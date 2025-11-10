ETV Bharat / bharat

World Urdu Day: A Celebration Of Culture, Emotion And A Glorious History

Lucknow: November 9, which is celebrated as World Urdu Day, marks not just an occasion of celebration about a language but about a culture, an emotion, and a way of thinking.

It is also the day when the great poet and philosopher Allama Muhammad Iqbal was born. He transformed Urdu from merely a language of literature into the voice of a national sentiment.

Iqbal's poem, "Saare Jahan Se Achha Hindustan Hamara" (Our India is the best in the world), still resonates with love in the hearts of every Indian. On Urdu Day, ETV Bharat attempted to capture the spirit of Urdu connected to Lucknow that not only kept Urdu alive but also gave it a new identity worldwide.

Janisar Alam, associate professor in the Urdu Department at Lucknow University, said, "Learning Urdu has become essential in today's times. If you want success in literature, acting, poetry, or journalism, Urdu is of real help. Without learning Urdu, fluency in these fields is impossible."

He explained that the influence of Urdu can now be felt even in news platforms. He said, "Today, 50 to 60 per cent of the headlines in print media include Urdu words. The softness and elegance of Urdu are clearly reflected on TV and digital platforms, as well.”

Alam said, " Muhammad Iqbal did not limit Urdu to just poetry; he transformed it into a philosophy. Verses like 'Khudi ko kar buland itna ki har taqdeer se pehle...' still inspire young minds even today.”

Renowned poet Azhar Iqbal said, “Urdu is no longer confined to any religious entity; it is the language of love. There are so many young Hindus who write ghazals and poems in Urdu. Social media has given Urdu a new horizon.”