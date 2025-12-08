ETV Bharat / bharat

Writ Jurisdiction Of HC Can't Be Exercised In Public Interest For Questioning Economic Policy: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said the writ jurisdiction of the high court cannot be exercised in public interest for questioning the economic policy or reforms sought to be undertaken by the government or its functionaries.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench said that this court had held that judicial interference by way of public interest litigation is available only if there is injury to the public because of the dereliction of constitutional obligations on the part of the government.

“The writ jurisdiction of the high court cannot be exercised in public interest for questioning the economic/fiscal policy or reforms sought to be undertaken by the government or its functionaries”, it said.

The apex court made these observations while setting aside orders of the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court, which had set aside an order of the Akola Municipal Corporation raising the property tax in its jurisdiction after 16 years.

The apex court did not agree with the October 9, 2019 and January 24, 2020 orders of the high court. “We are of the firm opinion that the high court was not justified in invoking powers of judicial review in a public interest litigation so as to interfere in the economic policy decision taken by the appellant-corporation to increase the rates of the property taxes and particularly when such revision was made after a considerable gap of about 16 years”, said the apex court.

The apex court said there is no finding by the high court that the decision to increase the tax rates was perverse or unconstitutional.

The apex court said the decision of the appellant-corporation regarding economic policies was beyond the scope of the power of judicial review.