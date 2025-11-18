‘Would Create An Administrative Impasse…’, Kerala Moves SC For Deferment Of SIR
Kerala government told the apex court that SIR will coincide with local bodies election and simultaneous conduct of both exercises will strain state administration.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 18, 2025 at 7:54 PM IST
New Delhi: The Kerala government has moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Election Commission (EC) to defer the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls here, saying the manner in which it is being undertaken, is not conducive to the democratic polity of the country.
The plea contended that deferment is sought for since undertaking of the SIR process, from November 4 to December 4, simultaneously with the elections to the Local Self-Government Institutions (LSGIs) will adversely affect the smooth conduct of the elections.
The state government said the general election to the LSGIs is a huge exercise which requires deployment of 1,76,000 personnel from government and quasi-governmental services for election related duties and further 68,000 police and other security personnel for election security related duties.
“A perusal of the order and guidelines for SIR would reveal that the SIR involves a comprehensive and cumbersome procedure. The order issued by the chief electoral officer regarding the deployment of government personnel as booth level officers and a clarificatory order has been issued to the effect that order of deployment of government personnel could not be applicable to those officers and staffs engaged by fourth respondent KSEC in connection with the ensuing general elections to LSGIs, 2025”, said the plea.
The state government submitted that it will lead to an administrative impasse on account of simultaneous conduct of local bodies election and the SIR.
Citing the personnel required for LSGI election, the state argued that the conduct of SIR requires the services of additional personnel numbering 25,668, and stressed that this puts a severe strain on the state administration, bringing routine administrative work to a standstill.
The plea said that the chief secretary addressed a letter to the chief election commissioner, requesting for deferment of the SIR in the state.
“However, the said letter has so far not been considered or acted upon by the Election Commission and other functionaries…. It is submitted that there is constitutional as well as statutory mandates for completion of the process of election to the LSGIs in the State before December 21, 2025. Elections are to be held for 23,612 wards in the 1200 LSGIs of the state, which is a huge exercise requiring deployment of 1,76,000 personnel from government and quasi-governmental services for election related duties and further 68,000 police and other security personnel for election related duties”, said the plea.
The plea stressed that SIR is also a comprehensive process with cumbersome procedure, requiring the services of additional personnel numbering 25,668, and the same officials are to be deployed for duties in connection with SIR and LSGI elections.
Also Read