events/milestones of Train to Kashmir (ETV Bharat Graphics)

In 1905, the British also revisited the idea, and Maharaja Pratap Singh agreed to the line between Jammu and Srinagar via Reasi, following the Mughal road. This plan envisaged a narrow-gauge track to cross the Pir Panjal range, but the project remained a dream only.

The project was considered several times after independence, but it was only in the year 1981 that sanction was given for the Jammu-Udhampur Rail Link project.

In 1994-95, the final rail link between Udhampur, Srinagar and Baramulla (USBRL) was sanctioned, and in the year 2002, the central government declared this railway line a national project.

