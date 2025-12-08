Writ Jurisdiction Of HC Can't Be Exercised In Public Interest For Questioning Economic Policy: SC
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said the writ jurisdiction of the high court cannot be exercised in public interest for questioning the economic policy or reforms sought to be undertaken by the government or its functionaries.
The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench said that this court had held that judicial interference by way of public interest litigation is available only if there is injury to the public because of the dereliction of constitutional obligations on the part of the government.
“The writ jurisdiction of the high court cannot be exercised in public interest for questioning the economic/fiscal policy or reforms sought to be undertaken by the government or its functionaries”, it said.
The apex court made these observations while setting aside orders of the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court, which had set aside an order of the Akola Municipal Corporation raising the property tax in its jurisdiction after 16 years.
The apex court did not agree with the October 9, 2019 and January 24, 2020 orders of the high court. “We are of the firm opinion that the high court was not justified in invoking powers of judicial review in a public interest litigation so as to interfere in the economic policy decision taken by the appellant-corporation to increase the rates of the property taxes and particularly when such revision was made after a considerable gap of about 16 years”, said the apex court.
The apex court said there is no finding by the high court that the decision to increase the tax rates was perverse or unconstitutional.
The apex court said the decision of the appellant-corporation regarding economic policies was beyond the scope of the power of judicial review.
The bench said the public interest litigation before the high court did not call into question the authority or competence of the corporation to revise municipal taxes, and that the grievance was confined exclusively to the procedure and manner adopted in effectuating such revision.
The apex court said that for a municipal corporation, the property tax is the main source of revenue to undertake its welfare and developmental activities.
The bench said without revenue generation, the municipal bodies cannot be expected to sustain their functions and perform their statutory obligations.
"Without the generation of revenue, the municipal bodies cannot be expected to sustain all these functions and perform their statutory obligations. It cannot be denied that the cost of all these activities/functions rises with the passage of time and hence, revision in the tax structure on a regular basis to match the rising costs is unexceptionable”, said the bench.
The bench noted that if the taxes are not revised in keeping with the rise in cost of infrastructure, human resources, etc., it would make the municipal bodies defunct and non-functional.
The bench added that there is no dispute that the tasks assigned to every municipal body include urban planning, public health and sanitation, waste management, provision of essential services, and upkeep of infrastructure of the cities/towns.
"These activities are vital for public welfare and for maintaining the standard of life of the citizens in every city or town, which are fundamental to ensuring health and dignified living, the core requirements of the constitutional obligations owed to the citizens.
"Any lapse in these duties/activities may cause chaos, spread of diseases and in general, adversely affect the quality of life of the citizens, for the welfare whereof the municipal bodies are formed to work," the bench said.
