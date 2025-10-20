Rs 7000 Cr Worth Firecrackers Sold In Sivakasi This Diwali
Published : October 20, 2025 at 2:15 PM IST
Sivakasi: Firecrackers worth about Rs 7,000 crore have been sold during the Diwali season this year in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi. Accotding to a press statement by the Tamil Nadu Fireworks Traders Association, this year's sales increased by over one thousand crore rupees compared to last Diwali when the sales are recorded as about Rs 6,000 crore.
Popular as the 'Firecracker City', firecracker manufacturing is the main industry in Sivakasi and its surrounding areas. More than a thousand firecracker factories are operating here. 90 percent of the firecrackers sold across the country are manufactured and shipped from here.
Residents of Virudhunagar District and other parts of Tamil nadu visit Sivakasi in person to buy crackers for festivals and other celebrations. Many outlets are also selling firecrackers are online.
According to the association, people prefer to visit Sivakasi and buy crackers directly as the prices of crackers are cheaper and new varieties are available.
Traders say that the recent Supreme Court ruling that allowed bursting green crackers in Delhi and NCR has also contributed to the record sales.
The association representatives stated that a large number of firecrackers were exported to Delhi.
Sivakasi has also been the main centre manufacturing green crackers. Most of the manufacturers have switched to producing green Crackers and they have been selling them across the country.
