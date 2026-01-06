ETV Bharat / bharat

Would Like To See 1.60 Lakh Plants Actually Grow: SC To DDA On Plea To Fell Trees In Delhi Ridge

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it would like to see that 1.60 lakh plants "actually grow" and made it clear that it will permit the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to fell additional trees in the Delhi Ridge area only after it is fully satisfied that its earlier directions on afforestation and ecological restoration have been complied with.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The apex court was hearing an application filed by the DDA seeking permission to fell 473 trees for a road-widening project connecting to the Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences (CAPFIMS) here.

"We will not allow anything to happen unless we ourselves are satisfied with the compliance. Where is the compliance? What happened to 1.65 lakh trees and 18 pockets?" the CJI said, referring to the afforestation commitments made earlier.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and senior advocate Maninder Singh appeared for the DDA. Singh contended that 185 acres of land had been identified for afforestation and possession handed over. The bench was informed that the DDA is in the process of completing boundary walls around the identified land and expects the work to be completed by February 28.

The CJI asked the DDA, "What has been done at the spot so far, and what are you going to do…"

"And unless the actual plantation is done in these pockets, at least started. It is not a question of 10 or 1500 trees. One lakh sixty thousand plants you have to…ultimately, we have to ensure that the mortality rate is zero because if the plant dies, you have to replace it. So, we would like to see that one lakh sixty thousand plants actually grow there. As you correctly say, pipal, bargad, amla, amaltas…," said the CJI.

Mehta said the plants will be large once they grow. A counsel, amicus curiae in the matter, said in the application they have filed now, they propose cutting more trees, and, not just that, they want to translocate the saplings that have been planted now. Mehta said that it is covered by the court's order.

A counsel said the expert committee said 50% is the maximum survival rate. "Nowadays, you can take the entire plant, even the grown-up full tree, and you can successfully (transplant it)," observed the CJI.