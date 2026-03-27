World Theatre Day: How Gujarati Theatre Remains Alive And Kicking In An Age of AI
The younger generation is increasingly gravitating toward the theatre arts, and people continue to embrace and appreciate performance.
Published : March 27, 2026 at 10:39 PM IST
Ahmedabad: In an age of AI revolution, there is something inherently human about the world of Gujarati theatre: the sound of a wooden stage and the buzz of a live audience. On World Theatre Day 2026, the spotlight is not just on the past, but also on the remarkable resilience of Gujarati theatre.
Looking back, the tradition of plays in Gujarat began in the 19th century, influenced by Parsi theatre. The people of Mumbai developed a great fondness for Parsi plays.
Inspired by this, the creation of plays in the Gujarati language soon commenced. Ranchhodbhai Udayram Dave is a figure widely regarded as the "Father of Gujarati Theatre." Through his work “Lakshmi Natak”, he gave a new direction to the theatrical landscape, paving the way for the rapid growth of Gujarati theatre throughout the 20th century.
Plays began to be written on a diverse range of subjects. Writers and artists such as Umashankar Joshi, Chandravadan Mehta and Jayanti Dalal penned significant and popular plays, thereby transforming theatre from a mere means of entertainment into a powerful medium for fostering social awareness.
Theatre director Janak Raval said, "Today, the world of theatre stands at a critical juncture – a time when violence and division have escalated significantly across the globe. In such a scenario, theatre ceases to be merely a stage event. Instead, it shoulders a profound responsibility. Through the medium of theatre, society must be compelled to ask itself: In which direction are we heading?”
Gujarat boasts of a remarkably rich history of theatre. In 1950, plays began to be written in the Gujarati language and subsequently performed on stage. Writers such as Dalpatram and Ranchhodbhai Udayram Dave have made monumental contributions to Gujarati theatre. The very first play, titled “Lalita Dukhdarshak”, emerged around 1850. This play poignantly depicted the suffering of women and the atrocities inflicted upon them.
Gradually, the art of theatre evolved, and today—even in this era dominated by AI (Artificial Intelligence) and technology—theatre remains a cherished choice among the public. In Ahmedabad, a trend has emerged where smaller and intimate theatre centres are opening up in place of massive stages. The younger generation is increasingly gravitating toward the theatre arts." While there may be numerous questions surrounding the medium, the fact remains that, today, people continue to embrace and appreciate theatre.
On the occasion of World Theatre Day, costume designer Kriti V Sharma, visiting from Delhi, remarked that Gujarati theatre is a renowned and celebrated tradition. She expressed her delight at being in Ahmedabad on this global day of theatre celebration.
Manvita Baradi, executive director of the Theatre and Media Centre and a performing artist, affirmed that this day holds immense significance for the theatre community. She noted that within every human being lies a hidden artist and that each individual, in their own way, plays a distinct role in the grand theatre of life. “Today, we are fulfilling our respective roles both on and behind the stage. Every state possesses its own unique theatrical style,” Baradi added.
He further added that, on the occasion of World Theatre Day, the 'Theatre and Media Centre —an institution dedicated to the development, study, and promotion of Gujarati theatre—has organised the "All About Natak Fest 2026 – Session 4" within its premises. This special nine-day theatre festival is entirely dedicated to plays and their various artistic forms.
Manvita explained that this exhibition chronicles the evolutionary journey of Gujarati theatre, meticulously highlighting new experiments and novel forms of expression. The exhibition serves as a documentary record of the process through which Gujarati theatre—particularly in the post-independence era—transitioned from confined stages to reach open spaces, community centres, educational campuses, and alternative venues.
In the contemporary era, Gujarati theatre faces certain challenges. Specifically, owing to stiff competition from digital media, OTT platforms, mobile technology, and social media, audiences are drifting away from the theatre to some extent.
Although there may have been a decline in audience numbers, the public interest in watching live stage plays remains undiminished. In modern times, Gujarati theatre continues to forge ahead with new experiments while simultaneously grappling with challenges such as dwindling audiences, largely driven by the growing influence of digital media. Nevertheless, thanks to the tireless efforts of young artists, theatre remains a vibrant art form today, constantly charting new directions.