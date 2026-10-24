ETV Bharat / bharat

Vrindavan Yamuna Cruise Project Under NGT Scanner Over Environmental Clearances

New Delhi: A proposed cruise tourism and inland water transport project along the Yamuna river at Vrindavan in Mathura, UP — a Hindu pilgrimage site connected with the life of Lord Krishna — has come under the scrutiny of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), with the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) flagging unanswered questions over the project’s environmental clearance.

The tribunal is examining allegations of illegal construction of cruise jetties, stations and ghats in the Yamuna floodplain.

The Principal Bench of the NGT took note of a complaint filed before it on May 11 by office-bearers of Shree Yamuna Maharani Nishad Seva Samiti, Keshighat, Vrindavan, alleging illegal construction of cruise jetties, station and ghats in the floodplain of River Yamuna at Vrindavan.

It was alleged that these were being constructed by a private company under the Cruise Project and Riverfront Development Plan undertaken by the Teerth Development Council and the Mathura-Vrindavan Development Authority (MVDA).

Allegations have also been raised regarding large-scale construction and encroachment upon the Yamuna floodplain, and illegal mining, which are allegedly affecting the natural course of the river.

The Principal Bench sought a response from the NMCG, under the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, over the matter. In its recent response, submitted to the NGT, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the NMCG stated it is a nodal agency for effective abatement of pollution and rejuvenation, protection and management of River Ganga and its tributaries.

It also said it takes measures to ensure continuous adequate flow of water, to keep the river rejuvenated. Mentioning examination of records available with it following the Tribunal's directive, it said it had found that MVDA had submitted an online application bearing, seeking prior approval for the project, described as "Development of Inland Water Transport (IWT) on Yamuna River, onshore facility between Vishram Ghat to Vrindavan in Mathura district".