ETV Bharat / bharat

Worst Phase Of Inflation Yet To Come As Experts Warn Of More Price Pain Ahead

New Delhi: Inflation numbers are once again showing signs of a sharp rise. Wholesale inflation is moving rapidly towards double digits while retail inflation is inching closer to the Reserve Bank of India’s comfort threshold.

According to experts, the impact of the ongoing West Asia crisis is now beginning to reflect clearly in economic data with many warning that the worst phase may still be ahead. They believe the coming months could paint an even more worrying picture for consumers and businesses too.

Analysts also say that the real impact may become visible around Diwali when there is greater clarity on this year’s rabi crop and the outlook for the upcoming kharif season. Any disruption in food supply, fuel prices or imports could further push up inflationary pressure across sectors. There are also concerns that if inflation continues to rise, the Reserve Bank of India may be forced to increase interest rates again.

That would make loans more expensive and could lead to higher EMIs for home, vehicle and personal loans.

Global Crisis Impact

Talking to ETV Bharat Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda, Madan Sabnavis said that the rise in prices that has already happened due to West Asia crisis will gradually start reflecting more sharply in inflation data in the coming months. Even if prices do not rise further from here, which itself looks unlikely, inflation this financial year is still expected to remain higher than the last year because of the existing price pressure.

Accordint to him, earlier there were expectations that wholesale inflation (WPI) would remain around 5.5 percent but now there is a possibility that it could move even higher during the course of the year. Rising WPI inflation may eventually spill over into retail inflation (CPI) as well. The impact may not be immediate but higher fertilizer costs are likely to push up food prices. While rising input and manufacturing costs could make household goods more expensive.

Costlier Days Ahead

Sabnavis also believes that this effect could become more visible over the next three to four months, leading to a further rise in retail inflation. There is also growing expectation that the Reserve Bank of India may go for another rate hike later this year, he stressed.

He further said that while such a move may not happen in the June or August policy meetings, but the possibility could emerge around Diwali, possibly during the October or December monetary policy review. "By then there will be more clarity on the West Asia conflict, crude oil prices and the performance of the kharif crop," he said.

If the crisis in West Asia continues, crude oil remains above 100 dollar a barrel and crop output weakens, inflationary pressure could intensify further. The worst phase may have just begun, and it could take considerable time before the situation stabilises, he summed up.