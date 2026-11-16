ETV Bharat / bharat

Yamuna Pollution: Supreme Court Warns States, UTs Of Fines For Failure To Check Contamination

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has called the Yamuna River's deteriorating condition a reflection of civic administration failures across northern India, observing that pollution in the river has continued to rise despite huge sums spent on its cleaning.

The court indicated that States and Union Territories could face financial penalties for failing to prevent pollution, making it clear that governments can no longer "pass the buck" on their responsibility to protect the river.

A bench of Justices Manoj Mishra and Manmohan made the observations in an order dated November 4, which was uploaded recently. It noted that the Yamuna Action Plan was a significant step towards addressing pollution, as it identified domestic sewage as the single largest source of contamination entering the river.

The plan proposes constructing 125 new sewage treatment plants (STPs), 12 common effluent treatment plants (CETPs), 10 municipal solid waste plants and 23 bio-gas plants. It also provides for upgrading existing facilities of these kinds.

The Supreme Court had received a detailed presentation on the Yamuna Action Plan on October 7. During the presentation, the bench flagged several contradictions in the draft plan.

One such discrepancy concerned encroachments on water bodies and wetlands in Zone 'O'. While the plan did not propose removing encroachments in these areas on the ground that they were free of such occupation, Annexure-9, prepared by the NCT of Delhi, marked all 35 water bodies and wetlands in Zone 'O' as encroached upon; the bench noted.

Thick layers of toxic foam floating on the Yamuna River beneath a bridge at Kalindi Kunj, in New Delhi on October 27, 2026. (File/ANI)

The court also pointed to inconsistencies in the assessment of sewage treatment facilities in Delhi. The draft plan stated that 28 of the 37 existing STPs met the standards prescribed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). However, the report at Annexure V stated that none of the plants met all the prescribed standards and only five complied with the bacteriological limit.

The bench observed that the condition of the Yamuna reflected shortcomings in civic administration in towns, cities and villages along its banks, as well as pollution entering the river through 520 drains.

"Everything wrong with civic administration in the towns, cities and villages situated along the river banks is reflected in the river's poor health and in the 520 drains," the bench said, adding that this was why pollution had increased despite substantial expenditure on cleaning the river.

It stressed that industrial waste and untreated sewage must be stopped at the source wherever possible. Where this could not be achieved, sewage should first be intercepted and then treated before being discharged into the river.

The bench noted that connecting most illegal and unauthorised colonies built on encroached land to a sewage network would be difficult, if not impossible. Such settlements often lack a planned grid layout and leave little space to lay sewage pipelines.

It further observed that sewage from these settlements would continue to enter the river unless illegal and unauthorised colonies, along with JJ clusters located on drains and the riverbed, were removed after their occupants had been rehabilitated.

On the protection of the river's floodplain, the bench said Zone 'O', as defined in the Delhi Master Plan 2047, should not only be preserved as a green zone but should also be extended upstream and downstream, wherever feasible. The proposed extension should cover the stretch from the Yamuna's source to its confluence with the Ganga.

The court said no permanent structures should be allowed in the existing or extended zone in the future, except green parks and essential public infrastructure projects.