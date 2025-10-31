ETV Bharat / bharat

'Would Introduce Screen Reader Software For Visually Impaired Candidates In Exams', UPSC Tells SC

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday informed the Supreme Court that it has decided in-principle to introduce the use of screen reader software for visually impaired candidates in various examinations conducted by it.

In an additional affidavit filed in the apex court, the UPSC said that as soon as the feasibility and availability of proper infrastructure/software and proper testing are ensured, at various centres to conduct its examinations in a secure manner, it will conduct its tests for visually impaired candidates by providing screen-reading software.

The affidavit was filed on a plea raising the issue of a lack of proper opportunity to persons with blindness/ low vision in the civil services examination being conducted by the UPSC.

The affidavit filed by the joint secretary, examination branch of UPSC said that the commission has in-principle decided to introduce the use of screen reader software for the visually impaired candidates during examinations conducted by the commission.