ETV Bharat / bharat

World’s Smallest Fennec Fox Sighted In Gujarat’s ‘Little Rann Of Kutch’

Surendranagar: Forest and wildlife experts have spotted a tiny and endangered species of fox in the vast wilderness of Little Rann of Kutch in Surendranagar, Gujarat. The creature 'Fennec fox’ is not just small but elusive, as it is rarely seen in the state.

The Little Rann of Kutch is primarily home to hoofed animals and a diverse array of wildlife and birds, and winters witness the arrival of migratory birds from abroad.

The 'world’s smallest Fennec fox' was caught on camera when a team from the Gujarat Forest Department was conducting a patrol in the rear section of Vachhraj Bet, located within the Rann. Foxes are classified as an endangered species, as only 153 foxes have been recorded in the region.

After capturing this fox on camera, the Forest Department suggested the possibility that it might belong to the Fennec species, which is significantly smaller in size than a common fox.

The Fennec fox weighs around one kilogram and measures about one foot long. Its coat is usually light yellow or brown, and it leads a secretive desert life, feeding on mice, birds, eggs, lizards, and small insects.