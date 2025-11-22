ETV Bharat / bharat

Yasin Malik Led 1990 Attack On IAF Personnel, Two Eyewitnesses Tell TADA Court

Jammu: Jailed separatist leader and Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik suffered a major setback on Saturday in the 1990 case involving the attack on Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel, which killed at least four of them. Two key eyewitnesses clearly identified Malik and three of his alleged associates as the main accused before the TADA court in Jammu.

Malik, who participated in the proceedings via video conferencing, appeared alongside Javed Mir, Muhammad Rafiq Pahloo alias Saleem Nana Ji, and Shaukat Bakshi before the court. During cross-examination, the two key witnesses reaffirmed their identification of all four as the main accused, according to officials.

A third eyewitness, an IAF staff member, testified that Malik was the main shooter in the attack. The incident resulted in the deaths of at least four IAF personnel, including Air Force officer Ravi Khanna, and left 22 others injured. The eyewitnesses remained firm on their statements during cross-examination.