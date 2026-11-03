ETV Bharat / bharat

Foaming Yamuna, Looming Chhat Puja: How Effluents, Detergents & Bacteria Threaten Devotees

A devotee offers 'arghya' to the rising Sun god in the toxic foam-laden Yamuna River on Chhath Puja at Kalindi Kunj in 2025 ( ANI )

New Delhi: For lakhs of Bihari devotees in Delhi, it's the same story every year. As Chhath Puja arrives towards the end of the long festive season every October-November — this year, its between November 13 and 16 — the focus returns to the deteriorating water quality of the Yamuna river.

Despite repeated cleaning drives and government initiatives, several stretches of the river continue to fester from untreated and partially treated sewage, industrial discharge and detergent waste.

Experts say the problem goes beyond the visible froth frequently seen near Kalindi Kunj and Okhla. The continuous discharge of wastewater, inadequate treatment, reduced freshwater flow and damage to the river’s natural ecosystem have contributed to the deterioration of water quality. They caution that temporary cleaning measures ahead of festivals cannot address the underlying problem.

Sewage Discharge: A Major Source

Pankaj Kumar, founder of Delhi-based volunteer initiative Earth Warriors, said the stretch between Palla and Wazirabad is comparatively cleaner than several downstream locations. However, he cautioned that relatively better water quality does not automatically mean the water is safe for bathing.

He explained that a significant amount of water is diverted at Wazirabad to meet Delhi’s drinking-water requirements. As a result, during several months of the year, the downstream stretch receives limited fresh water, while wastewater continues to enter the river through various drains.

The Najafgarh drain is one of the major sources of pollution. It carries wastewater from parts of Haryana and Delhi before joining the Yamuna near Signature Bridge. Other drains, including those carrying domestic sewage and industrial discharge, also add to the pollution load.

Kumar said faecal coliform bacteria indicate contamination from human or animal waste and can pose health risks to people coming into contact with polluted water. Household wastewater containing detergents and other chemicals further adds to the pollution.

What's BOD & DO, And Why They Matter

Experts say the two most important parameters used to assess river water quality are Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) and Dissolved Oxygen (DO).

BOD measures the amount of oxygen required by microorganisms to break down organic matter in water. A higher BOD indicates a greater level of organic pollution. As microorganisms consume more oxygen while decomposing waste, the amount of oxygen available in the water decreases.

DO is the oxygen present in water that aquatic organisms need to survive. When DO levels fall significantly, fish and other aquatic life face difficult conditions. According to the commonly used Class C water-quality criteria, BOD should not exceed 3 mg/L, while DO should be at least 5 mg/L.

DPCC Data Shows Deterioration At Several Places

A comparison of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee's (DPCC) Yamuna water quality reports for September 25, 2025 and September 30, 2026, shows mixed results across different monitoring locations. While Palla in the north of Delhi recorded an improvement in BOD, several downstream locations showed a sharp rise in pollution indicators.

Palla (Relatively Better): At Palla, BOD improved from 2.5 mg/L in September 2025 to 2 mg/L in September 2026. However, DO fell from 9.5 mg/L to 6.5 mg/L. Despite this, the DO level remained above the recommended minimum of 5 mg/L. The location continued to show comparatively better water quality.

Wazirabad (Slight Deterioration): At Wazirabad, BOD increased from 3.5 mg/L (September 2025) to 4 mg/L (September 2026), while DO fell from 5.9 mg/L to 5.2 mg/L. The BOD level was above the recommended limit of 3 mg/L, although DO remained marginally above 5 mg/L.

ISBT Bridge (Sharp Deterioration): The stretch near the ISBT Bridge recorded a significant deterioration. BOD rose from 8 mg/L (September 2025) to 30 mg/L (September 2026). Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) — the amount of oxygen required to chemically oxidise and break down organic and inorganic pollutants — rose from 44 mg/L to 92 mg/L, but DO fell from 4.2 mg/L to 2.9 mg/L. The readings indicate a substantial increase in pollution and a decline in available oxygen.

ITO Bridge (Significant Deterioration): At ITO Bridge, BOD rose from 4 mg/L to 18 mg/L, while COD rose from 20 mg/L to 60 mg/L. But DO fell from 5.1 mg/L to 4.2 mg/L, falling below the recommended minimum.

Nizamuddin Bridge (Concerning Outlook): Sampling could not be carried out at Nizamuddin Bridge in September 2025 because of flooding. In September 2026, the location recorded BOD of 14 mg/L and DO of 3.8 mg/L. Faecal coliform was recorded at 7,500 MPN/100 ml.

Okhla Barrage (Better, But Pollution Persists): At Okhla Barrage, BOD declined from 13.5 mg/L (September 2025) to 10 mg/L (September 2026). COD also improved from 60 mg/L to 40 mg/L, while DO increased slightly from 3.7 mg/L to 4 mg/L. However, DO remained below the recommended minimum of 5 mg/L, and BOD continued to exceed the permissible limit of 3 mg/L. Faecal coliform in September 2026 stood at 10,500 MPN/100 ml.

Asgarpur (High Pollution Indicators): Sampling at Asgarpur could not be conducted in September 2025 because of flooding. The September 2026 report recorded BOD of 18 mg/L and COD of 68 mg/L. DO was recorded as nil. The location also reported faecal coliform of 19,000 MPN/100 ml, the highest among the listed September 2026 locations.

Detergents & Industrial Waste Add To Frothing