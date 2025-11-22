ETV Bharat / bharat

Yasin Malik Led 1990 Attack On IAF Personnel, Two Eyewitnesses Tell TADA Court

During cross-examination, the two key witnesses reaffirmed their identification of all four as the main accused, according to officials.

Yasin Malik Led 1990 Attack On IAF Personnel, Two Eyewitnesses Tell TADA Court
Yasin Malik (File/IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : November 22, 2025 at 8:57 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Jammu: Jailed separatist leader and Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik suffered a major setback on Saturday in the 1990 case involving the attack on Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel, which killed at least four of them. Two key eyewitnesses clearly identified Malik and three of his alleged associates as the main accused before the TADA court in Jammu.

Malik, who participated in the proceedings via video conferencing, appeared alongside Javed Mir, Muhammad Rafiq Pahloo alias Saleem Nana Ji, and Shaukat Bakshi before the court. During cross-examination, the two key witnesses reaffirmed their identification of all four as the main accused, according to officials.

A third eyewitness, an IAF staff member, testified that Malik was the main shooter in the attack. The incident resulted in the deaths of at least four IAF personnel, including Air Force officer Ravi Khanna, and left 22 others injured. The eyewitnesses remained firm on their statements during cross-examination.

The case dates back to January 25, 1990, when the attack took place in the Rawalpura area on the outskirts of Srinagar city. Investigators say Malik and his associates carried out the attack to spread terror in the Kashmir Valley.

Following the identification of the accused, the next hearing is scheduled for November 29.

Also Read

  1. NIA Requests Delhi HC To Hold In-Camera Hearing On Plea Seeking Death Penalty For Yasin Malik
  2. NIA Presses For Death Penalty To Yasin Malik In Terror Funding Case; Delhi HC Seeks Kashmir Separatist's Response

TAGGED:

YASIN MALIK
TADA COURT
IAF
1990 IAF KILLING CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

British Government Repaired Grave Of A WWI Veteran In Amravati After Receiving A Letter From A Farmer

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.