ETV Bharat / bharat

Yamuna Clean-up Campaign: Amit Shah Promises 59 New STPs For Delhi By 2027

New Delhi: The Central government is taking rapid steps to liberate the Yamuna River — often described as the lifeline of the capital, Delhi — from the curse of pollution. A review of the Yamuna's status will now be conducted every 20 days. Taking a serious view of the river's deteriorating condition, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has issued strict directives.

Outlining a roadmap to complete the Yamuna cleaning campaign within a set timeframe, he has set a target to establish 59 new Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) by 2027, the progress of which will be reviewed every 20 days.

Mission Yamuna: The Government's Top Priority

The cleaning of the Yamuna, which had long been neglected, has now become a top priority for the Central government. In a recent high-level meeting, Home Minister Amit Shah made it clear that the rejuvenation of the Yamuna is not merely a paper exercise, but a mission.

He warned officials that any laxity in this task would not be tolerated. Shah emphasised the need to completely overhaul Delhi's sewage management system to ensure that not a single drop of untreated wastewater flows into the Yamuna.

To address the issue of polluted drains discharging into the Yamuna, the government has devised an ambitious plan to construct 59 new STPs. The construction of these plants will significantly boost Delhi's sewage treatment capacity. The goal is to make all 59 STPs fully operational by 2027.