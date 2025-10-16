ETV Bharat / bharat

World ‘Secret’ Trapped In Kashmir Hills Gets Geo-Heritage Protection

Srinagar: The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has declared Kashmir's Guryul Ravine as a national geo-heritage site for its wealth of fossils dating back over 250 million years. The site, lying in the outskirts of Srinagar's Khanmoh and considered a record keeper of the world's ‘mother of extinctions’, has the potential to be India’s first UNESCO geo heritage site.

The GSI recognition takes India’s geo-heritage site count to 35, which will draw more global visitors. The sites are recognised for scientific, educational, cultural or geological significance that offer insights into the rare events of Earth. In Jammu and Kashmir, this is the first to get recognition, allowing its protection and maintenance.

A senior GSI official who was present at the fossil park said that they had declared three sites in Kashmir, including Guryul, as geoheritage sites, increasing their global significance. This will also increase its potential for promoting tourism and as a site for global researchers and scientists, he added.

Rare geo-heritage site at Khanmoh in outskirts of Srinagar, Jammu Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Geologically known as the Vihi district, the Guryul Ravine contain fossils that hold evidence of the Permian–Triassic extinction event. It was one of the major mass extinction events that Earth ever saw when 95 per cent of marine life and 75 per cent of terrestrial life got wiped out 252 million years ago, said prominent geologist and GSI magazine editor Prof. GM Bhat.

“There are four major events in geological history when mass extinctions, or ‘Great Dying’, took place on the earth. Guryul Ravine contains one of the largest sections of the extinction event that occurred 252 million years ago. It reflects the causes of the mass extinction, and studying this is very significant,” he told ETV Bharat. Significantly, the Guryul Ravine preserves the world's first-ever tsunami event.

But more than a decade ago, it was the major site for the livelihood of the adjoining Khanmoh villagers, causing major damage to the site. Bilal Ahmad Bhat, who took quarrying from his forefathers at the site, recalls objecting to the presence of geologists when they would arrive on horseback and excavate rocks from the place. But the villagers have little clue about their evacuation or the significance of the site.