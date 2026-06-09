ETV Bharat / bharat

SIR Battle: Writing A Letter To CJI Won't Help INDIA Bloc, Says Constitution Expert PDT Achary

In this image received on June 8, 2026, Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, TMC MPs Abhishek Banerjee, Kalyan Banerjee, Derek O'Brien, J&K PDP Mehbooba Mufti, JKNC Omar Abdullah, RJD MLA Tejashwi Yadav, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav, CPI(ML) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI (M) MP John Brittas, NCP- SP MP Supriya Sule, Revolutionary Socialist Party MP NK Premachandran and others during the India Bloc meeting, in New Delhi. ( Etv Bharat )

New Delhi: A day after the Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc announced its decision to send a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and alleged vote-loot and election manipulation, former Lok Sabha secretary general PDT Achary on Tuesday said the move would "hardly have any outcome".

However, Achary suggested that the Opposition's better option would be to seek a revision of the Supreme Court's judgement on the SIR, arguing that the Election Commission of India (ECI) had not strictly followed the rules governing electoral roll revision.

The decision to write to the CJI was taken during a meeting of the INDIA bloc convened by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, Left party leaders among others.

Addressing the meeting, Kharge, also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, alleged that millions of citizens were deprived of their voting rights because of the SIR exercise. The Congress-led Opposition has repeatedly accused the ECI of acting at the behest of the BJP and favouring the ruling party through the SIR process.

Rejecting the allegations, the ECI has maintained that the SIR exercise is aimed at purification of electoral rolls and ensuring inclusion of all eligible voters.

Notably, on May 27, a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant observed that the ECI has the authority to conduct the SIR and noted that the process was based on a legitimate constitutional purpose and adopted a fair procedure.