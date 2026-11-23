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Yamuna 60 Pc Clean, Water Now Safe To Drink; Entire River To Be Cleaned By 2030: Minister Sirsa

Thick toxic foam floats on the Yamuna River at Kalindi Kunj on Monday, November 23, 2026 ( IANS )

By PTI 3 Min Read

New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday said 60 per cent of the river Yamuna has been cleaned, so much so that its water is now potable, and the entire river will be cleaned up by 2029 or 2030.

Speaking at the launch of Uber's "One Less Car" report here, the minister said the issue of vehicular pollution is a shared responsibility and even electric vehicles produce pollution, as their tyres lead to dust when moving. Deliveries from cloud kitchens also add to pollution because of the number of workers and vehicles involved, he added.

Sirsa credited Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the Union government's support over the last two years for the cleaning of the Yamuna. He said work began at one end of the river and will move to the other, which is why 60 per cent is done and not the whole stretch. "60 per cent of Yamuna ji is totally clean…Clean means so clean that you can (even) drink that water," he said, urging people to visit the river and see for themselves. Sirsa said the city's sewage goes through drains into the Yamuna, and a clean river is impossible unless that sewage is treated. He said the government is using sewage treatment plants (STPs) to deal with the issue. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court of India said pollution in Yamuna has only increased despite huge sums being spent on cleaning the river, directing the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to monitor water quality at the points where the Yamuna and its major drains enter and exit states, union territories and districts. In an order dated November 4, a bench of Justices Manoj Misra and Manmohan observed that industrial pollutants and untreated sewage must be stopped at the source, and merely constructing more sewage treatment plants is not sufficient to clean the river.