Vrindavan Yamuna Cruise Project Under NGT Scanner Over Environmental Clearances
The National Green Tribunal is examining allegations of illegal construction of cruise jetties, stations and ghats in the Yamuna floodplain, reports Santu Das.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
New Delhi: A proposed cruise tourism and inland water transport project along the Yamuna river at Vrindavan in Mathura, UP — a Hindu pilgrimage site connected with the life of Lord Krishna — has come under the scrutiny of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), with the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) flagging unanswered questions over the project’s environmental clearance.
The tribunal is examining allegations of illegal construction of cruise jetties, stations and ghats in the Yamuna floodplain.
The Principal Bench of the NGT took note of a complaint filed before it on May 11 by office-bearers of Shree Yamuna Maharani Nishad Seva Samiti, Keshighat, Vrindavan, alleging illegal construction of cruise jetties, station and ghats in the floodplain of River Yamuna at Vrindavan.
It was alleged that these were being constructed by a private company under the Cruise Project and Riverfront Development Plan undertaken by the Teerth Development Council and the Mathura-Vrindavan Development Authority (MVDA).
Allegations have also been raised regarding large-scale construction and encroachment upon the Yamuna floodplain, and illegal mining, which are allegedly affecting the natural course of the river.
The Principal Bench sought a response from the NMCG, under the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, over the matter. In its recent response, submitted to the NGT, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the NMCG stated it is a nodal agency for effective abatement of pollution and rejuvenation, protection and management of River Ganga and its tributaries.
It also said it takes measures to ensure continuous adequate flow of water, to keep the river rejuvenated. Mentioning examination of records available with it following the Tribunal's directive, it said it had found that MVDA had submitted an online application bearing, seeking prior approval for the project, described as "Development of Inland Water Transport (IWT) on Yamuna River, onshore facility between Vishram Ghat to Vrindavan in Mathura district".
The NMCG said the proposal was related to the development of IWT, cruise tourism, ferry services on River Yamuna, and envisaged various cruise/ferry-related infrastructure, including jetties/gangways, navigation-related works and associated onshore facilities.
It said the proposal envisaged eight cruise terminals/jetties under Phase 1, and three under Phase 2, including the location at Keshi Ghat, wherein approximately 1,800 sq m area was indicated for onshore facilities.
The NMCG said the application was submitted without any covering/request letter or statutory clearances. The documents available on record primarily comprised cost estimates, project proposal/PPT, layouts/designs and other related documents. The records also contain communications from the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) concerning development of IWT/cruise tourism facilities.
It said the MVDA had later requested for the withdrawal/closure of the application, stating that NMCG's NOC was no longer required for the project.
"Since no specific grounds were furnished for such withdrawal or for the stated position regarding the requirement of NOC of NMCG, the NMCG then sought clarification from MVDA regarding the basis on which NOC of NMCG was considered not required," the NMCG told the NGT.
However, no reply has been received from the concerned authority, it said. The NMCG said it shall abide by all orders passed by the tribunal in the matter, and if required, is ready to file an additional reply.
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