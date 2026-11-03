Foaming Yamuna, Looming Chhat Puja: How Effluents, Detergents & Bacteria Threaten Devotees
Experts tell Ankita Kumari that the river needs ecological restoration, protection of wetlands, biodiversity and natural river channels, but most of all, a responsible citizenry.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 2:59 PM IST
New Delhi: For lakhs of Bihari devotees in Delhi, it's the same story every year. As Chhath Puja arrives towards the end of the long festive season every October-November — this year, its between November 13 and 16 — the focus returns to the deteriorating water quality of the Yamuna river.
Despite repeated cleaning drives and government initiatives, several stretches of the river continue to fester from untreated and partially treated sewage, industrial discharge and detergent waste.
Experts say the problem goes beyond the visible froth frequently seen near Kalindi Kunj and Okhla. The continuous discharge of wastewater, inadequate treatment, reduced freshwater flow and damage to the river’s natural ecosystem have contributed to the deterioration of water quality. They caution that temporary cleaning measures ahead of festivals cannot address the underlying problem.
Sewage Discharge: A Major Source
Pankaj Kumar, founder of Delhi-based volunteer initiative Earth Warriors, said the stretch between Palla and Wazirabad is comparatively cleaner than several downstream locations. However, he cautioned that relatively better water quality does not automatically mean the water is safe for bathing.
He explained that a significant amount of water is diverted at Wazirabad to meet Delhi’s drinking-water requirements. As a result, during several months of the year, the downstream stretch receives limited fresh water, while wastewater continues to enter the river through various drains.
The Najafgarh drain is one of the major sources of pollution. It carries wastewater from parts of Haryana and Delhi before joining the Yamuna near Signature Bridge. Other drains, including those carrying domestic sewage and industrial discharge, also add to the pollution load.
Kumar said faecal coliform bacteria indicate contamination from human or animal waste and can pose health risks to people coming into contact with polluted water. Household wastewater containing detergents and other chemicals further adds to the pollution.
What's BOD & DO, And Why They Matter
Experts say the two most important parameters used to assess river water quality are Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) and Dissolved Oxygen (DO).
BOD measures the amount of oxygen required by microorganisms to break down organic matter in water. A higher BOD indicates a greater level of organic pollution. As microorganisms consume more oxygen while decomposing waste, the amount of oxygen available in the water decreases.
DO is the oxygen present in water that aquatic organisms need to survive. When DO levels fall significantly, fish and other aquatic life face difficult conditions. According to the commonly used Class C water-quality criteria, BOD should not exceed 3 mg/L, while DO should be at least 5 mg/L.
DPCC Data Shows Deterioration At Several Places
A comparison of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee's (DPCC) Yamuna water quality reports for September 25, 2025 and September 30, 2026, shows mixed results across different monitoring locations. While Palla in the north of Delhi recorded an improvement in BOD, several downstream locations showed a sharp rise in pollution indicators.
Palla (Relatively Better): At Palla, BOD improved from 2.5 mg/L in September 2025 to 2 mg/L in September 2026. However, DO fell from 9.5 mg/L to 6.5 mg/L. Despite this, the DO level remained above the recommended minimum of 5 mg/L. The location continued to show comparatively better water quality.
Wazirabad (Slight Deterioration): At Wazirabad, BOD increased from 3.5 mg/L (September 2025) to 4 mg/L (September 2026), while DO fell from 5.9 mg/L to 5.2 mg/L. The BOD level was above the recommended limit of 3 mg/L, although DO remained marginally above 5 mg/L.
ISBT Bridge (Sharp Deterioration): The stretch near the ISBT Bridge recorded a significant deterioration. BOD rose from 8 mg/L (September 2025) to 30 mg/L (September 2026). Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) — the amount of oxygen required to chemically oxidise and break down organic and inorganic pollutants — rose from 44 mg/L to 92 mg/L, but DO fell from 4.2 mg/L to 2.9 mg/L. The readings indicate a substantial increase in pollution and a decline in available oxygen.
ITO Bridge (Significant Deterioration): At ITO Bridge, BOD rose from 4 mg/L to 18 mg/L, while COD rose from 20 mg/L to 60 mg/L. But DO fell from 5.1 mg/L to 4.2 mg/L, falling below the recommended minimum.
Nizamuddin Bridge (Concerning Outlook): Sampling could not be carried out at Nizamuddin Bridge in September 2025 because of flooding. In September 2026, the location recorded BOD of 14 mg/L and DO of 3.8 mg/L. Faecal coliform was recorded at 7,500 MPN/100 ml.
Okhla Barrage (Better, But Pollution Persists): At Okhla Barrage, BOD declined from 13.5 mg/L (September 2025) to 10 mg/L (September 2026). COD also improved from 60 mg/L to 40 mg/L, while DO increased slightly from 3.7 mg/L to 4 mg/L. However, DO remained below the recommended minimum of 5 mg/L, and BOD continued to exceed the permissible limit of 3 mg/L. Faecal coliform in September 2026 stood at 10,500 MPN/100 ml.
