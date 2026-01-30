Following Gangotri's Lead, Yamunotri Dham To Bar 'Non-Sanatanis' During Char Dham Yatra
Published : January 30, 2026 at 6:28 PM IST
Uttarkashi: Building on Gangotri Dham's recent decision, the Yamunotri Temple Committee has resolved to prohibit non-Sanatanis (non-followers of Sanatana Dharma) from entering Yamunotri Dham during the Char Dham Yatra starting in April.
Temple managment on Friday confirmed the rule will extend to the Dham's vicinity, with a memorandum soon to be submitted to the District Magistrate for formal enforcement.
Yamunotri Temple committee spokesperson Purushottam Uniyal announced the move on social media, stating it mirrors Gangotri's policy to protect the sanctity of these sacred sites.
Earlier this month, the Gangotri Temple Committee announced barring non-Hindus from Gangotri Dham, the Ganga Temple, and Mukhba during the upcoming Yatra.
Secretary Suresh Semwal of the Gangotri Temple Committee, had previously stated that priests had long demanded this, citing a lack of respect for Sanatana Dharma by certain groups.
According to Semwal, exceptions apply to Sikhs, Buddhists, and Jains, whom the committee view as historically aligned with Sanatana Dharma. According to him, entry remains open to them, but Muslims, Christians, and others faiths face a complete ban from the Dham areas starting April.
The religious ban to the Yatra has triggerred political reactions from across parties. However, earlier this week, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the demand of the management committees of Hindu temples to bar the entry of non-Hindus was "in coherence with the Hindu tradition".
