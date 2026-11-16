Yamuna Pollution: Supreme Court Warns States, UTs Of Fines For Failure To Check Contamination
The court highlighted gaps in Delhi's sewage treatment system, noting that none of its 37 existing plants met every prescribed standard.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 16, 2026 at 6:16 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has called the Yamuna River's deteriorating condition a reflection of civic administration failures across northern India, observing that pollution in the river has continued to rise despite huge sums spent on its cleaning.
The court indicated that States and Union Territories could face financial penalties for failing to prevent pollution, making it clear that governments can no longer "pass the buck" on their responsibility to protect the river.
A bench of Justices Manoj Mishra and Manmohan made the observations in an order dated November 4, which was uploaded recently. It noted that the Yamuna Action Plan was a significant step towards addressing pollution, as it identified domestic sewage as the single largest source of contamination entering the river.
The plan proposes constructing 125 new sewage treatment plants (STPs), 12 common effluent treatment plants (CETPs), 10 municipal solid waste plants and 23 bio-gas plants. It also provides for upgrading existing facilities of these kinds.
The Supreme Court had received a detailed presentation on the Yamuna Action Plan on October 7. During the presentation, the bench flagged several contradictions in the draft plan.
One such discrepancy concerned encroachments on water bodies and wetlands in Zone 'O'. While the plan did not propose removing encroachments in these areas on the ground that they were free of such occupation, Annexure-9, prepared by the NCT of Delhi, marked all 35 water bodies and wetlands in Zone 'O' as encroached upon; the bench noted.
The court also pointed to inconsistencies in the assessment of sewage treatment facilities in Delhi. The draft plan stated that 28 of the 37 existing STPs met the standards prescribed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). However, the report at Annexure V stated that none of the plants met all the prescribed standards and only five complied with the bacteriological limit.
The bench observed that the condition of the Yamuna reflected shortcomings in civic administration in towns, cities and villages along its banks, as well as pollution entering the river through 520 drains.
"Everything wrong with civic administration in the towns, cities and villages situated along the river banks is reflected in the river's poor health and in the 520 drains," the bench said, adding that this was why pollution had increased despite substantial expenditure on cleaning the river.
It stressed that industrial waste and untreated sewage must be stopped at the source wherever possible. Where this could not be achieved, sewage should first be intercepted and then treated before being discharged into the river.
The bench noted that connecting most illegal and unauthorised colonies built on encroached land to a sewage network would be difficult, if not impossible. Such settlements often lack a planned grid layout and leave little space to lay sewage pipelines.
It further observed that sewage from these settlements would continue to enter the river unless illegal and unauthorised colonies, along with JJ clusters located on drains and the riverbed, were removed after their occupants had been rehabilitated.
On the protection of the river's floodplain, the bench said Zone 'O', as defined in the Delhi Master Plan 2047, should not only be preserved as a green zone but should also be extended upstream and downstream, wherever feasible. The proposed extension should cover the stretch from the Yamuna's source to its confluence with the Ganga.
The court said no permanent structures should be allowed in the existing or extended zone in the future, except green parks and essential public infrastructure projects.
It also called for the removal of existing structures in Zone 'O' and the proposed extended zone in accordance with the law, after providing alternative accommodation to occupants wherever they were entitled to it. The bench observed that the Yamuna needed adequate space to meander and change its course.
Emphasising that the river must be treated as a shared resource, the bench said States could not limit their responsibility to the stretches flowing through their respective territories.
It said the quality of water leaving a State should not be worse than when it entered that State. However, a government's responsibility could not be considered fulfilled merely because it had taken measures within its own stretch of the river.
The bench outlined three stages of responsibility for States sharing the river: preventing it before it occurs, bearing the cost of cleaning it up if contamination takes place, and restoring the river's ecology wherever damage has already been caused.
The court said it proposed a broad test to hold States and Union Territories accountable and impose fines if they fail to check Yamuna pollution, whether because of administrative inefficiency or a lack of political will to make difficult decisions.
"This court is of the view that this approach will put an end to the defence of 'passing the buck'," the bench said.
To assess pollution levels across the river basin, the court directed the CPCB to submit details of the water's composition and properties at the points where the Yamuna and major drains entering it cross into and out of each State, Union Territory and district. The assessment must include chemical composition and parameters such as Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD), Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD), Faecal Coliform and Total Suspended Solids (TSS).
The bench also directed the CPCB to conduct surprise sampling of every STP with a capacity of 5 MLD or more, as well as every CETP, at least once every quarter. The sampling must be carried out through IITs, NITs or accredited third-party laboratories, with the results published within 30 days alongside online data for the corresponding period.
The court further directed the CPCB to recover environmental compensation from plant operators for every day of non-compliance.
It empowered the pollution control body to lead a basin-wide drive against Yamuna pollution and directed all Central and State authorities to extend full logistical, technical and administrative support.
The CPCB and independent agencies were also granted unrestricted access to treatment plants, records and infrastructure for surprise inspections. Police and magistrates were to assist wherever required.
The bench further ordered all authorities to ensure seamless data sharing with the CPCB's monitoring network. The bench directed every State and Union Territory in the Yamuna basin to appoint a senior nodal officer within two weeks to oversee compliance, coordination, and implementation of pollution-control measures.
The matter has been listed for further hearing before the same bench on January 13, 2027, at 2 pm. The Registry has also been directed to send a copy of the order to the standing counsel for the respondents or to the respondents through email.
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