Asgarpur (High Pollution Indicators): Sampling at Asgarpur could not be conducted in September 2025 because of flooding. The September 2026 report recorded BOD of 18 mg/L and COD of 68 mg/L. DO was recorded as nil. The location also reported faecal coliform of 19,000 MPN/100 ml, the highest among the listed September 2026 locations.
Detergents & Industrial Waste Add To Frothing
Explaining the froth frequently seen near Kalindi Kunj and Okhla, Pankaj Kumar said it's linked to detergent surfactants, ammonia, phosphates and organic waste present in wastewater. Natural substances released during the decomposition of aquatic plants can also contribute to foam formation. Turbulence in the water can make the froth more visible.
Anil Kumar, former Director of the Department of Environment, Government of Delhi, said the Yamuna needs adequate freshwater flow and proper treatment of all sewage before it enters the river.
He explained that a large quantity of water is diverted after entering Delhi at Palla. For around 8-9 months of the year, the downstream stretch receives a significant amount of treated, partially treated and untreated wastewater, with limited freshwater flow to dilute the pollution.
Kumar estimated that Delhi generates around 3,600 million litres per day (MLD) of wastewater, while the available sewage-treatment capacity is around 3,000 MLD. He cautioned that the actual quantity treated may be lower, depending on the functioning of treatment plants and the conveyance of sewage to these facilities.
He identified the Najafgarh, Shahdara and Barapullah drains among important sources of wastewater, saying sewage from unauthorised colonies, slum clusters and areas without proper sewer networks also needs to be collected and treated. Decentralised sewage treatment plants could help address the problem in such areas.
He added that even treated wastewater needs adequate freshwater flow for dilution. When the river does not receive sufficient environmental flow, pollutants become more concentrated. He also warned that low DO levels in highly polluted stretches, particularly around Okhla, can create conditions harmful to aquatic life.
He added that detergents containing phosphates and surfactants contribute to pollution and foam formation. Wastewater from households, including washing machine discharge, eventually enters drains and reaches the river. Removing foam or using defoaming chemicals may offer temporary relief, but controlling pollution at its source is essential.
Industrial wastewater can also contain high COD levels and potentially toxic substances. Kumar stressed that industries must treat their wastewater before discharge, and Delhi's 13 Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) for industrial effluents must function effectively.
He said coordination between neighbouring states and arrangements to ensure additional water flow could temporarily improve dilution, and reduce visible froth ahead of Chhath Puja. However, he emphasised that such measures cannot replace long-term sewage treatment and pollution control.
Need Permanent Solutions, Not Festival-Time Cleaning: Experts
Dharmendra Gupta of NGO Yamuna Seva Samiti said untreated drains must be intercepted and treated before their wastewater enters the river. He raised concerns about wastewater from the Sonia Vihar water treatment plant and nearby drains entering the Yamuna, and said such discharge should be treated and, wherever possible, reused for purposes like irrigation.
He warned that direct contact with polluted water could cause skin-related problems, and that prolonged exposure could increase health risks for devotees. He appealed to people not to throw flowers, religious offerings, plastic or polythene into the river.
He also called for awareness campaigns, regular cleaning of ghats and greater involvement of students and local communities in protecting the river throughout the year.
Ashok Upadhyay of Friend of Yamuna, another Delhi-based NGO, said temporary cleaning and foam-removal exercises cannot restore the river, unless pollution sources are controlled. He pointed to weak enforcement and said people continue to throw garbage and religious waste into the river, despite warning boards, and called for penalties against violators.
Upadhyay also expressed concern over sand mining, silt accumulation and construction along riverbanks and floodplains. He said floodplains, wetlands and natural sand deposits play an important role in maintaining the river's ecological balance, natural filtration and water-carrying capacity.
According to him, encroachment and excessive construction weaken these natural systems and can also increase the risk of urban flooding. He called for ecological restoration and protection of wetlands, biodiversity and natural river channels.
He said Chhath Puja was traditionally celebrated at local ponds and water bodies in villages, but pollution in urban stretches of the Yamuna has raised concerns about the safety of devotees.
Public Participation & Ongoing Initiatives
Anil K Gupta, CPCB board member, highlighted the importance of involving NGOs and local communities in efforts to clean the Yamuna. He spoke about initiatives like setting up kiosks and collection boxes where people can deposit damaged idols and religious waste instead of throwing them into the river. Gupta also referred to work related to 37 STPs, and initiatives covering 22 drains. He said meaningful results from such efforts may take 1-2 years.
Experts, however, stress that the impact of these initiatives will depend on whether sewage is actually treated before discharge, treatment facilities function effectively and pollution levels are monitored regularly.
For them, the challenge is not simply to make the Yamuna look cleaner during Chhath Puja, but to restore its water quality and ecological health beyond the festival season.
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