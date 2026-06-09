Yamuna Clean-up Campaign: Amit Shah Promises 59 New STPs For Delhi By 2027
The Union Home Minister has issued strict instructions regarding the situation of the Yamuna, reports Ashutosh Jha.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central government is taking rapid steps to liberate the Yamuna River — often described as the lifeline of the capital, Delhi — from the curse of pollution. A review of the Yamuna's status will now be conducted every 20 days. Taking a serious view of the river's deteriorating condition, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has issued strict directives.
Outlining a roadmap to complete the Yamuna cleaning campaign within a set timeframe, he has set a target to establish 59 new Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) by 2027, the progress of which will be reviewed every 20 days.
Mission Yamuna: The Government's Top Priority
The cleaning of the Yamuna, which had long been neglected, has now become a top priority for the Central government. In a recent high-level meeting, Home Minister Amit Shah made it clear that the rejuvenation of the Yamuna is not merely a paper exercise, but a mission.
He warned officials that any laxity in this task would not be tolerated. Shah emphasised the need to completely overhaul Delhi's sewage management system to ensure that not a single drop of untreated wastewater flows into the Yamuna.
To address the issue of polluted drains discharging into the Yamuna, the government has devised an ambitious plan to construct 59 new STPs. The construction of these plants will significantly boost Delhi's sewage treatment capacity. The goal is to make all 59 STPs fully operational by 2027.
State-of-the-art technology will be employed in these new plants to ensure the water is treated in accordance with quality standards. Once these STPs are installed, there will be a drastic reduction in waste flowing directly into the Yamuna, which is expected to improve both the river's water level and quality.
Accountability Audit Every 20 Days
A lack of monitoring has been a primary reason for delays in previous Yamuna cleaning projects. This time, the Home Minister has adopted an 'accountability audit' model; the entire campaign will now be reviewed every 20 days. This review will assess not only the pace of construction work but also the utilisation of funds and adherence to quality standards. Shah has directed that every concerned department be held accountable for meeting its targets.
Several factors are responsible for the current state of the Yamuna, most notably waste from unauthorised settlements, industrial waste, and the overloading of the aging sewage network.
The Home Minister has instructed the relevant Delhi agencies not only to construct new plants but also to repair old pipelines and the sewer network. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the people of Delhi, having witnessed the Yamuna's deplorable condition for years, are now pinning their hopes on the government's firm stance. Every Delhiite aspires to see the banks of the Yamuna — once the city's pride — restored to a clean and pristine state.
The CM has appealed to the public to gather at the Yamuna banks on June 14 to participate in a cleanup drive. She noted that this 20-day review process will determine whether Delhi will truly see a pollution-free Yamuna by 2027, or if the initiative will merely end up gathering dust in old files.
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