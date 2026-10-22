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'World Order Is Changing; Some People Dreaming Of Disorder In India: PM Modi Takes Dig At Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Congress, stressing that while the world is searching for a "new order", some people are dreaming of "disorder" in India.

In a pointed attack on Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said the country does not have as many rocket launches from Sriharikota in one year as the Congress makes failed attempts to launch its leader. "To save its family from the blot of failure, the Congress is questioning India's achievements. The grapes are sour, and the Congress is now trying to axe the vine itself. The family is now a burden on the Congress," the PM said while addressing the NDTV World Summit here.

Without naming anyone, Modi said genuine civil movements meant to improve the system are ruined by the Congress, which has become a "political parasite influenced by brain naxalites who have paralysed its capacity for independent thought". 'World Order Is Changing; Some People Dreaming Of Disorder In India: PM Modi Takes Dig At Congress (Source: Narendra Modi/YT) The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the opposition INDIA bloc have staged separate protests in the national capital and other parts of the country over the last fortnight seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Though Gandhi made statements condemning the arrest of CJP leaders, there is no direct connection between the two groups and their protests. Modi alleged that due to the Congress' attitude, the voices of the government's honest critics, who want the welfare of the country and democracy, are drowned out. He said the world order is changing and hence reform in multilateral institutions is essential to give due place to the voice of the Global South. "We have to understand why the world order is changing. Why the old order has not been able to resolve the emerging challenges," he said. "Reform in multilateral institutions is essential. Giving rightful place to the voice of the Global South is essential," the prime minister said. He said when the global realities change, but the methods of decision-making do not, the gap between the system and reality begins to widen. For decades, Modi said, trade connected nations, technology bridged distances, sea routes linked economies, and culture and mobility brought diverse societies closer. "But today, these very links are facing new tensions. Trade is becoming a medium of weaponisation. Technology is turning into a new arena of competition and conflict. Sea routes are becoming hubs of geopolitical tensions," he said.