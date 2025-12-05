ETV Bharat / bharat

World Soil Day 2025: Land Losing Fertility Due To Carbon Deficiency; Erosion A Major Problem

Bengaluru/Ranchi/Gwalior : On the occasion of World Soil Day on December 5, many states came together to recognise the life-saving role of soil, urging everyone to rethink its importance in not only agriculture but urban sustainability, climate change and public health.

Campaigns were held focusing on this year's theme, 'Healthy Soils for Healthy Cities', promoting soil health, pollution and simple practices that residents can adopt at home. This apart, experts have highlighted some serious factors impacting soil and subsequently public health.

70% Fertile Soil Becoming Carbon Deficient In India

A study conducted by a team of scientists of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Krishi Vishwavidyalaya has revealed that soil in the country is losing its lustre with organic carbon rapidly depleting, resulting in a decline in soil fertility. The revelation is concerning because such situation will have a direct impact on agricultural land, crops, and even people.

Map depicting soil organic content in India (Professor Arvind Kumar Shukla)

According to the researchers, organic carbon is more important for farming than fertiliser or water as it is the source of soil's energy. Organic carbon stores and transfers all nutrients to plants so when soil has a good amount of organic carbon, crops receive nutrients effectively, they said.

The study was conducted by Prof Arvind Kumar Shukla, Vice Chancellor of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Krishi Vishwavidyalaya, and his fellow scientists Sanjib K Behera, Rahul Mishra, Vimal Shukla, Salvinder S. Dhaliwal, Cherukumalli Srinivas Rao, Amresh K. Nayak, and Mangi L. Jat.

Brijesh Rajak, a farmer from Bagbai who came to Gwalior Agricultural College, said he has 15 bighas of land and has been sowing pigeon pea every year but crop yield has been declining in the past few years. When he had his soil tested in Gwalior, he discovered a deficiency. Following advice of agricultural scientists, he has been using organic fertilisers for two years and has been getting a good harvest.

A sharecropper from Bhind, Ravindra Kumar, told ETV Bharat, "When the grains in my wheat crop started getting smaller, I reported to the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Bhind. They had the soil tested and determined that the soil was carbon deficient. Following their advice, we started applying cow dung manure along with fertilisers and last year, the grain yield improved."

Lack of carbon content is due to improper farming practices (ETV Bharat)

Farmers across the country are facing similar problems but due to lack of information, they are suffering losses. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Prof Arvind Kumar Shukla explained, "Carbon content (organic carbon) is crucial for soil health because it is the remains of plants, cow dung and other vegetation, which combine with the soil to make it fertile."

Prof Shukla further said that lack of carbon content in the soil is due to continuous and improper farming practices. The biggest reason for the decline in organic carbon is climate change, he said adding, when it gets too hot, carbon in open fields where crops are not grown burns up due to the heat.

Another major reason for the decline in organic carbon is uneven land or sandy soil, where carbon is washed away with water or rain. A third situation arises when unbalanced fertilisers are used in farming, leading to poor crop growth and plant roots. In such a situation, the organic carbon in the roots does not contribute as much as it should.

Professor Shukla said that for the study, GPS-based 254,000 soil samples from 620 districts across 29 states were collected. "Upon examination, it was found that most of the soil, with the exception of some parts of the North Eastern region, some parts of the Himalayan region, and the coastal areas of South Kerala, is severely deficient in organic carbon," he said.

The study revealed that soil in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior have least amount of organic carbon content. For instance, Rajasthan has less than 0.25 percent carbon content, Gwalior-Chambal region has only 0.2 to 0.3 percent, Morbi and its surrounding areas in Gujarat have around 0.25 percent and Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana have between 0.5 and 0.75 percent.