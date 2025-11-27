ETV Bharat / bharat

World Off Track On Climate Action Amid Fossil Fuel Crisis, Lobbying Pressures, Warns Treaty Director

New Delhi: The climate crisis will hit the poorest and the most marginalised the hardest -- people who have contributed the least to the problem and who have the least resilience to rising temperatures, increased flooding and changing weather patterns -- including those in India and other developing nations, said a top representative of a global campaign advocating for a new international treaty to manage the phasing out of fossil fuels.

In an exclusive interview with PTI Videos, Alex Rafalowicz, Director of the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty initiative, said that in terms of the formal agreements reached at COP30, "we are still drastically off track" in confronting the climate crisis.

"To stop the acceleration of these disasters, we need a genuine plan to phase out fossil fuels and to end deforestation. COP30 did neither. So at the highest level, we must be honest, we are off track," Rafalowicz said.

The United Nations climate talks in Brazil reached a subdued agreement recently that pledged more funding for countries to adapt to the wrath of extreme weather.

But the catch-all agreement does not include explicit details to phase out fossil fuels or strengthen countries' inadequate emission cutting plans, which dozens of nations demanded.

Noting India's dependence on fossil fuels, Rafalowicz told PTI that the first step in addressing any dependency is acknowledging it and committing to move beyond, even without every pathway detail in place.

"We can discuss a reasonable pathway that ensures continued access to energy, especially for people who currently lack it, and that ensures just transition plans for workers in fossil fuel sectors. This is precisely the conversation Colombia and the Netherlands want to begin. India, given its ambition for renewable energy, would be very welcome," the director of the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty initiative told PTI.

When asked what factors influenced the absence of a fossil fuel language in the global Mutirão text at the UN climate talks, Rafalowicz emphasised that political will, public pressure, and lobbying -- all influenced COP negotiations.

He also cited the UK's shift to support the just transition mechanism after sustained public and trade union pressure as an example of how government positions can change, and stressed that coal, oil, and gas remain the main sources of carbon dioxide emissions -- framing the climate challenge as a fossil-fuel crisis.

"We must acknowledge the huge number of industry lobbyists at these conferences. One in 25 attendees represented fossil fuel-related industries or corporations. Their interest is to limit action. Eighty-six per cent of the cardon dioxide trapped in our atmosphere over the past decade has come from coal, oil and gas. If we cannot address these three products, we cannot address the climate crisis. It is fundamentally a fossil fuel crisis," he said.