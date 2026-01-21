ETV Bharat / bharat

World Must Display 'Zero Tolerance' Towards Terrorism: Jaishankar

New Delhi: The first 'Made in India' C-295 military aircraft is expected to roll out of a factory before September, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday as he underlined New Delhi's commitment to build resilient manufacturing capabilities. In his remarks at a meeting with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, Jaishankar asserted that the world must display "zero tolerance" towards terrorism.

"The world order is clearly undergoing a profound change. It is more imperative than ever before for nations to collaborate on shared challenges," he said.

"This is particularly the case with respect to combating terrorism where both India and Spain have been victims. The world must display zero tolerance towards terrorism," he added. The external affairs minister also thanked Spain for its support for deeper India-EU ties across different domains and welcomed the European nation for joining India-backed Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI).

In his comments, the external affairs minister also highlighted growing trade and defence cooperation between India and Spain and mentioned the C-295 aircraft project. In October 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish President Sanchez inaugurated the C-295 final assembly line in Vadodara.

The IAF is getting 56 C-295 transport aircraft under a deal worth Rs 21,935 crore with Airbus Defence and Space. Forty of these aircraft will be built in India. In his remarks, Jaishankar said the economic partnership between India and Spain is an important pillar of the overall relationship.