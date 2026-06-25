ETV Bharat / bharat

World's 50 Hottest Cities Were In India In May; Etawah Topped Global Heat Rankings at 48.3°C

A mechanic services an air-conditioner at his shop in Punjab's Amritsar ( AFP )

New Delhi: The global temperature records reveal a historic and alarming climate pattern, mirroring the extraordinary numbers we saw in the April 2026 global weather charts, where Indian cities like Banda, Amravati, and Kanpur totally dominated the world’s top rankings.

Every single city on the global top 50 hottest list for May 2026 was from India, which highlights the prevalence of the hottest cities in the country, including the top 10.

According to an analysis of temperature data from AQI.in, the world's 10 hottest cities in May were all located in India, with temperatures repeatedly breaching the 45°C mark and several regions enduring weeks of relentless heat. The data also showed that on some days in May, 97 of the world's 100 hottest cities were in India, reflecting the intensity of a heatwave that gripped northern, central and eastern regions before the arrival of the monsoon.

People drink water from earthen pots kept along a street on a hot summer day in Varanasi (AFP)

Etawah Tops Global Heat Rankings

Etawah in Uttar Pradesh emerged as the hottest city in the world during May, recording a peak temperature of 48.3°C and an average monthly temperature of 36.9°C. Close behind were Abohar in Punjab, Sambalpur and Raurkela in Odisha, and Ganganagar in Rajasthan, all registering maximum temperatures of 48.2°C.

The top 10 global hotspots for May were:

Rank City State Avg Temp Max Temp 1 Etawah Uttar Pradesh 36.9°C 48.3°C 2 Abohar Punjab 36.8°C 48.2°C 3 Sambalpur Odisha 34.4°C 48.2°C 4 Raurkela Odisha 33.0°C 48.2°C 5 Ganganagar Rajasthan 36.8°C 48.2°C 6 Mathura Uttar Pradesh 36.8°C 48.0°C 7 Jaisalmer Rajasthan 36.1°C 48.0°C 8 Bharatpur Rajasthan 37.0°C 48.0°C 9 Bilaspur Chhattisgarh 36.4°C 48.0°C 10 Sirsa Haryana 36.7°C 47.9°C



What makes the rankings particularly noteworthy is not merely the peak temperatures but the duration of the heat exposure.

Cities Baked For Weeks

Etawah spent 16 days at or above 45°C and 24 days above 40°C. Mathura endured an even longer stretch of ultra-extreme heat, recording 17 days above 45°C.

Abohar and Ganganagar remained above 40°C for 29 out of 31 days during May, while Bilaspur crossed 40°C on 30 days, indicating that extreme heat was not confined to isolated spikes but persisted almost throughout the month. Bharatpur recorded the highest monthly average temperature among the top 10 cities at 37°C, suggesting residents were exposed to elevated temperatures almost continuously.

The data reveals a broader pattern in which heat stress was sustained across vast geographical regions, affecting both traditionally hot desert districts and more humid areas in eastern India.

Why The Heat Was So Severe

Experts say the phenomenon was driven by a combination of atmospheric and climatic factors. Rajesh Paul, a geospatial expert, said the concentration of the world's hottest cities in India reflected the strength of the pre-monsoon heat build-up across the Indo-Gangetic plains and central India.