ETV Bharat / bharat

'Wow, Taj!' US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio, Wife Jeanette Visit Iconic Taj Mahal In Agra

Agra: United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is on a visit to India, along with his wife Jeanette Rubio and a delegation Monday visited the iconic Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh's Agra and were left stunned by one of the seven wonders of the world.

Rubio, dressed in a black suit, and Jeanette, wearing a grey gown, admired the monument. Due to the heat prevailing since morning, both wore sunglasses throughout their visit to the Taj Mahal. The couple were accompanied by U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and engaged with their tourist guide, Nitin Singh, about the love story of the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan and Mumtaz, the construction of the Taj Mahal, the precious stones embedded in its architecture, and various other topics.

US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio, Wife Jeanette Visit Iconic Taj Mahal In Agra (ETV Bharat)

Additionally, the US Secretary of State and his wife posed for photographs while seated on the Diana Bench. Ambassador Sergio Gor also posed for photographs while seated next to the Secretary of State and his wife. Special security arrangements were put in place for the occasion.

Appreciation For Taj Mahal's Architecture