World Wildlife Day Spotlight: Keoladeo National Park, A Unique Example Of Wetland Conservation And Biodiversity

Bharatpur: The occasion of World Wildlife Day shifts spotlight on Keoladeo National Park in Rajasthan, which presents a unique example of biodiversity and conservation. This 29- square kilometre wetland, included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, is perhaps the only bird sanctuary in the world, which is dependant on water for its ecology.

In the last two monsoons, excess water has been released from the Panchana Dam for Keoladeo Park. This water is clean and without any pollution. The wetland has been filled again. Thousands of migratory birds such as stork cranes, pelicans, painted storks and bar-headed geese have returned to the park after heavy rains in the monsoons of 2024 and 2025. The old charm of the park seems to be returning.

The water management here is neither completely natural nor artificial. It is a unique combination of both, setting it as a unique proof of centuries of human foresight and engineering.

Retired forest Ranger Bholu Abrar said centuries ago a tributary of the Yamuna river used to flow through this area. When the Yamuna changed its course, it left deep pits in its old course.

During the monsoon, water filled these pits and thousands of migratory birds from Siberia, Central Asia, Europe used to come and rest here. This natural reservoir later became the basis of Kevaladeo's wetland. Nature had indicated that Bharatpur could become a paradise for migratory birds, all that was needed was to retain the water and manage it.

During the days of Bharatpur princely state, the Prince of Morbi (Gujarat) was made the deputy governor here. During his trip to England, he saw that large wetlands are made scientifically for duck shooting. He proposed that this model should be implemented in Bharatpur. The then Maharaja Surajmal accepted it and thus Kevaladev was born as a royal hunting ground. Later, this hunting ground became one of the most famous bird sanctuaries in the world.