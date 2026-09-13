ETV Bharat / bharat

World''s Smallest Wild Pig Pygmy Hog Number Rises To 194 From 6; Assam Govt Aims For 300 By 2040

Guwahati: The population of the pygmy hog, the world's smallest and rarest wild pig species, increased to 194 from six through a conservation and breeding programme, Assam's Forest and Climate Change Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said on Sunday.

He, however, did not share the period of the surge in the number of this endangered animal, which is endemic to India. Baruah said the target is to increase the population to 300 by 2040.

"This long-term target reflects our commitment not only to protecting the species but also to restoring the grassland habitats on which pygmy hogs and several other threatened wildlife species depend," the minister said.

He said the journey from six to 194 shows what determined conservation can achieve. "From protecting grasslands to strengthening breeding and population recovery efforts, we are working to ensure that Assam's unique wildlife heritage continues to thrive".