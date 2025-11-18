ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Would Create An Administrative Impasse…’, Kerala Moves SC For Deferment Of SIR

New Delhi: The Kerala government has moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Election Commission (EC) to defer the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls here, saying the manner in which it is being undertaken, is not conducive to the democratic polity of the country.

The plea contended that deferment is sought for since undertaking of the SIR process, from November 4 to December 4, simultaneously with the elections to the Local Self-Government Institutions (LSGIs) will adversely affect the smooth conduct of the elections.

The state government said the general election to the LSGIs is a huge exercise which requires deployment of 1,76,000 personnel from government and quasi-governmental services for election related duties and further 68,000 police and other security personnel for election security related duties.

“A perusal of the order and guidelines for SIR would reveal that the SIR involves a comprehensive and cumbersome procedure. The order issued by the chief electoral officer regarding the deployment of government personnel as booth level officers and a clarificatory order has been issued to the effect that order of deployment of government personnel could not be applicable to those officers and staffs engaged by fourth respondent KSEC in connection with the ensuing general elections to LSGIs, 2025”, said the plea.

The state government submitted that it will lead to an administrative impasse on account of simultaneous conduct of local bodies election and the SIR.