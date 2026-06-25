World's 50 Hottest Cities Were In India In May; Etawah Topped Global Heat Rankings at 48.3°C
Experts link India's domination of global heat charts to delayed monsoon, persistent heat dome, rapid urbanisation and climate change, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 7:51 PM IST
New Delhi: The global temperature records reveal a historic and alarming climate pattern, mirroring the extraordinary numbers we saw in the April 2026 global weather charts, where Indian cities like Banda, Amravati, and Kanpur totally dominated the world’s top rankings.
Every single city on the global top 50 hottest list for May 2026 was from India, which highlights the prevalence of the hottest cities in the country, including the top 10.
According to an analysis of temperature data from AQI.in, the world's 10 hottest cities in May were all located in India, with temperatures repeatedly breaching the 45°C mark and several regions enduring weeks of relentless heat. The data also showed that on some days in May, 97 of the world's 100 hottest cities were in India, reflecting the intensity of a heatwave that gripped northern, central and eastern regions before the arrival of the monsoon.
Etawah Tops Global Heat Rankings
Etawah in Uttar Pradesh emerged as the hottest city in the world during May, recording a peak temperature of 48.3°C and an average monthly temperature of 36.9°C. Close behind were Abohar in Punjab, Sambalpur and Raurkela in Odisha, and Ganganagar in Rajasthan, all registering maximum temperatures of 48.2°C.
The top 10 global hotspots for May were:
|Rank
|City
|State
|Avg Temp
|Max Temp
|1
|Etawah
|Uttar Pradesh
|36.9°C
|48.3°C
|2
|Abohar
|Punjab
|36.8°C
|48.2°C
|3
|Sambalpur
|Odisha
|34.4°C
|48.2°C
|4
|Raurkela
|Odisha
|33.0°C
|48.2°C
|5
|Ganganagar
|Rajasthan
|36.8°C
|48.2°C
|6
|Mathura
|Uttar Pradesh
|36.8°C
|48.0°C
|7
|Jaisalmer
|Rajasthan
|36.1°C
|48.0°C
|8
|Bharatpur
|Rajasthan
|37.0°C
|48.0°C
|9
|Bilaspur
|Chhattisgarh
|36.4°C
|48.0°C
|10
|Sirsa
|Haryana
|36.7°C
|47.9°C
What makes the rankings particularly noteworthy is not merely the peak temperatures but the duration of the heat exposure.
Cities Baked For Weeks
Etawah spent 16 days at or above 45°C and 24 days above 40°C. Mathura endured an even longer stretch of ultra-extreme heat, recording 17 days above 45°C.
Abohar and Ganganagar remained above 40°C for 29 out of 31 days during May, while Bilaspur crossed 40°C on 30 days, indicating that extreme heat was not confined to isolated spikes but persisted almost throughout the month. Bharatpur recorded the highest monthly average temperature among the top 10 cities at 37°C, suggesting residents were exposed to elevated temperatures almost continuously.
The data reveals a broader pattern in which heat stress was sustained across vast geographical regions, affecting both traditionally hot desert districts and more humid areas in eastern India.
Why The Heat Was So Severe
Experts say the phenomenon was driven by a combination of atmospheric and climatic factors. Rajesh Paul, a geospatial expert, said the concentration of the world's hottest cities in India reflected the strength of the pre-monsoon heat build-up across the Indo-Gangetic plains and central India.
"The fact that 97 of the world's 100 hottest cities in May were located in India highlights the intensity of the pre-monsoon heat build-up across the Indo-Gangetic plains and central India. This was driven by persistent high-pressure conditions, clear skies, dry land surfaces, and delayed widespread monsoon rainfall, all of which allowed temperatures to rise to extreme levels," he said.
Paul noted that north-central India remains particularly vulnerable because it lies far from the moderating influence of the sea and is regularly exposed to the hot, dry "loo" winds that sweep across the region during late spring.
"Such prolonged heat is not merely a weather event; it has significant implications for public health, agriculture, water resources, energy demand and labour productivity," he added.
Climate Change Warning
Environmental experts say the repeated domination of global heat rankings by Indian cities cannot be viewed as a coincidence. Delhi-based environmentalist Manu Singh said the trend aligns with scientific warnings about increasingly frequent and intense heat extremes.
"When we see reports that many of the world's hottest cities are concentrated in one country, we should resist treating them as isolated weather events. They are part of a larger pattern of increasingly frequent and intense heat extremes that climate science has been warning us about for decades," he said.
While no individual heatwave can be attributed solely to climate change, Singh said overwhelming scientific evidence shows that human-induced warming is making such events more likely, longer-lasting and more severe. He argued that the climate crisis is also a reflection of humanity's changing relationship with nature.
"Forests have been cleared, wetlands drained, rivers polluted and fossil fuels burned at an unprecedented scale, disturbing the delicate balance that sustained civilizations for millennia. Every record-breaking temperature is a reminder that the Earth is reacting to our actions," he said.
Urbanisation And Land Changes Add To Heat
Environment consultant Diwan Singh pointed to rapid landscape transformation as another important factor. "Unhindered urbanisation, deforestation and loss of biodiversity all have a cumulative impact on India's climate," he said.
Experts say expanding concrete surfaces, shrinking green cover and rising industrial activity intensify the Urban Heat Island effect, causing cities to retain more heat during both day and night. The impact is particularly visible in urban centres such as Raurkela, where industrial infrastructure may be amplifying already extreme temperatures.
Health And Economic Risks
Environmental scientist Hishmi Jamil Husain warned that increasingly severe heatwaves pose growing risks across multiple sectors.
"The extreme weather experienced across northern and central India, where temperatures frequently exceed 45 degrees Celsius, is driven by strong solar heating, delayed monsoon progress and the growing influence of climate change. While heatwaves are common before the monsoon, they have become more frequent and intense," he said.
Husain added that the trend threatens public health, agriculture, water security and energy systems, highlighting the need for stronger adaptation measures. The health risks are particularly acute in cities such as Sambalpur, where high temperatures combine with humidity, creating dangerous conditions that reduce the body's ability to cool itself through sweating.
Heat Dome And Delayed Monsoon
Meteorologists attribute the two-month dominance of Indian cities in global heat rankings to a powerful heat dome that settled over large parts of the country during April and May.
The high-pressure system trapped hot air near the surface, suppressed cloud formation and blocked weather disturbances that could have brought relief. At the same time, delayed monsoon dynamics allowed intense solar radiation to continue heating already-parched landscapes.
The situation was further worsened by the advection of hot, dry air from the northwest, extending desert-like conditions across much of the Indo-Gangetic plains and into eastern India.
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