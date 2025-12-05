World Soil Day 2025: Land Losing Fertility Due To Carbon Deficiency; Erosion A Major Problem
Experts have highlighted several concerning issues regarding soil fertility and preservation on the occasion of World Soil Day.
Published : December 5, 2025 at 8:01 PM IST
Bengaluru/Ranchi/Gwalior : On the occasion of World Soil Day on December 5, many states came together to recognise the life-saving role of soil, urging everyone to rethink its importance in not only agriculture but urban sustainability, climate change and public health.
Campaigns were held focusing on this year's theme, 'Healthy Soils for Healthy Cities', promoting soil health, pollution and simple practices that residents can adopt at home. This apart, experts have highlighted some serious factors impacting soil and subsequently public health.
70% Fertile Soil Becoming Carbon Deficient In India
A study conducted by a team of scientists of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Krishi Vishwavidyalaya has revealed that soil in the country is losing its lustre with organic carbon rapidly depleting, resulting in a decline in soil fertility. The revelation is concerning because such situation will have a direct impact on agricultural land, crops, and even people.
According to the researchers, organic carbon is more important for farming than fertiliser or water as it is the source of soil's energy. Organic carbon stores and transfers all nutrients to plants so when soil has a good amount of organic carbon, crops receive nutrients effectively, they said.
The study was conducted by Prof Arvind Kumar Shukla, Vice Chancellor of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Krishi Vishwavidyalaya, and his fellow scientists Sanjib K Behera, Rahul Mishra, Vimal Shukla, Salvinder S. Dhaliwal, Cherukumalli Srinivas Rao, Amresh K. Nayak, and Mangi L. Jat.
Brijesh Rajak, a farmer from Bagbai who came to Gwalior Agricultural College, said he has 15 bighas of land and has been sowing pigeon pea every year but crop yield has been declining in the past few years. When he had his soil tested in Gwalior, he discovered a deficiency. Following advice of agricultural scientists, he has been using organic fertilisers for two years and has been getting a good harvest.
A sharecropper from Bhind, Ravindra Kumar, told ETV Bharat, "When the grains in my wheat crop started getting smaller, I reported to the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Bhind. They had the soil tested and determined that the soil was carbon deficient. Following their advice, we started applying cow dung manure along with fertilisers and last year, the grain yield improved."
Farmers across the country are facing similar problems but due to lack of information, they are suffering losses. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Prof Arvind Kumar Shukla explained, "Carbon content (organic carbon) is crucial for soil health because it is the remains of plants, cow dung and other vegetation, which combine with the soil to make it fertile."
Prof Shukla further said that lack of carbon content in the soil is due to continuous and improper farming practices. The biggest reason for the decline in organic carbon is climate change, he said adding, when it gets too hot, carbon in open fields where crops are not grown burns up due to the heat.
Another major reason for the decline in organic carbon is uneven land or sandy soil, where carbon is washed away with water or rain. A third situation arises when unbalanced fertilisers are used in farming, leading to poor crop growth and plant roots. In such a situation, the organic carbon in the roots does not contribute as much as it should.
Professor Shukla said that for the study, GPS-based 254,000 soil samples from 620 districts across 29 states were collected. "Upon examination, it was found that most of the soil, with the exception of some parts of the North Eastern region, some parts of the Himalayan region, and the coastal areas of South Kerala, is severely deficient in organic carbon," he said.
The study revealed that soil in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior have least amount of organic carbon content. For instance, Rajasthan has less than 0.25 percent carbon content, Gwalior-Chambal region has only 0.2 to 0.3 percent, Morbi and its surrounding areas in Gujarat have around 0.25 percent and Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana have between 0.5 and 0.75 percent.
Carbon deficiency is primarily harmful to crops, but it can also affect humans. For humans, nutrient deficiencies in crops lead to nutritional deficiencies in food, which is harmful to the body.
69% Of Jharkhand Soil Vulnerable To Soil Erosion
P B Saha, senior scientist, Department of Soil Science, Birsa Agricultural University, said the day has more significant in the context of Jharkhand because in this plateau region, which receives heavy rainfall, soil erosion is a serious issue. Mining, depletion of dense forest cover, soil acidification and erosion make it seem as if the soil in the state is fighting for its own survival.
He said one million hectares of land in Jharkhand comprise acidic soil, which can be remediated by using three to four quintals of lime (dolomite) per hectare. In the plateau regions, soil erosion is due to deforestation, land degradation, and heavy rainfall.
Siddharth Tripathi, additional principal chief conservator of forests of state's Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department, said Jharkhand is rapidly moving towards desertification due to continuous soil erosion. "Approximately 69 per cent of Jharkhand's total geographical area is vulnerable to soil erosion and desertification. The rate of desertification in the state due to topsoil erosion is higher than Rajasthan, Gujarat and Ladakh. Even if we consider only the states adjacent to Jharkhand, Odisha has desertification at 34 percent, which is less than half the rate of desertification in Jharkhand," Tripathi said.
Nitish Priyadarshi, a geologist at Ranchi University, said that soil is essential for the entire world but its importance in Jharkhand is even greater because the soil here is formed from the plateau, rocks and Archean rocks of this region. This process must have taken thousands of years to complete before this soil was formed, he added.
Senior soil scientists, forest officials and geologists in Jharkhand have emphasised on the need for greater awareness about soil and the serious implementation of preventive measures, including farm bunding (fencing 2.2 million hectares of land to prevent soil erosion and promote cultivation of pulses and oilseeds along with horticulture), planting saplings in vacant fields, using compost along with chemicals and increasing forest cover.
Experts further said that the state's forest cover is in a very poor condition and although Jharkhand appears to be a forest-covered state, greenery is constantly deteriorating and decreasing.
Bengaluru's UAS Holds Skits, Campaigns To Highlight Importance Of Soil
The University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) in Bengaluru, marked the day with an awareness event at Lal Bagh on Thursday, focusing on the year’s theme, 'Healthy Soils for Healthy Cities'. The programme attracted morning walkers and spread awareness on soil health, pollution, and simple practices that residents can adopt at home.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, V Suresha, Vice Chancellor of UAS Bengaluru, said the objective was to help people understand the condition of urban soil and the steps needed to improve it. “Healthy soil is essential for the future of our cities. If people know how to care for soil at the household level, it will benefit the entire city,” he said.
During the event, experts explained different soil types, how to identify healthy soil, and the nutrients required for plant growth. Participants were also briefed on the impact of urban pollution on soil quality.
Suresha noted that garbage dumping in cities has led to the accumulation of heavy metals in soil while construction debris contributes to soil compaction and reduces water percolation and industrial waste and sewage water entering lakes and tanks used for irrigation affect the quality of vegetables grown around Bengaluru.
The university organised a student skit to highlight the importance of soil and displayed posters showing ways to reduce soil damage. UAS is also working with its microbiology department on a new project to develop a culture that speeds up the decomposition of kitchen wet waste.
UAS Bengaluru is also promoting urban gardening as a practical step to improve soil health and increase green cover in residential areas. Residents were encouraged to grow vegetables and flowers in available spaces, including small areas beside their homes.
The event concluded with a call to adopt simple practices that protect soil, reduce pollution and bring more greenery into Bengaluru’s neighbourhoods.