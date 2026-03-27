ETV Bharat / bharat

World Theatre Day: How Gujarati Theatre Remains Alive And Kicking In An Age of AI

Ahmedabad: In an age of AI revolution, there is something inherently human about the world of Gujarati theatre: the sound of a wooden stage and the buzz of a live audience. On World Theatre Day 2026, the spotlight is not just on the past, but also on the remarkable resilience of Gujarati theatre.

Looking back, the tradition of plays in Gujarat began in the 19th century, influenced by Parsi theatre. The people of Mumbai developed a great fondness for Parsi plays.

Inspired by this, the creation of plays in the Gujarati language soon commenced. Ranchhodbhai Udayram Dave is a figure widely regarded as the "Father of Gujarati Theatre." Through his work “Lakshmi Natak”, he gave a new direction to the theatrical landscape, paving the way for the rapid growth of Gujarati theatre throughout the 20th century.

Plays began to be written on a diverse range of subjects. Writers and artists such as Umashankar Joshi, Chandravadan Mehta and Jayanti Dalal penned significant and popular plays, thereby transforming theatre from a mere means of entertainment into a powerful medium for fostering social awareness.

Theatre director Janak Raval said, "Today, the world of theatre stands at a critical juncture – a time when violence and division have escalated significantly across the globe. In such a scenario, theatre ceases to be merely a stage event. Instead, it shoulders a profound responsibility. Through the medium of theatre, society must be compelled to ask itself: In which direction are we heading?”

Gujarat boasts of a remarkably rich history of theatre. In 1950, plays began to be written in the Gujarati language and subsequently performed on stage. Writers such as Dalpatram and Ranchhodbhai Udayram Dave have made monumental contributions to Gujarati theatre. The very first play, titled “Lalita Dukhdarshak”, emerged around 1850. This play poignantly depicted the suffering of women and the atrocities inflicted upon them.

Gradually, the art of theatre evolved, and today—even in this era dominated by AI (Artificial Intelligence) and technology—theatre remains a cherished choice among the public. In Ahmedabad, a trend has emerged where smaller and intimate theatre centres are opening up in place of massive stages. The younger generation is increasingly gravitating toward the theatre arts." While there may be numerous questions surrounding the medium, the fact remains that, today, people continue to embrace and appreciate theatre.