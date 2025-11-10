World Urdu Day: A Celebration Of Culture, Emotion And A Glorious History
Lucknow celebrated World Urdu Day, highlighting the language of love and literature.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 6:20 PM IST
Lucknow: November 9, which is celebrated as World Urdu Day, marks not just an occasion of celebration about a language but about a culture, an emotion, and a way of thinking.
It is also the day when the great poet and philosopher Allama Muhammad Iqbal was born. He transformed Urdu from merely a language of literature into the voice of a national sentiment.
Iqbal's poem, "Saare Jahan Se Achha Hindustan Hamara" (Our India is the best in the world), still resonates with love in the hearts of every Indian. On Urdu Day, ETV Bharat attempted to capture the spirit of Urdu connected to Lucknow that not only kept Urdu alive but also gave it a new identity worldwide.
Janisar Alam, associate professor in the Urdu Department at Lucknow University, said, "Learning Urdu has become essential in today's times. If you want success in literature, acting, poetry, or journalism, Urdu is of real help. Without learning Urdu, fluency in these fields is impossible."
He explained that the influence of Urdu can now be felt even in news platforms. He said, "Today, 50 to 60 per cent of the headlines in print media include Urdu words. The softness and elegance of Urdu are clearly reflected on TV and digital platforms, as well.”
Alam said, " Muhammad Iqbal did not limit Urdu to just poetry; he transformed it into a philosophy. Verses like 'Khudi ko kar buland itna ki har taqdeer se pehle...' still inspire young minds even today.”
Renowned poet Azhar Iqbal said, “Urdu is no longer confined to any religious entity; it is the language of love. There are so many young Hindus who write ghazals and poems in Urdu. Social media has given Urdu a new horizon.”
Young poet Saira Rubina Ayaz from Lucknow said, “Urdu Day is not just a date for us, but an emotion. Since childhood, listening to the 'ETV Urdu' mushairas (poetic symposiums) instilled in me a love for poetry. I recited my first mushaira in Delhi, and now I perform a mushaira: A Magnificent Platform to Keep the Soul of Urdu Alive."
Young poet Yaser Siddiqui believes, “If Urdu is alive, then mushairas have a big hand in it. The presence of Indian poets in mushairas held in India and abroad shows that Urdu is a part of our cultural heritage.”
Soon, Danish Mahal will reopen in a new location, where, along with religious books, new books of Urdu literature will also be available.
As long as I am alive, the Danish Mahal will remain alive.” According to historians, Urdu originated in India in the 12th century with the arrival of Muslims. Initially, it was called Hindavi, which was considered the common dialect of the Indian subcontinent. Over time, it evolved into Rekhta, Zaban-e-Delhi, Dakkani, and then Zaban-e-Urdu-e-Mualla.
The word 'Urdu' is originally from the Turkish language, meaning 'army' or 'camp'. This language flourished in the camps of Delhi and gradually made its way into the hearts of the common people. This same word came into Persian as 'Urdu-e-Mualla', meaning 'royal camp'. During the Mughal rule, when people speaking different languages (Turks, Afghans, Iranians, Arabs, Rajputs, and native Indians) lived together in military camps, a new mixed language was born. This language later came to be known as 'Urdu'.
