World Wildlife Day Spotlight: Keoladeo National Park, A Unique Example Of Wetland Conservation And Biodiversity
Migratory birds such as stork cranes, pelicans, painted storks and bar-headed geese returned to the park after heavy rains in the monsoon.
Published : December 4, 2025 at 7:24 PM IST
Bharatpur: The occasion of World Wildlife Day shifts spotlight on Keoladeo National Park in Rajasthan, which presents a unique example of biodiversity and conservation. This 29- square kilometre wetland, included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, is perhaps the only bird sanctuary in the world, which is dependant on water for its ecology.
In the last two monsoons, excess water has been released from the Panchana Dam for Keoladeo Park. This water is clean and without any pollution. The wetland has been filled again. Thousands of migratory birds such as stork cranes, pelicans, painted storks and bar-headed geese have returned to the park after heavy rains in the monsoons of 2024 and 2025. The old charm of the park seems to be returning.
The water management here is neither completely natural nor artificial. It is a unique combination of both, setting it as a unique proof of centuries of human foresight and engineering.
Retired forest Ranger Bholu Abrar said centuries ago a tributary of the Yamuna river used to flow through this area. When the Yamuna changed its course, it left deep pits in its old course.
During the monsoon, water filled these pits and thousands of migratory birds from Siberia, Central Asia, Europe used to come and rest here. This natural reservoir later became the basis of Kevaladeo's wetland. Nature had indicated that Bharatpur could become a paradise for migratory birds, all that was needed was to retain the water and manage it.
During the days of Bharatpur princely state, the Prince of Morbi (Gujarat) was made the deputy governor here. During his trip to England, he saw that large wetlands are made scientifically for duck shooting. He proposed that this model should be implemented in Bharatpur. The then Maharaja Surajmal accepted it and thus Kevaladev was born as a royal hunting ground. Later, this hunting ground became one of the most famous bird sanctuaries in the world.
In the 18th century, Maharaja Surajmal of Bharatpur built Kohni Dam and Ajan Dam, understanding the flow of the Gambhiri and Banganga rivers. Along with this, a main channel was made from Sewla Head, so that the water of the rivers could directly reach the different blocks of the wetland. The entire 29- square km area is divided into eight large blocks. Rainwater is first intercepted in large blocks, then gradually released in small blocks. It was the amazing water-engineering of that era, which created a verdant oasis in dry Rajasthan.
Another major attraction of the biodiversity of the park is its giant Kadamba trees. Bholu Abrar says that nowhere in the world are Kadamba trees of such a large number and of such age found together. Their age is estimated at 300 to 400 years. These trees not only provide nesting sites for birds, but are also living documents of the park's aquatic history.
The entire park was under the then Maharaja during the princely era. Even after independence till 1984 the Irrigation Department of Rajasthan continued to provide free water to the park. At that time the water used to circulate in the blocks without any gate with the help of natural gradients. It was the most ideal situation for ecology. The annual water requirement of the park is estimated to be around 550 million cubic feet (MCFT).
After construction of Pachna dam near Kota in 1970-80s, the flow of river Gambhiri was obstructed. Banganga almost dried up. The natural water-supply was stopped. The result was that the water level of the wetland began to fall rapidly. The number of migratory birds decreased. The world famous Siberian Crane was last seen here in 2001-02. After that it never returned.
Bholu Abrar warned, "If the government wants to preserve the wetland, it will have to be watered. If water stops, the entire Keoladeo will become woodland (dry forest) in a few years." Birds will disappear, kadamba trees will dry up, bio-diversity will disappear and the status of World Heritage may also go.
Keoladeo National Park is not just a bird sanctuary. This is a living lesson that life is possible even in the desert with proper water management. It shows how miraculous the perfect harmony of nature and human-engineering can be, but all this is possible only as long as the last drop of water is preserved. On World Wildlife Day, it is a pledge to keep Keoladeo’s life-giving water at all costs, so that generations to come can see the call of the Siberian crane and the shade of the Kadamba forests.
Read more