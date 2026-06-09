SIR Battle: Writing A Letter To CJI Won't Help INDIA Bloc, Says Constitution Expert PDT Achary
The former Lok Sabha Secretary General questioned why the Opposition did not raise objections earlier, reports Santu Das
Published : June 9, 2026 at 6:01 PM IST
New Delhi: A day after the Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc announced its decision to send a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and alleged vote-loot and election manipulation, former Lok Sabha secretary general PDT Achary on Tuesday said the move would "hardly have any outcome".
However, Achary suggested that the Opposition's better option would be to seek a revision of the Supreme Court's judgement on the SIR, arguing that the Election Commission of India (ECI) had not strictly followed the rules governing electoral roll revision.
The decision to write to the CJI was taken during a meeting of the INDIA bloc convened by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, Left party leaders among others.
Addressing the meeting, Kharge, also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, alleged that millions of citizens were deprived of their voting rights because of the SIR exercise. The Congress-led Opposition has repeatedly accused the ECI of acting at the behest of the BJP and favouring the ruling party through the SIR process.
Rejecting the allegations, the ECI has maintained that the SIR exercise is aimed at purification of electoral rolls and ensuring inclusion of all eligible voters.
Notably, on May 27, a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant observed that the ECI has the authority to conduct the SIR and noted that the process was based on a legitimate constitutional purpose and adopted a fair procedure.
The grand old party later stated that while the Supreme Court acknowledged the constitutional validity of the exercise, it also raised several concerns. The party argued that the issue was never about the ECI's power to conduct the revision, but about the timing, manner and style in which it was carried out.
Reacting to the INDIA bloc’s decision to send a letter to the CJI, Achary told ETV Bharat, "They cannot do anything. If the Opposition would have been strong, then the things would have been different. It will have no outcome. Both the Centre and the ECI want the SIR to be conducted in all states and Union Territories. The Supreme Court has already said the ECI can do that."
The former Lok Sabha secretary general added: “They will send a letter. Who cares for the letter? Nobody cares for the letter.”
Achary also questioned why the Opposition did not raise stronger objections earlier, referring to alleged deletions of names from electoral rolls in Bihar and West Bengal. He further said the Opposition should approach the Supreme Court again and argue that the ECI deviated from established legal procedures while conducting the revision exercise.
"They should seek a revision of the judgement by pointing out that the rules relating to revision of electoral rolls were not strictly followed by the ECI," he said.
The third phase of the SIR exercise is currently being conducted in 19 states and Union Territories, including Delhi, Mizoram, Manipur, Odisha and Arunachal Pradesh.
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