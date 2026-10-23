ETV Bharat / bharat

Yacht Carrying 14 Indian Sailors 'Targeted By Saudi' In Red Sea; Embassy Awaits 'Authentic Info'

New Delhi: Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, Yemen's Houthi group has claimed that a yacht reportedly carrying 14 Indian nationals was allegedly targeted by Saudi forces near Zuqar Island in the Red Sea, off the coast of Yemen. While an official confirmation is still awaited, Indian Embassy in Yemen said it is currently ascertaining details of the incident and has assured all possible assistance to ensure the safety and well-being of the Indian nationals.

Houthi military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree on Thursday claimed that the vessel was targeted near the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait and said Houthi forces had launched a rescue operation. He also alleged that the incident posed a threat to international navigation in the Red Sea.

"The Saudi enemy is targeting an Indian yacht near Zuqar Island, carrying 14 people of Indian nationality according to preliminary information. The Yemeni Armed Forces are rescuing them and will provide more details later. This reckless act by the Saudi enemy threatens international navigation in the Red Sea, and the international community must stop the Saudi enemy from these reckless actions," he said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of India in Yemen said it is working to establish the facts surrounding the incident, reportedly involving Indian sailors on October 22. In a statement on X, the mission said it has reached out to various parties to determine the circumstances, noting that the prevailing conflict situation was making it difficult to obtain accurate information.

"We are continuing to make efforts to find more details about the incident off the coast of Yemen on October 22 in which apparently there were Indian nationals (sailors) on board a yacht. Given the prevailing conflict situation exact information is not currently available," the Embassy said.