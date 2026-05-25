'Wow, Taj!' US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio, Wife Jeanette Visit Iconic Taj Mahal In Agra
The power couple was accompanied by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor who also posed for photographs at the Taj Mahal.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST
Agra: United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is on a visit to India, along with his wife Jeanette Rubio and a delegation Monday visited the iconic Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh's Agra and were left stunned by one of the seven wonders of the world.
Rubio, dressed in a black suit, and Jeanette, wearing a grey gown, admired the monument. Due to the heat prevailing since morning, both wore sunglasses throughout their visit to the Taj Mahal. The couple were accompanied by U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and engaged with their tourist guide, Nitin Singh, about the love story of the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan and Mumtaz, the construction of the Taj Mahal, the precious stones embedded in its architecture, and various other topics.
Additionally, the US Secretary of State and his wife posed for photographs while seated on the Diana Bench. Ambassador Sergio Gor also posed for photographs while seated next to the Secretary of State and his wife. Special security arrangements were put in place for the occasion.
Appreciation For Taj Mahal's Architecture
Tourist guide Nitin Singh provided Marco and Jeanette Rubio with detailed information regarding the history of the Taj Mahal, the love story of the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan and Mumtaz that inspired its construction, its intricate Pietra Dura inlay work, the precious stones sourced from various countries embedded within it, and other related facts.
Rubio and Jeanette expressed their deep appreciation for the architectural brilliance of the Taj Mahal. In the visitor's book, the U.S. Senator described the monument as a "magnificent heritage site," lauding both its aesthetic beauty and its historical significance.
Spent 45 Minutes at the Taj Mahal
For the security of the US Secretary of State and his delegation, barricades were erected within the Taj Mahal complex, and public access was temporarily restricted. Upon catching their first glimpse of the Taj Mahal from the Royal Gate—viewed from the Forecourt—US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his wife, Jeannette Rubio, exclaimed: "Amazing... Wonderful... Wow, Taj!" Marco and Jeannette Rubio also posed for photographs at the Royal Gate. They spent approximately 45 minutes touring the Taj Mahal complex.
Wonderful to be back at the iconic Taj Mahal with @SecRubio, @jeanettedr4 and Robert Gabriel. A breathtaking symbol of India’s extraordinary heritage and craftsmanship. pic.twitter.com/ezoCNJ3l1C— Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) May 25, 2026
Afterward, they proceeded to the Hotel Amar Vilas, located near the Taj Mahal. After having lunch at this location, the U.S. Senator—accompanied by his wife, and their delegation—will depart for Jaipur aboard a special aircraft at 12:50 PM.