Following Gangotri's Lead, Yamunotri Dham To Bar 'Non-Sanatanis' During Char Dham Yatra

Uttarkashi: Building on Gangotri Dham's recent decision, the Yamunotri Temple Committee has resolved to prohibit non-Sanatanis (non-followers of Sanatana Dharma) from entering Yamunotri Dham during the Char Dham Yatra starting in April.

Temple managment on Friday confirmed the rule will extend to the Dham's vicinity, with a memorandum soon to be submitted to the District Magistrate for formal enforcement.

Yamunotri Temple committee spokesperson Purushottam Uniyal announced the move on social media, stating it mirrors Gangotri's policy to protect the sanctity of these sacred sites.

Earlier this month, the Gangotri Temple Committee announced barring non-Hindus from Gangotri Dham, the Ganga Temple, and Mukhba during the upcoming Yatra.

Secretary Suresh Semwal of the Gangotri Temple Committee, had previously stated that priests had long demanded this, citing a lack of respect for Sanatana Dharma by certain groups.