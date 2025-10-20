ETV Bharat / bharat

Rs 7000 Cr Worth Firecrackers Sold In Sivakasi This Diwali

Traders say that the recent Supreme Court ruling that allowed bursting green crackers in Delhi and NCR has also contributed to the record sales.

A Female workers in a firecracker unit in Sivakasi
A Female workers in a firecracker unit in Sivakasi (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 20, 2025 at 2:15 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Sivakasi: Firecrackers worth about Rs 7,000 crore have been sold during the Diwali season this year in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi. Accotding to a press statement by the Tamil Nadu Fireworks Traders Association, this year's sales increased by over one thousand crore rupees compared to last Diwali when the sales are recorded as about Rs 6,000 crore.

Popular as the 'Firecracker City', firecracker manufacturing is the main industry in Sivakasi and its surrounding areas. More than a thousand firecracker factories are operating here. 90 percent of the firecrackers sold across the country are manufactured and shipped from here.

Residents of Virudhunagar District and other parts of Tamil nadu visit Sivakasi in person to buy crackers for festivals and other celebrations. Many outlets are also selling firecrackers are online.

According to the association, people prefer to visit Sivakasi and buy crackers directly as the prices of crackers are cheaper and new varieties are available.

Traders say that the recent Supreme Court ruling that allowed bursting green crackers in Delhi and NCR has also contributed to the record sales.

The association representatives stated that a large number of firecrackers were exported to Delhi.

Sivakasi has also been the main centre manufacturing green crackers. Most of the manufacturers have switched to producing green Crackers and they have been selling them across the country.

Read More

  1. Diwali Safety: Plastic Surgeon Shares Dos And Don’ts For Lighting Firecrackers
  2. Delhi’s ‘Green’ Diwali Faces Hurdles, Shortages And Scrutiny

TAGGED:

SIVAKASI FIRECRACKER SALE
TN FIREWORKS TRADERS ASSOCIATION
FIREWORKS TAMIL NADU
FIRWECRACKERS SIVAKASI
SIVAKASI RS 7000 CRORE SALES

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Why Some Galaxies Never Puff Up: Indian Researchers Decode The Mystery of Superthin Galaxies

Analysis | Service Chiefs Threatening Pakistan, The Messaging And More

Analysis: Ties With Taliban Part Of India’s Policy Of Strategic Pragmatism In Afghanistan

Green Crackers: A Compromise With Environment Or Temporary Measure? Experts Weigh In

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.