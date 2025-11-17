ETV Bharat / bharat

'Would Stay The Polls If Quota Limit Is Breached': SC To Maharashtra Government In Local Body Elections

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said the Maharashtra government should refrain from exceeding 50 per cent reservations in local body elections scheduled for next month.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. The top court made it clear that it would put on hold the polls if the quota limit is breached. "If the plea is that nomination has begun and the court should stay its hand, then we will stay the elections. Don't test the powers of this court," the apex court said.

The bench said, "We never meant to exceed the 50 per cent reservation cap set by the constitution bench. We can't do so sitting in a two-judge bench….".

The bench said the local body elections in the state can only be held as per the situation prevailing prior to the 2022 J K Banthia Commission report, which recommended a 27 per cent quota in Other Backward Class (OBC) categories. "The Banthia Commission report is still subjudice, we allowed holding elections as per the situation prevailing earlier", said the bench.