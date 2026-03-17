ETV Bharat / bharat

Worried About Petrol, LPG, Urea? Wait Till The West Asia Crisis Hits The Pharmaceutical Sector

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: The Centre has declared that India has a 4-5 month buffer stock of essential medicines. But experts say the Strait of Hormuz blockade and West Asia tensions have already started hitting India’s pharmaceutical sector.

“The Strait of Hormuz blockade and Middle East tensions have spiked cost of plastics, which are inputs for medical devices, by nearly 50 per cent. Price of PNG gas, used to generate power and heat processes, have doubled, eroding thin margins on essentials like syringes and catheters,” said Rajiv Nath, Forum Coordinator, the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD) to ETV Bharat.

Already, the Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil) has appealed to the Centre to provide freight subsidies and logistical support to manage the rising costs due to the conflict. “We are closely monitoring the situation and exploring alternative logistics options and diversifying shipping routes to minimise business disruptions,” said Raja Bhanu, director general of Pharmexcil.

Even the Federation of Pharma Entrepreneurs (FOPE) has appealed to the Centre for urgent intervention regarding the exponential price surge and artificial scarcity of APIs, PVC, and packaging materials. In a letter written to Manoj Joshi, secretary in the Department of Pharmaceuticals under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, the forum called for immediate ceiling prices on key APIs and packaging materials to prevent predatory pricing.

The forum also appealed for a mandate for clear reporting of stock levels from manufacturers of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and major packaging suppliers.

“We have also asked the government to provide a temporary ‘force majeure’ price adjustment for scheduled formulations to account for the extraordinary rise in input costs, given the complexity of the present situation and the involvement of multiple segments of the pharmaceutical value chain,” said Vinod Kalani, a senior member of FOPE.

The Crisis: Unprecedented Price Volatility

FOPE has also said that in a span of just 8-9 days, the pharmaceutical formulation sector has been hit by a catastrophic surge in the prices of critical inputs. In fact, key raw materials like APIs have seen a 20-60 per cent surge.