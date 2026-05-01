World’s Smallest Fennec Fox Sighted In Gujarat’s ‘Little Rann Of Kutch’
Forest experts spot rare, tiny, endangered Fennec fox in Gujarat’s Little Rann of Kutch, captured on camera during routine patrol, sparking conservation hopes.
Published : May 1, 2026 at 2:03 PM IST
Surendranagar: Forest and wildlife experts have spotted a tiny and endangered species of fox in the vast wilderness of Little Rann of Kutch in Surendranagar, Gujarat. The creature 'Fennec fox’ is not just small but elusive, as it is rarely seen in the state.
The Little Rann of Kutch is primarily home to hoofed animals and a diverse array of wildlife and birds, and winters witness the arrival of migratory birds from abroad.
The 'world’s smallest Fennec fox' was caught on camera when a team from the Gujarat Forest Department was conducting a patrol in the rear section of Vachhraj Bet, located within the Rann. Foxes are classified as an endangered species, as only 153 foxes have been recorded in the region.
After capturing this fox on camera, the Forest Department suggested the possibility that it might belong to the Fennec species, which is significantly smaller in size than a common fox.
The Fennec fox weighs around one kilogram and measures about one foot long. Its coat is usually light yellow or brown, and it leads a secretive desert life, feeding on mice, birds, eggs, lizards, and small insects.
Officials said that during their investigation, deep burrows were found in the vicinity of the fox. Based on this evidence, they hypothesised that the animal likely dug these deep burrows and may have resided there for an extended period.
A forest officer at the Wild Ass Sanctuary, BM Patel, said the Fennec fox was captured on camera in the rear section of Vachhraj Bet during a routine patrol. “This species is rarely sighted in Gujarat. Given its size, weight, and burrowing habits, the investigation into this sighting remains ongoing,” he said.
Notably, the Fennec fox (Vulpes zerda) is primarily found in the Sahara Desert of North Africa. The Desert Fox (Vulpes vulpes pusilla), or Indian Fox, is typically found in the small deserts of Gujarat.
“If this case turns out to involve a Fennec fox after completing the probe, it would be considered an extraordinary and significant occurrence,” he said.
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