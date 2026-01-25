ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive | 'Cleaning Yamuna In 3 Years Impossible': Water Conservationist Dr Rajendra Singh

New Delhi: The worsening pollution of the Yamuna river in Delhi has become a major environmental and public health crisis, warned renowned water conservationist Dr Rajendra Singh. Popularly known as the 'Water Man of India', Dr Singh rejected the Delhi government's claim that the Yamuna can be cleaned within three years. Dr Singh said such promises are unrealistic without a scientific and ecological treatment plan.

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Dr Singh said the Yamuna's condition is like that of a critically ill heart patient. "The river is suffering from heart disease, and a dentist is trying to treat it," he remarked, criticising beautification projects such as ghat construction and riverfront beautification. According to him, these efforts do not solve the real problem.

Singh expressed that the biggest reason behind the Yamuna River's pollution is the continuous flow of untreated sewage and industrial waste into the river. He said that as long as these drains are not stopped and treated properly, cleaning the river will remain impossible. "The first step should be to stop all drains flowing into the Yamuna," he said.

"Industrial waste, sewage from residential colonies, and untreated wastewater are still entering the river every day. This pollution is not only harming the Yamuna, but is also poisoning groundwater," he added.

Raising concern over groundwater contamination, Dr Singh explained that polluted river water slowly seeps into the ground, affecting Delhi's already stressed groundwater reserves. He cited the example of the Sahibi River, which once brought clean water to the Yamuna near Wazirabad, but has now turned into the Najafgarh drain. "Turning rivers into drains is a sign of environmental mismanagement," he said.