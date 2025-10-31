'Would Introduce Screen Reader Software For Visually Impaired Candidates In Exams', UPSC Tells SC
Petitioner said UPSC should do the exercise in a time-bound manner so that the facility is available before the next cycle of exams starts.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 31, 2025 at 7:56 PM IST
New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday informed the Supreme Court that it has decided in-principle to introduce the use of screen reader software for visually impaired candidates in various examinations conducted by it.
In an additional affidavit filed in the apex court, the UPSC said that as soon as the feasibility and availability of proper infrastructure/software and proper testing are ensured, at various centres to conduct its examinations in a secure manner, it will conduct its tests for visually impaired candidates by providing screen-reading software.
The affidavit was filed on a plea raising the issue of a lack of proper opportunity to persons with blindness/ low vision in the civil services examination being conducted by the UPSC.
The affidavit filed by the joint secretary, examination branch of UPSC said that the commission has in-principle decided to introduce the use of screen reader software for the visually impaired candidates during examinations conducted by the commission.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta today. The bench was hearing a petition filed by 'Mission Accessibility', an organisation, through advocate Sanchita Ain.
The bench was informed about the UPSC's affidavit by the counsel appearing for the petitioner. It was contended before the bench that it should issue a direction to do this exercise in a time-bound manner so that the facility should be made available before the next cycle of examinations starts. The petitioner’s counsel said there should be consultation on issues including accessibility of question papers.
"It is for them to consult or not consult. They know how they are preparing their question papers and how they can put it to screen readers," the bench said. After hearing submissions, the bench reserved its order in the matter.
The top court also asked the UPSC's counsel about how much time would be needed for it. The UPSC's counsel said it was likely to be taken up in the next year's cycle.
